UHD TV UK6200

UHD TV UK6200

49UK6200PCA

UHD TV UK6200

(2)
DESIGN

  • Display Device

    UHD 4K

DISPLAY

  • Display Type

    LCD

  • Screen Size

    49

  • Resolution

    3840 × 2160

  • IPS Panel

    Yes

  • Viewing Angle

    Wide Viewing Angle

  • Wide Color Gamut

    Yes

  • BLU Type

    Direct

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

  • Digital TV Reception

    DTMB

  • Data Broadcasting

    MHEG

  • EPG

    Yes

  • Analog TV Reception

    Yes

VIDEO

  • HDR

    4K Active HDR

  • HDR10 Pro

    Yes

  • HLG

    Yes

  • HDR Effect

    Yes

  • 2K HFR

    HDMI / USB (60P only)

  • Picture Master Processor

    Quad Core Processor

  • Color Enhancer

    Dynamic Color

  • Color Accuracy

    True Color Accuracy

  • Upscaler

    4K Upscaler

  • Noise Reduction

    Yes

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

    Yes

  • HEVC

    4K@60P, 10bit

  • VP9

    4K@60p, 10bit

AUDIO

  • Speaker System

    2.0 ch / 20W

  • Simultaneous Audio Output

    Yes

  • Surround Mode

    ULTRA Surround

  • Clear Voice

    Clear Voice III

  • Adaptive Sound Control

    Yes

  • Audio Upscaler

    Yes

  • DTS Decoder

    Yes

  • Audio Codec

    AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, DTS, DTS-HD, DTS Express, WMA (Refer to manual)

SMART TV

  • Operating System (OS)

    webOS Smart TV

  • Quick Access

    Yes

  • Live Zoom

    Yes

  • 360 VR

    Yes

  • Magic Link

    Yes

  • LG Content Store

    Yes

  • Web Browser

    Yes

  • Music Player

    Yes

  • My Content

    Yes

  • My Channels

    Yes

  • Channel Advisor

    Yes

  • Mobile App(LG TV Plus)

    Yes

  • Miracast

    Yes

  • Network File Browser

    Yes

ADDITIONAL FEATURE

  • DVR(Time Machine)

    Yes

  • Time Shift

    Yes

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

  • ARC

    Yes

  • OSD Language

    Chinese / English

WIRELESS

  • Wi-Fi

    802.11ac

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    1 (Rear) / 2 (Side)

  • USB

    1 (Rear) / 1 (Side)

  • LAN

    1 (Rear)

  • Component In (Y,Pb,Pr + Audio)

    Component in/Composite in common

  • Composite in (CVBS+ Audio)

    Component in/Composite in common

  • RF In

    1 (Rear)

  • SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

    1 (Rear)

ECO

  • Illuminance Green sensor

    Yes

  • Energy saving Mode

    Yes

DIMENSION(MM)

  • With Stand (W×H×D)

    1108 x 705 x 235

  • Without Stand (W×H×D)

    1108 x 649 x 79.5

  • Stand size (W x D)

    1030 x 235

WEIGHT(KG)

  • With Stand

    11

  • Without Stand

    10.9

ACCESSORY

  • Wall Mount (Optional)

    OLW480B

COUNTRY OF ORIGIN

  • Country of Origin

    Korea

