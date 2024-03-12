UHD TV UM7400

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
All Spec
DESIGN
-
Display Device
LG UHD TV AI ThinQ
DISPLAY
-
Display Type
UHD
-
Screen Size
43
-
Resolution
3840 × 2160
-
IPS Panel
Yes
-
Viewing Angle
Wide Viewing Angle
-
BLU Type
Direct
-
TruMotion
TruMotion 100
BROADCASTING
-
Digital TV
DTMB
-
Analog TV
Yes
-
Data Broadcasting
MHEG
-
EPG
MHEG
VIDEO
-
Picture Master Processor
Quad Core Processor
-
HDR
4K Active HDR
-
HDR10 Pro
Yes
-
HLG
Yes
-
HDR Effect
Yes
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
HDR Dynamic Tone Mapping
-
Color Enhancer
Advanced Color Enhancer
-
Color Accuracy
True Color Accuracy
-
Upscaler
4K Upscaler
-
Noise Reduction
Yes
-
HEVC (Video Decoder)
4K@60P, 10bit
-
VP9 (Video Decoder)
4K@60P, 10bit
-
Instant Game Response
ALLM
-
Picture Mode
9
AUDIO
-
Sound System
2.0ch / 20W
-
Simultaneous Audio Output
Yes
-
DTS Virtual:X
Yes
-
Adaptive Sound Control
Yes
-
One Touch Sound Tuning
Yes
-
Surround Mode
DTS Virtual:X
-
Clear Voice
Clear Voice III
-
LG Sound Sync
Yes
-
Bluetooth Audio Playback
Yes
-
Auto Notification (Bluetooth easy paring)
Yes
-
DTS Decoder
Yes
-
Audio Code
AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, DTS, DTS-HD, DTS Express, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual), DRA
AI
-
ThinQ
Yes
-
Speech to Text
Yes
-
AI UX
Yes
-
AI Home
Yes
-
AI Recommendation
Yes
-
Intelligent Edit
Yes
-
Home Dashboard
Yes
-
Auto Device Detection
Yes
-
Apple HomeKit*¹
Yes
-
Mobile Connectivity
Yes
SMART TV
-
Operating System (OS)
webOS Smart TV
-
LG TV Plus App
Yes
-
ThinQ™ IoT HA Control
Yes
-
OCF
Yes
-
Apple AirPlay2*¹
Yes
-
Screen Share
Yes
-
Magic Remote Control
Bundled
-
Quick Access
Yes
-
360° VR Play
Yes
-
Magic Link
Yes
-
LG Content Store
Yes
-
Web Browser
Yes
-
Music Player
Yes
-
Network File Browser
Yes
ADDITIONAL FEATURE
-
OSD Language
Chinese / English
-
Time Machine (DVR)
Yes
-
Time Shift
Yes
WIRELESS
-
Wifi
802.11ac
-
Bluetooth
5.0
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI
1 (Rear) / 2 (Side)
-
HDMI Version
HDMI 2.0
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
-
Audio Return Channel (ARC)
Yes
-
USB
1 (Rear) / 1 (Side)
-
LAN
Yes
-
Component In
Component in/Composite in common
-
Composite In (AV)
Component in/Composite in common
-
RF In
1
-
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
Yes
POWER & ECO
-
Standby Power Consumption
Under 0.5W
-
Energy saving Mode
Yes
-
Illuminance Green sensor
Yes
DIMENSIONS(MM)
-
Without Stand (W x H x D)
973 x 572 x 85
-
With Stand (W x H x D)
973 x 622 x 221
-
Stand size (W x D)
760 x 221
WEIGHT(KG)
-
Without Stand
8.2
-
With Stand
9
ACCESSORY
-
Wall Mount (Optional)
LSW240B
-
VESA
200 x 200
COUNTRY OF ORIGIN
-
Country of Origin
Korea
NOTE
-
*1
Available in 2019
