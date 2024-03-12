UHD TV UK6200

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
All Spec
DESIGN
-
Display Device
UHD 4K
DISPLAY
-
Display Type
LCD
-
Screen Size
49
-
Resolution
3840 × 2160
-
IPS Panel
Yes
-
Viewing Angle
Wide Viewing Angle
-
Wide Color Gamut
Yes
-
BLU Type
Direct
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
-
Digital TV Reception
DTMB
-
Data Broadcasting
MHEG
-
EPG
Yes
-
Analog TV Reception
Yes
VIDEO
-
HDR
4K Active HDR
-
HDR10 Pro
Yes
-
HLG
Yes
-
HDR Effect
Yes
-
2K HFR
HDMI / USB (60P only)
-
Picture Master Processor
Quad Core Processor
-
Color Enhancer
Dynamic Color
-
Color Accuracy
True Color Accuracy
-
Upscaler
4K Upscaler
-
Noise Reduction
Yes
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
Yes
-
HEVC
4K@60P, 10bit
-
VP9
4K@60p, 10bit
AUDIO
-
Speaker System
2.0 ch / 20W
-
Simultaneous Audio Output
Yes
-
Surround Mode
ULTRA Surround
-
Clear Voice
Clear Voice III
-
Adaptive Sound Control
Yes
-
Audio Upscaler
Yes
-
DTS Decoder
Yes
-
Audio Codec
AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, DTS, DTS-HD, DTS Express, WMA (Refer to manual)
SMART TV
-
Operating System (OS)
webOS Smart TV
-
Quick Access
Yes
-
Live Zoom
Yes
-
360 VR
Yes
-
Magic Link
Yes
-
LG Content Store
Yes
-
Web Browser
Yes
-
Music Player
Yes
-
My Content
Yes
-
My Channels
Yes
-
Channel Advisor
Yes
-
Mobile App(LG TV Plus)
Yes
-
Miracast
Yes
-
Network File Browser
Yes
ADDITIONAL FEATURE
-
DVR(Time Machine)
Yes
-
Time Shift
Yes
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
-
ARC
Yes
-
OSD Language
Chinese / English
WIRELESS
-
Wi-Fi
802.11ac
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI
1 (Rear) / 2 (Side)
-
USB
1 (Rear) / 1 (Side)
-
LAN
1 (Rear)
-
Component In (Y,Pb,Pr + Audio)
Component in/Composite in common
-
Composite in (CVBS+ Audio)
Component in/Composite in common
-
RF In
1 (Rear)
-
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
1 (Rear)
ECO
-
Illuminance Green sensor
Yes
-
Energy saving Mode
Yes
DIMENSION(MM)
-
With Stand (W×H×D)
1108 x 705 x 235
-
Without Stand (W×H×D)
1108 x 649 x 79.5
-
Stand size (W x D)
1030 x 235
WEIGHT(KG)
-
With Stand
11
-
Without Stand
10.9
ACCESSORY
-
Wall Mount (Optional)
OLW480B
COUNTRY OF ORIGIN
-
Country of Origin
Korea
