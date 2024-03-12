55" AI ThinQ 4K LG NanoCell TV - Nano79

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
All Spec
DESIGN
-
Stand
Slice Crescent
DISPLAY
-
Display Type
4K UHD
-
Screen Size
55
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
NanoCell Display
Yes
-
Viewing Angle
Wide View Angle
-
Wide Color Gamut
Nano Color
-
Bilion Rich Colors
Yes
-
BLU Type
Edge
-
TruMotion
TruMotion 100
BROADCASTING
-
Digital TV
DTMB
-
Analog TV
Yes
-
Data Broadcasting
MHEG
-
EPG
Yes
VIDEO
-
Processor
Quad Core Processor 4K
-
Image Enhancing
Image Enhancing
-
HDR
Active HDR
-
HDR10 Pro
Yes
-
HLG
Yes
-
FILMMAKER MODE ™
Yes
-
HDR Effect
Yes (4K/2K)
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
HDR Dynamic Tone Mapping
-
Dimming Algorithm
LG Local Contrast
-
Video Decoder
HEVC, VP9 & AV1
-
Picture Mode
10
GAMING
-
ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)
Yes
-
HGiG Mode
Yes
AUDIO
-
Speaker (Sound Output)
20W
-
Channel
2.0 ch
-
Simultaneous Audio Output
Yes
-
AI Sound / Pro
AI Sound
-
AI Acoustic Tuning
Yes
-
Surround Mode
ULTRA Surround
-
Clear Voice
Clear Voice III
-
LG Sound Sync
Yes
-
Auto Notification (Bluetooth easy paring)
Yes
-
Sound Share
Yes
-
Audio Codec
AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)
AI
-
ThinQ
Yes
-
Apple AirPlay 2 & HomeKit
Yes
-
Screen Share
Miracast
-
Voice Control
English
-
Intelligent Voice Recognition
Yes
-
Speech to Text
Yes
-
AI UX
Yes
-
AI Home
Yes
-
AI Recommendation
Yes
-
Intelligent Edit
Yes
-
Home Dashboard
Yes
-
Auto Device Detection
Yes
-
Mobile Connectivity
Yes
-
LG TV Plus App
Yes
-
ThinQ App
Yes
SMART
-
Operating System (OS)
webOS Smart TV
-
Magic Remote Control
Bundled
-
Quick Access
Yes
-
Universal Control
Yes
-
360° VR Play
Yes
-
Related Content Search
Yes
-
LG Store
Yes
-
Web Browser
Yes
-
Block access to harmful site
Yes
-
Music Player
Yes
-
Network File Browser
Yes
-
Sports Alert
Yes
ADDITIONAL FEATURE
-
OSD Language
English / Chinese
-
Time Machine (DVR)
Yes
-
Time Shift
Yes
WIRELESS
-
Wifi
802.11ac
-
Bluetooth
5.0
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI
HDMI 2.0 x 3
-
HDCP Version
2.2
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
-
eARC / ARC (Audio Return Channel)
ARC (HDMI 2)
-
USB
1 (Rear) / 1 (Side)
-
LAN
Yes (Rear)
-
Component In
Gender (Rear, AV in common)
-
Composite In (AV)
Gender (Rear, Component in common)
-
RF In
1
-
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
Gender (Rear)
POWER & ECO
-
Standby Power Consumption
Under 0.5W
-
Energy saving Mode
Yes
-
Illuminance Green sensor
Yes
DIMENSIONS(MM)
-
Without Stand (W x H x D)
1244 x 726 x 87.1
-
With Stand (W x H x D)
1244 x 791 x 260
WEIGHT(KG)
-
Without Stand
14.6
-
With Stand
15.6
ACCESSORY
-
Standard Wall Mount (Optional)
OLW480B (Flexible)
-
VESA (H x V)
300 x 300
