FHD TV LM6300

FHD TV LM6300

32LM6300PCB

FHD TV LM6300

All Spec

DESIGN

  • Display Device

    LG LED TV

DISPLAY

  • Display Type

    FHD

  • Screen Size

    32

  • Resolution

    1920 x 1080

  • IPS Panel

    Yes

  • Viewing Angle

    Wide Viewing Angle

  • BLU Type

    Direct

BROADCASTING

  • Digital TV

    DTMB

  • Analog TV

    Yes

  • Data Broadcasting

    MHEG

  • EPG

    MHEG

VIDEO

  • Picture Master Processor

    Quad Core Processor

  • HDR

    Active HDR

  • HDR10 Pro

    Yes (2K only)

  • HLG

    Yes (2K and USB only)

  • HDR Effect

    Yes (2K only)

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

    HDR Dynamic Tone Mapping

  • Color Enhancer

    Dynamic Color

  • Upscaler

    Resolution Upscaler

  • Noise Reduction

    Yes

  • HEVC (Video Decoder)

    2K@60P,10bit

  • VP9 (Video Decoder)

    2K@60P,10bit

  • Picture Mode

    9

AUDIO

  • Sound System

    2.0ch / 10W

  • Simultaneous Audio Output

    Yes

  • DTS Virtual:X

    Yes

  • Surround Mode

    DTS Virtual:X

  • Clear Voice

    Clear Voice III

  • LG Sound Sync

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Audio Playback

    Yes

  • Auto Notification (Bluetooth easy paring)

    Yes

  • DTS Decoder

    Yes

  • Audio Code

    AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, DTS, DTS-HD, DTS Express, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual), DRA

AI

  • AI UX

    Yes

  • AI Home

    Yes

  • Home Dashboard

    Yes

  • Intelligent Voice Recognition

    Yes (requests Magic Remote, optional)

  • Auto Device Detection

    Ready

  • Mobile Connectivity

    Yes

SMART TV

  • Operating System (OS)

    webOS Smart TV

  • LG TV Plus App

    Yes

  • ThinQ™ IoT HA Control

    Yes

  • OCF

    Yes

  • Screen Share

    Yes

  • Magic Remote Control

    Ready

  • Quick Access

    Yes

  • 360° VR Play

    Yes (Youtube Only)

  • Magic Link

    Yes

  • LG Content Store

    Yes

  • Web Browser

    Yes

  • Music Player

    Yes

  • Network File Browser

    Yes

ADDITIONAL FEATURE

  • OSD Language

    Chinese / English

  • Time Machine (DVR)

    Yes

  • Time Shift

    Yes

WIRELESS

  • Wi-Fi

    802.11ac

  • Bluetooth

    5.0

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    1 (Rear) / 2 (Side)

  • HDMI Version

    HDMI 1.4

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

  • Audio Return Channel (ARC)

    Yes

  • USB

    2 (Side)

  • LAN

    Yes

  • Component In

    Component in/Composite in common

  • Composite In (AV)

    Component in/Composite in common

  • RF In

    1

  • SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

    Yes

POWER & ECO

  • Standby Power Consumption

    Under 0.5W

  • Energy saving Mode

    Yes

DIMENSIONS(MM)

  • Without Stand (W x H x D)

    736 x 437 x 82.9

  • With Stand (W x H x D)

    736 x 464 x 180

  • Stand size (W x D)

    606 x 180

WEIGHT(KG)

  • Without Stand

    4.65

  • With Stand

    4.7

ACCESSORY

  • Wall Mount (Optional)

    LSW240B

  • VESA

    200 x 200

