49" SUPER UHD 4K HDR Smart TV SJ80 Series

All Spec
DESIGN
-
Display Device
SUPER UHD
-
Design
Metal Frame
-
Slim
Ultra Slim
-
Stand Type
Crescent Stand
DISPLAY
-
Screen Size (Inch)
49
-
Resolution
3840 × 2160
-
Nano Cell Display
Yes
-
Panel
IPS 4K
-
Viewing Angle
Wide Viewing Angle
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
-
Digital TV Reception
DTMB
-
- Data Broadcasting
MHEG
-
- EPG
Yes
-
Analog TV Reception
Yes
VIDEO
-
HDR
Active HDR with Dolby Vision
-
- Dolby Vision
Yes
-
- HDR 10
Yes
-
- HLG
Yes
-
HDR Effect
Yes
-
Wide Color Gamut
Nano Cell Color
-
Biliion Rich Color
Yes
-
Dimming
Local Dimming
-
Black
Nano Cell Black
-
Luminance Technology
Ultra Luminance
-
Picture Engine
Color Master Engine
-
4K Upscaler
Yes
-
True Color Accuracy
Yes
-
Active Depth Enhancer
Yes
-
HEVC Decoder
4K@60P, 10bit
-
VP9 Decoder
4K@60P, 10bit
AUDIO
-
Audio Output / Speaker System
20 W
-
Sound Desigbed By Harman Cardon
Yes
-
Surround Mode
ULTRA Surround
-
Clear Voice
Clear Voice III
-
Magic Sound Tuning
Yes
-
Smart Sound Mode
Yes
-
Hi-Fi Audio
Yes
-
LG Sound Sync / Bluetooth
Yes
-
Simultaneous Audio Output
Yes
-
DTS Decoder
Yes
-
Audio Codec
AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, DTS, DTS-HD, DTS Express, WMA, apt-X
SMART TV
-
SmartTV Platform
webOS 3.5
-
Magic Zoom
Yes
-
360 VR
Yes
-
Voice Recognition
Yes
-
Magic Link
Yes
-
Quick Access
Yes
-
LG Content Store
Yes
-
Multi-view
Yes
-
Web Browser
Yes
-
Music Player
Yes
-
My Channels
Yes
-
Channel Advisor
Yes
SMART CONVERGENCE
-
Mobile App(LG TV Plus)
Yes
-
Magic Remote
Yes
-
Magic Mobile Connection
Yes
-
WiDi
Yes
-
Miracast
Yes
-
Network File Browser
Yes
ADDITIONAL FEATURE
-
DVR(Time Machine)
Yes
-
Live Play Back
Yes
-
STT (Speech To Text)
Yes
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
-
ARC
Yes
-
OSD Language
Chinese / English
WIRELESS
-
Wi-Fi
802.11ac
-
Bluetooth
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI
4
-
USB 3.0
1
-
USB 2.0
2
-
LAN
1
-
Component In (Y,Pb,Pr + Audio)
Yes (Gender)
-
Composite in (CVBS+ Audio)
Yes (Gender)
-
RF In
1
-
Digital Audio Out (Optical)
1
-
Headphone out
1
DIMENSION(MM)
-
With Stand (W×H×D)
1100.1 × 698.6 × 247.3
-
Without Stand (W×H×D)
1100.1 × 640.9 × 62.1
WEIGHT(KG)
-
With Stand
14.1
-
Without Stand
12.7
ACCESSORY
-
Wall Mount (Optional)
LSW350
COUNTRY OF ORIGIN
-
Country of Origin
Korea
