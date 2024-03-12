We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Multimedia iDTV
All Spec
FEATURE
-
Resolution
1920x1080 (FHD)
-
Dynamic Contrast Ratio
High
-
WCC (Wide Color Control)
Yes
-
SIMPLINK (HDMI CEC)
Yes
-
Clear Voice II
Yes
-
DivX
HD DivX
-
Smart Energy Saving Plus
Yes
-
EPG (DTV Only)
Yes
-
Picture Mode
7 Modes (Vivid, Standard, Cinema, Sport, Game, Expert1, Expert2)
COMMON SPEC
-
Display Type
LCD TV
-
Screen Size ( Inch )
32
VIDEO
-
XD Engine
Yes
-
24p Real Cinema(24p 5:5/2:2 Pull down Mode)
Yes
SOUND
-
Dolby Digital Decoder
Yes
-
Speaker System
Invisible Speakers
-
Audio Output
10W+10W
-
Surround System
Infinite Sound
JACK PACKS (INPUT & OUTPUT)
-
AV In
Yes (1)
-
HDMI/HDCP Input
Yes (2)
-
USB 2.0
Yes
-
Headphone Out
Yes
-
RF In
Yes
-
Cable In
Yes
-
AV In
Yes (2)
-
Component in (Y,Pb,Pr) + Audio
Yes
-
Digital Audio Out
Optical
-
RGB In (Dsub 15pin)
Yes
-
PC Audio Input
Yes
-
RS232C (Control / SVC)
Yes
POWER
-
Voltage, Hz
100 ~ 240V 50/60Hz
-
Consumption
120W
-
Standby (Stand by mode)
1W ↓
DIMENSION
-
SET(w/ostand)
8.2
-
Included stand
9.3
-
SET (w/o stand) WxHxD (mm)
799x550x73.5
-
Included stand WxHxD (mm)
799x555x207
