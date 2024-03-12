About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
55" AI ThinQ LG UHD 4K TV - UP78

Specs

Reviews

Support

55" AI ThinQ LG UHD 4K TV - UP78

55UP7800PCB

55" AI ThinQ LG UHD 4K TV - UP78

(4)
front view with infill image
Print

Key Specs

  • Display Type

    4K UHD

  • Refresh Rate

    60Hz Native

  • Picture Processor

    Quad Core Processor 4K

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    HDR10 / HLG

  • TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD, mm)

    1235 x 715 x 57.5

  • TV Weight without Stand (kg)

    14

All Spec

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

  • Display Type

    4K UHD

  • Display Resolution

    4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

  • Backlight Type

    Direct

  • Refresh Rate

    60Hz Native

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

  • Picture Processor

    Quad Core Processor 4K

  • AI Upscaling

    4K Upscaling

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

    Yes

  • AI Brightness Control

    Yes

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    HDR10 / HLG

  • FILMMAKER MODE™

    Yes

  • Picture Mode

    9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

GAMING

  • HGIG Mode

    Yes

  • Game Optimizer

    Yes

  • ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

    Yes

SMART TV

  • Art Gallery

    Yes

  • Operating System (OS)

    webOS 6.0

  • ThinQ

    Yes

  • Home Dashboard

    Yes

ACCESSIBILITY

  • High Contrast

    Yes

  • Gray Scale

    Yes

  • Invert Colors

    Yes

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

  • TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD, mm)

    1235 x 715 x 57.5

  • TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD, mm)

    1235 x 787 x 260

  • Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD, mm)

    1360 x 810 x 207

  • TV Stand (WxD, mm)

    819 x 260

  • TV Weight without Stand (kg)

    14

  • TV Weight with Stand (kg)

    15.4

  • Packaging Weight (kg)

    20.3

  • VESA Mounting (WxH, mm)

    300 x 300

AUDIO

  • AI Sound

    AI Sound (Virtual 5.1 Up-mix)

  • Clear Voice Pro

    Clear Voice

  • LG Sound Sync

    Yes

  • Sound Mode Share

    Yes

  • Simultaneous Audio Output

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Surround Ready

    Yes

CONNECTIVITY

  • Bluetooth Support

    Yes (v 5.0)

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

Our Picks for You 