50 Inch LG NanoCell AI NANO80 4K Smart TV 2025

50 Inch LG NanoCell AI NANO80 4K Smart TV 2025

50 Inch LG NanoCell AI NANO80 4K Smart TV 2025

50NANO80ACA
(4)
Front view of NanoCell TV, LG NanoCell Al Logo on the top corner. LG NanoCell NANO80 TV depicts colorful paintike textures coming together.
Rear view of LG NanoCell NANO80 TV.
Left-facing side view of LG NanoCell NANO80 TV.
Front view and side view of LG NanoCell NANO80 AI 4K Smart TV showing its length, width, height, and depth dimensions.
The alpha 7 AI Processor Gen8 lights up yellow and colorful bolts of light shoot out from it. The title talks about how the processor delivers 4K quality, stunning color and brightness.
An image split down the middle to show a before and after of Pure Colors in Real 4K. The left side of the carousel is sharp and colorful while the right side is faded. The title talks about how every scene is made more visually striking and enjoyable.
Before and after comparison of how LG 4K Super Upscaling improves image quality. Two panels showing the same image of a colorful bird sitting on a branch in a forest, panel on the right is faded out. The title talks about how 4K Super Upscaling enhances resolution, brightness and clarity.
LG TV with an impressively large screen mounted on a wall above a LG Soundbar in a modern style living room.
LG TV screen with an AI Magic Remote on the foreground. The AI button is highlighted and a speech bubble shows text, suggest a movie I like. On the screen we see the user icon E, indicating how AI Voice ID was able to identify which user it was and give personalized recommendations just based on their voice.
LG AI Magic Remote with the AI button highlighted. Around it are the different functionalities that a user can access from the button. AI Voice ID, AI Search, AI Chatbot, AI Concierge, AI Picture Wizard, AI Sound Wizard. The text explains that the LG AI Magic Remote completes your AI experience with a dedicated AI button and can be used like an air mouse. Just point and click.
Close-up of an LG TV screen showing how AI Search works. A small chat window is open showing how the user asked for what sports games are available. AI search responded via chat and by showing thumbnails of available content. There is also a prompt to ask Microsoft Copilot.
LG AI Magic Remote in front of an LG TV screen. On the screen is a personalized greeting from the LG AI with custom keywords based on the user's search and watch history. By the remote is an icon and label showing that the AI Concierge functionality is easily accessible with one short press on the AI button.
Sci-fi content is playing on an LG TV screen. On the screen is the Al Chatbot interface. The user messaged the chatbot saying that the screen is too dark. The chatbot offered solutions to the request. The whole scene is also split in two. One side is darker, the other side is brighter, showing how Al Chatbot solved the issue for the user automatically. Text explains Al Chatbot can understand user intent and provide solutions to troubleshoot.

Key Features

  • Pure Colors in Real 4K, vivid colors paired with astounding detail
  • 4K picture quality, upscaled visual and surround sound from the alpha 7 4K AI Processor Gen8
  • New AI button, voice controls, drag and drop functions on the AI Magic Remote
  • Enjoy 4K Super Upscaling enhanced resolution, brightness, and clarity
More

Cybersecurity

CES Innovation Awards - 2025 Honoree

webOS Re:New Program

*The CES Innovation Awards are based upon descriptive materials submitted to the judges. CTA did not verify the accuracy of any submission or of any claims made and did not test the item to which the award was given.

LG NanoCell TV sits slightly angled facing left and depicts colorful threads. The alpha 7 4K AI Processor logo is embedded in the bottom right corner of the TV. The background is a light teal gradient.

Dive into a world of authentic color

Picture Quality webOS 25 Sound Quality Epic Movies & Games

Meet the powerful and smart alpha 7 AI Processor Gen8

With significant improvements to performance, faster processing from alpha 7 AI Processor Gen8 now delivers 4K picture quality with much better sharpness and depth than before.

The alpha 7 AI Processor Gen8 lights up yellow and colorful bolts of light shoot out from it.

*Compared to the same year entry level Smart TV alpha 5 AI Processor Gen6 based on internal spec comparison.

Pure Colors in Real 4K

Watch 4K content refined with vivid color accuracy and crisp details, making every scene visually striking and enjoyable.

A faded carousel is washed with a wave of colors, resulting in a sharper visualization of a brightly lit colorful carousel.

4K Super Upscaling brings every frame to life

LG's powerful processor boosts the resolution to the original quality. Enjoy 4K Super Upscaling enhanced resolution, brightness, and clarity.

Before and after comparison of how LG 4K Super Upscaling improves image quality. Two panels showing the same image of a colorful bird sitting on a branch in a forest, panel on the right is faded out.

*Image quality of upscaled content will vary based on the source resolution.

The next generation of LG AI TV

Learn More

Complete your AI experience with AI Magic Remote featuring a dedicated AI button

Control your TV easily with AI magic remote — no extra device needed! With a motion sensor and scroll wheel, point and click to use it like an air mouse or simply speak for voice commands.

*AI Magic Remote's design, availability and functions may vary by region and supported language, even for the same model.

*Some features may require an internet connection.

*AI Voice Recognition is only provided in regions that support NLP in their native language.

AI Voice ID

LG AI Voice ID recognizes each user's unique voice signature and offers personalized recommendations the moment you speak.

*Reduced or limited content may be shown depending on region and network connectivity.

*Voice ID support may vary by region and is available on OLED, QNED, NanoCell, and UHD TVs released from 2024 onwards.

*It works only with apps that support the Voice ID account.

Close-up of an LG Nanocell TV screen showing how AI Search works. A small chat window is open showing how the user asked for what sports games are available. AI search responded via chat and by showing thumbnails of available content. There is also a prompt to ask Microsoft Copilot.

AI Search

Ask your TV anything. Built-in AI recognizes your voice and swiftly provides personalized recommendations to your requests. You can also get additional results and solutions with Microsoft Copilot.

*AI Search is available on OLED, QNED, NanoCell, and UHD TVs released from 2024 onwards. 

*The US and Korea use the LLM Model.

*Internet connection required. 

Sci-fi content is playing on an LG Nanocell TV screen. On the screen is the AI Chatbot interface. The user messaged the chatbot saying that the screen is too dark. The chatbot offered solutions to the request. The whole scene is also split in two. One side is darker, the other side is brighter, showing how AI Chatbot solved the issue for the user automatically.

AI Chatbot

Interact with the AI Chatbot through your AI Magic Remote and address all concerns from configuring settings to troubleshooting. AI can understand user intent and will provide immediate solutions.

*Internet connection required.

*AI Chatbot available in regions supporting NLP in their native language.

*It is possible to link the AI chatbot to customer service.

LG AI Magic Remote in front of an LG TV screen. On the screen is a personalized greeting from the LG AI with custom keywords based on the user's search and watch history. By the remote is an icon and label showing that the AI Concierge functionality is easily accessible with one short press on the AI button.

AI Concierge

One short press on the AI button on your remote opens up your AI Concierge which provides customized keywords and recommendations based on your search and watching history. 

*Supported menus and apps may vary by region.

*Menus displayed may be different upon release.

*Keyword recommendations vary according to the app and time of day.

AI Picture Wizard

Advanced algorithms learn your preferences by going through 1.6 billion image possibilities. Based on your selections, your TV creates a personalized picture just for you.

AI Sound Wizard

Choose the audio you like from a selection of sound clips. From 40 million parameters, AI creates a tailored sound profile tuned to your preferences.

webOS Re:New Program logo and name with the CES Innovation Awards 2025 Honoree badge near it.

New upgrade every year for 5 years with award-winning webOS Re:New Program

Get the benefits from the latest features and software with annual upgrades. A CES Innovation Awardee for the cybersecurity category, feel safe knowing webOS keeps your privacy and data, secure.

*webOS Re:New Program applies to 2025 OLED / QNED / NanoCell / UHD TVs.

*The webOS Re:New Program supports a total of four upgrades over five years, the threshold is the pre-installed version of webOS, and upgrade schedule varies from month-end to year-start.

*Updates and the schedule to some features, applications, and services may vary by model and region.

*Upgrades available for 2022 OLEDs and 2023 UHD and above models.

AI Sound Pro fine-tunes your sound for impact

A man playing guitar, a woman singing into a mic, and a man playing the piano are pictured. Soundwaves which are coming from them are seen to show sound emission and how sound quality is enhanced with Al Clear Sound.

AI Clear Sound

Precision tone correction enhances sound clarity for an exceptional audio experience.

LG NanoCell TV depicts a man on a motorcycle with purple abstract circles coming out of the wheel to visualize sound emission.

Dynamic Sound Booster powered by AI Processor

AI processing enhances TV sound for a more powerful sound experience.

Living room with a wall-mounted LG TV. Sound waves are graphically represented to fill the space showing how virtual 9.1.2 channels create a surround sound experience for the user.

All-encompassing surround sound with virtual 9.1.2 channels

Get the surround sound experience with just your LG TV. AI uses deep learning algorithms to make it feel as if sound is coming from 9.1.2 channels all around you.

*AI Clear Sound must be activated through the Sound Mode menu.

*Sound may vary according to the listening environment. 

WOW Interface lets you control sound easier from your TV

LG Soundbar is below an LG NanoCell TV. On the TV screen is the UI for the soundbar and TV volume controls.

*Soundbar can be purchased separately. 

*Soundbar Mode Control may vary by model.

*Please note that the service may not be available at the time of purchase. A network connection is required for updates.  

*The soundbar models compatible with the TV may vary by region and country.

*LG TV remote usage is limited to certain features only.

Find the best LG Soundbar and LG TV pair

*Features may vary by model. Please see each product page for detailed specifications.

Powerful Gameplay

Experience peak gaming with VRR. Get your game on without lag hindering your performance.

Hands holding game controller in front of a screen showing a race car video game. VRR logo is at the upper left corner. Nvidia GeForce Now logo and other relevant certifications are visible.

*It only works with games or PC inputs that support 60Hz.

FILMMAKER MODE

Experience cinema as the director intended with FILMMAKER MODE that adapts to surroundings and keeps visuals as close as possible to its original form.

A director in front of a control panel editing the movie "Killers of the Flower Moon" on an LG NanoCell TV. Bottom left of the image has the FILMMAKER MODE™ logo. Below the image are logos for Netflix, HBOmax, Prime Video, Disney Plus, Apple TV and LG Channels.

*FILMMAKER MODE is a trademark of UHD Alliance, Inc. 

*FILMMAKER MODE auto starts on AppleTV+ and Amazon Prime video app.

*The images above in this product detail page are for illustrative purposes only. Refer to the gallery images for a more accurate representation.

*All images above are simulated.

*Service availability varies by region.

*Personalized services may vary depending on the policies of the 3rd party application.

Print

Key Specs

  • Display Type

    4K UHD

  • Refresh Rate

    60Hz Native

  • Wide Color Gamut

    Nano Color

  • Picture Processor

    α7 AI Processor 4K Gen8

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    HDR10 / HLG

  • TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD, mm)

    1121 x 651 x 57.1

  • TV Weight without Stand (kg)

    11.7

All Spec

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

  • Display Type

    4K UHD

  • Display Resolution

    4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

  • Backlight Type

    Direct

  • Refresh Rate

    60Hz Native

  • Wide Color Gamut

    Nano Color

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

  • Picture Processor

    α7 AI Processor 4K Gen8

  • AI Upscaling

    4K Super Upscaling

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

    Yes

  • AI Brightness Control

    Yes

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    HDR10 / HLG

  • FILMMAKER MODE™

    Yes

  • Picture Mode

    10 modes

  • Auto Calibration

    Yes

GAMING

  • HGIG Mode

    Yes

  • Game Optimizer

    Yes (Game Dashboard)

  • ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

    Yes

  • VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

    Yes (Up to 60Hz)

SMART TV

  • Operating System (OS)

    webOS 25

  • USB Camera Compatible

    Yes

  • AI Chatbot

    Yes (Hongkong only)

  • Full Web Browser

    Yes (Hongkong only)

  • Google Cast

    Yes (Hongkong only)

  • Home Hub

    Yes

  • Intelligent Voice Recognition

    Yes

  • Magic Remote Control

    Built-In

  • Multi View

    Yes

  • Smartphone Remote App

    Yes (LG ThinQ)

  • Voice ID

    Yes (Hongkong only)

  • Works with Apple Airplay

    Yes (Hongkong only)

  • Works with Apple Home

    Yes (Hongkong only)

ACCESSIBILITY

  • High Contrast

    Yes

  • Gray Scale

    Yes

  • Invert Colors

    Yes

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

  • TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD, mm)

    1121 x 651 x 57.1

  • TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD, mm)

    1121 x 716 x 230

  • Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD, mm)

    1215 x 775 x 152

  • TV Stand (WxD, mm)

    859 x 230

  • TV Weight without Stand (kg)

    11.7

  • TV Weight with Stand (kg)

    11.8

  • Packaging Weight (kg)

    14.5

  • VESA Mounting (WxH, mm)

    200 x 200

AUDIO

  • AI Sound

    α7 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)

  • Clear Voice Pro

    Yes (Auto Volume Leveling)

  • LG Sound Sync

    Yes

  • Sound Mode Share

    Yes

  • Simultaneous Audio Output

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Surround Ready

    Yes (2 Way Playback)

  • Audio Output

    20W

  • AI Acoustic Tuning

    Yes

  • Audio Codec

    AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, apt-X (Refer to manual)

  • Speaker Direction

    Down Firing

  • Speaker System

    2.0 Channel

  • WOW Orchestra

    Yes

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI Audio Return Channel

    eARC (HDMI 2)

  • Bluetooth Support

    Yes (v 5.1)

  • Ethernet Input

    1ea

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

  • SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

    1ea

  • HDMI Input

    3ea (supports eARC, ALLM)

  • RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

    1ea

  • USB Input

    2ea (v 2.0)

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes (Wi-Fi 5)

POWER

  • Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

    AC 100~240V 50~60Hz (Hongkong), AC 200~220V/50Hz (China)

  • Standby Power Consumption

    Under 0.5W

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

  • Remote

    Magic Remote MR25

  • Power Cable

    Yes (Detachable)

BROADCASTING

  • Analog TV Reception

    Yes

  • Digital TV Reception

    DTMB (Terrestrial), DVB-C (Cable)

