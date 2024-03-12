About Cookies on This Site

LG UHD TV

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG UHD TV

49UH6100

LG UHD TV

(2)
LG UHD TV
Print

All Spec

DESIGN

  • Display Device

    UHD

DISPLAY MODULE

  • Screen Size (Inch)

    49

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Panel

    IPS 4K

  • Cinema 3D

    -

  • Panel Type

    True Black Panel

  • Viewing Angle

    Wide Viewing Angle

  • Dimming

    -

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

  • Analog TV Reception

    PAL-DK/I, NTSC-M

  • Digital TV Reception

    DTMB

  • - EPG

    Yes

  • - Data Broadcasting

    MHEG

VIDEO

  • HDR

    HDR Pro

  • Dolby Vision

    -

  • HDR10

    Yes

  • Picture Engine

    UHD Mastering Engine

  • ULTRA Luminance

    -

  • ColorPrime

    -

  • 3D Color Mapping

    Yes

  • Illuminace sensor

    White Sensor

  • Color Depth

    -

  • 4K Upscaler

    Yes

  • Smart Content Optimizer

    Yes

  • Contrast Maximizer

    -

  • HDR Effect

    Yes

  • Dynamic Color

    Yes

  • HEVC Decoder

    4K@60fps, 10bit

  • VP9 Decoder

    4K@60fps,8bit

AUDIO

  • Audio Output / Speaker System

    20W / 2ch

  • Dolby Digital Decoder

    Yes

  • DTS Decoder

    DTS-HD

  • Mono / Stereo / Dual (MTS/SAP)

    Yes

  • Surround Mode

    ULTRA Surround

  • Harman/Kardon Sound

    -

  • Magic Sound Tuning

    Ready

  • Smart Sound Mode

    Yes

  • Clear Voice

    Clear Voice III

  • Hi-Fi Audio

    Yes

  • Wireless Sound Sync/ Bluetooth

    Yes

  • Audio Codec

    AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, DTS, DTS-HD, DTS Express, WMA, RA

SMART TV

  • SmartTV Platform

    WebOS 3.0

  • Magic Zoom

    Ready

  • Magic Mobile Connection

    Yes

  • STB Control

    Ready

  • My Channels

    Yes

  • My Starter

    Yes

  • Channel Advisor

    Yes

  • Multi-view

    Yes

  • LG Content Store

    Yes

  • Web Browser

    Yes

SMART SHARE

  • Mobile App (LG TV Plus)

    Yes

  • Mobile TV On

    Yes

  • WiDi

    Yes

  • Miracast

    Yes

  • DLNA(Network File Broswer)

    Yes

VOICE RECOGNITION

  • Speech To Text

    ready

WIRELESS

  • Wi-Fi

    802.11n

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

DVR(TIME MACHINE)

  • Recording

    Yes

  • Time Shift

    Yes

OTHERS

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

  • OSD Language

    Chinese / English

CONNECTIVITY

  • RF In

    1

  • HDMI

    3

  • - HDR Support

    3

  • - HDCP

    Yes

  • - ARC

    Yes

  • USB

    1 (2.0 : 1)

  • Headphone out / Line out

    -

  • Composite in (CVBS+ Audio)

    1(Component Share)

  • Component In (Y,Pb,Pr + Audio)

    1(Composite Share)

  • Digital Audio Out (Optical)

    1

  • LAN

    1

ACCESSORY

  • 3D Glasses

    -

  • Remote Controller

    Yes

  • Component Gender

    -

  • Power Cable

    Yes

  • Owner's Manual

    Yes

POWER

  • Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

    100~240Vac 50/60Hz

  • Energy Label (VEELS)

    Grade 1

DIMENSION(MM)

  • With Stand

    1108 x 707 x 217.9

  • Without Stand

    1108 x 657 x 81.5

WEIGHT(KG)

  • With Stand

    12.0

  • Without Stand

    11.7

WALL MOUNT (OPTIONAL)

  • Adjustable

    LSW350B

  • Fixed

    MSW240

