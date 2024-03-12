About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
65" AI ThinQ 4K LG NanoCell TV - Nano86

Specs

Reviews

Support

65" AI ThinQ 4K LG NanoCell TV - Nano86

65NANO86CNA

65" AI ThinQ 4K LG NanoCell TV - Nano86

(3)
Print

All Spec

DESIGN

  • Body

    Nano Bezel

  • Stand

    Slice Crescent

DISPLAY

  • Display Type

    4K NanoCell

  • Screen Size

    65

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • NanoCell Display

    Yes

  • IPS Panel

    Yes

  • Viewing Angle

    Wide Viewing Angle

  • Wide Color Gamut

    Nano Color

  • Bilion Rich Colors

    Yes

  • Dimming

    Local Dimming

  • Ultra Luminance

    Ultra Luminance

  • BLU Type

    Edge

  • TruMotion

    TruMotion 200

BROADCASTING

  • Digital TV

    DTMB

  • Analog TV

    Yes

  • Data Broadcasting

    MHEG

  • EPG

    Yes

VIDEO

  • Processor

    α7 Gen3 Processor 4K

  • AI Picture

    AI Picture

  • Auto Genre Selection

    Yes (Dolby HDR only)

  • Image Enhancing

    Image Enhancing

  • AI Brightness Control

    Yes

  • HDR

    Cinema HDR

  • Dolby Vision IQ

    Yes

  • HDR10 Pro

    Yes

  • HLG

    Yes

  • FILMMAKER MODE ™

    Yes

  • HDR Effect

    Yes (4K/2K)

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

    HDR Dynamic Tone Mapping

  • HFR (High Frame Rate)

    4K 120 FPS (HDMI Only)

  • Motion Pro

    Motion Pro

  • Dimming Algorithm

    LG Local Contrast

  • Video Decoder

    HEVC, VP9 & AV1

  • Upscaler

    4K Upscaler

GAMING

  • AMD FreeSync Premium

    Yes

  • VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

    Yes

  • ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

    Yes

  • HGiG Mode

    Yes

AUDIO

  • Speaker (Sound Output)

    20W

  • Channel

    2.0 ch

  • Simultaneous Audio Output

    Yes

  • DOLBY ATMOS

    Yes

  • AI Sound / Pro

    AI Sound

  • AI Acoustic Tuning

    Yes

  • Surround Mode

    ULTRA Surround

  • Clear Voice

    Clear Voice III

  • WiSA Speakers

    Yes

  • LG Sound Sync

    Yes

  • Auto Notification (Bluetooth easy paring)

    Yes

  • Sound Share

    Yes

  • Audio Codec

    AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)

AI

  • ThinQ

    Yes

  • Apple AirPlay 2 & HomeKit

    Yes

  • Screen Share

    Miracast Overlay

  • Voice Control

    English

  • Intelligent Voice Recognition

    Yes

  • Speech to Text

    Yes

  • AI UX

    Yes

  • AI Home

    Yes

  • AI Recommendation

    Yes

  • Intelligent Edit

    Yes

  • Home Dashboard

    Yes

  • Auto Device Detection

    Yes

  • LG TV Plus App

    Yes

  • ThinQ App

    Yes

SMART

  • Operating System (OS)

    webOS Smart TV

  • Magic Remote Control

    Bundled

  • Quick Access

    Yes

  • Universal Control

    Yes

  • 360° VR Play

    Yes

  • Related Content Search

    Yes

  • Art Gallery

    Yes

  • LG Store

    Yes

  • Web Browser

    Yes

  • Music Player

    Yes

  • TV On With Mobile

    Yes

  • Network File Browser

    Yes

  • Block access to harmful site

    Yes

  • Sports Alert

    Yes

  • Music Discovery

    Yes

ADDITIONAL FEATURE

  • OSD Language

    English / Chinese

  • Time Machine (DVR)

    Yes

  • Time Shift

    Yes

WIRELESS

  • Wifi

    802.11ac

  • Bluetooth

    5.0

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    HDMI 2.1 x 2 ; HDMI 2.0 x 2

  • HDCP Version

    2.3 / 2.2

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

  • eARC / ARC (Audio Return Channel)

    eARC (HDMI 3)

  • USB

    2(Rear) / 1 (Side)

  • LAN

    Yes (Rear)

  • Component In

    Gender (Rear)

  • Composite In (AV)

    Gender (Rear)

  • RF In

    1

  • SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

    Yes

  • Headphone out

    Yes

POWER & ECO

  • Standby Power Consumption

    Under 0.5W

  • Energy saving Mode

    Yes

  • Illuminance Green sensor

    Yes

DIMENSIONS(MM)

  • Without Stand (W x H x D)

    1451 x 840 x 64

  • With Stand (W x H x D)

    1451 x 910 x 324

  • Stand size (W x D)

    831 x 324

WEIGHT(KG)

  • Without Stand

    24.1

  • With Stand

    25.8

ACCESSORY

  • Wall Mount (Optional)

    OLW480B (Flexible)

  • VESA (H x V)

    300 x 300

Our Picks for You 