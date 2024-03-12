About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG 32 inch LED TV LS3450

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG 32 inch LED TV LS3450

32LS3450

LG 32 inch LED TV LS3450

Print

All Spec

FEATURE

  • Screen Size (Inch)

    32

  • Resolution

    1366x768 (HD)

  • BLU Type (Backlight )

    LED

  • Dynamic MCI

    100

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

  • Analog

    PAL-DK/I, NTSC-M

  • -- Terrestrial

    DTMB

  • -- MHEG

    Hong Kong Only

  • DTV Country

    China/Hong Kong

VIDEO

  • Triple XD Engine

    Yes

  • Picture Mode

    8 modes

  • Aspect Ratio

    8 modes ( 16:9, Just scan, Original, Full Wide, 4:3, 14:9, Zoom, Cinema Zoom 1)

  • Just Scan (0% overscan)

    (HDMI/Component/RF) 1080i / 1080p / 720p

  • Picture Wizard II

    Yes

AUDIO

  • Mono/Stereo/Dual (MTS/SAP)

    Yes

  • Dolby Digital Decoder

    Yes (Dolby MS10)

  • Speaker System

    1 Way 2 Speakers

  • Audio Output

    7W+7W

  • Surround System

    Infinite Surround

  • Clear Voice II

    Yes

  • Sound Mode

    5 Modes

  • Mute

    Yes

JACK PACKS (INPUT & OUTPUT)

  • AV In

    1 (Componet)

  • HDMI 1.4

    2(H)

  • USB 2.0

    1 (V)

  • RF In

    Yes (2)

  • Component in (Y,Pb,Pr) + Audio

    1 (H)

ACCESSORIES

  • Remote Control

    C-Con

POWER

  • Voltage, Hz

    100 ~ 240V 50/60Hz

DIMENSION

  • SET (w/o stand) WxHxD (mm)

    738 x 438 x 86

  • SET (w/ stand WxHxD (mm)

    738 x 501 x 185

Our Picks for You 