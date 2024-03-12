We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG LED LCD Monitor TV M50D Series
All Spec
FEATURE
-
Screen Size (Inch)
21.5
-
Panel
TN
-
Color Depth (Number of colors)
16.7M
-
Pixel pitch (mm)
0.248*0.248
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Resolution
1920x1080 (FHD)
-
Brightness ()
250
-
Contrast Ratio (Original)
1000:1
-
Contrast Ratio (DFC)
5M:1
-
Response Time
5ms
-
Viewing Angle Degree
170/160
-
Surface Treatment
non Glare
INPUTS/OUTPUTS
-
RGB In (Dsub 15pin)
Yes
-
HDMI
Yes (2)
-
Component
Yes
-
USB Media
Yes
-
Headphone Out
Yes
-
Optical Out
Yes
-
PAL/SECAM Tuner input
Yes
POWER
-
Consumption
35W
-
Standby (Stand by mode)
1W
RESOLUTION
-
Analog
1920x1080
-
Digital
1920x1080
-
HDMI
480p, 576p 720p, 1080i, 1080p
-
Component
480i, 576i, 480p, 576p 720p, 1080i, 1080p
-
Video
NTSC, PAL, Secam
SPECIAL FEATURE
-
Picture Mode
Vivid/ Standard/Cinema/ Sport/ Game/ Expert1/ Expert2
-
Dolby Surround
Surround X
-
HDCP
Yes
-
Intelligent Auto (Auto Resolution)
Yes
-
Remote Control
Yes
-
EPG
Yes
DIMENSION(W*D*H)(MM)
-
Set (with Stand)
509.1x164.0x404.2
-
Wall Mount
Yes(75mmx75mm)
WEIGHT(KG)
-
Set (with Stand)
3.37
STANDARD
-
Windows Vista
Vista Basic
ACCESSORIES
-
Power Cord
Yes
-
D-Sub
Yes
-
Remote Control
Yes
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Purchase LG product Parts & Accessories.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.