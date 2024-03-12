65" AI ThinQ 4K LG NanoCell TV - Nano86

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
All Spec
DESIGN
-
Body
Nano Bezel
-
Stand
Slice Crescent
DISPLAY
-
Display Type
4K NanoCell
-
Screen Size
65
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
NanoCell Display
Yes
-
IPS Panel
Yes
-
Viewing Angle
Wide Viewing Angle
-
Wide Color Gamut
Nano Color
-
Bilion Rich Colors
Yes
-
Dimming
Local Dimming
-
Ultra Luminance
Ultra Luminance
-
BLU Type
Edge
-
TruMotion
TruMotion 200
BROADCASTING
-
Digital TV
DTMB
-
Analog TV
Yes
-
Data Broadcasting
MHEG
-
EPG
Yes
VIDEO
-
Processor
α7 Gen3 Processor 4K
-
AI Picture
AI Picture
-
Auto Genre Selection
Yes (Dolby HDR only)
-
Image Enhancing
Image Enhancing
-
AI Brightness Control
Yes
-
HDR
Cinema HDR
-
Dolby Vision IQ
Yes
-
HDR10 Pro
Yes
-
HLG
Yes
-
FILMMAKER MODE ™
Yes
-
HDR Effect
Yes (4K/2K)
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
HDR Dynamic Tone Mapping
-
HFR (High Frame Rate)
4K 120 FPS (HDMI Only)
-
Motion Pro
Motion Pro
-
Dimming Algorithm
LG Local Contrast
-
Video Decoder
HEVC, VP9 & AV1
-
Upscaler
4K Upscaler
GAMING
-
AMD FreeSync Premium
Yes
-
VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)
Yes
-
ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)
Yes
-
HGiG Mode
Yes
AUDIO
-
Speaker (Sound Output)
20W
-
Channel
2.0 ch
-
Simultaneous Audio Output
Yes
-
DOLBY ATMOS
Yes
-
AI Sound / Pro
AI Sound
-
AI Acoustic Tuning
Yes
-
Surround Mode
ULTRA Surround
-
Clear Voice
Clear Voice III
-
WiSA Speakers
Yes
-
LG Sound Sync
Yes
-
Auto Notification (Bluetooth easy paring)
Yes
-
Sound Share
Yes
-
Audio Codec
AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)
AI
-
ThinQ
Yes
-
Apple AirPlay 2 & HomeKit
Yes
-
Screen Share
Miracast Overlay
-
Voice Control
English
-
Intelligent Voice Recognition
Yes
-
Speech to Text
Yes
-
AI UX
Yes
-
AI Home
Yes
-
AI Recommendation
Yes
-
Intelligent Edit
Yes
-
Home Dashboard
Yes
-
Auto Device Detection
Yes
-
LG TV Plus App
Yes
-
ThinQ App
Yes
SMART
-
Operating System (OS)
webOS Smart TV
-
Magic Remote Control
Bundled
-
Quick Access
Yes
-
Universal Control
Yes
-
360° VR Play
Yes
-
Related Content Search
Yes
-
Art Gallery
Yes
-
LG Store
Yes
-
Web Browser
Yes
-
Music Player
Yes
-
TV On With Mobile
Yes
-
Network File Browser
Yes
-
Block access to harmful site
Yes
-
Sports Alert
Yes
-
Music Discovery
Yes
ADDITIONAL FEATURE
-
OSD Language
English / Chinese
-
Time Machine (DVR)
Yes
-
Time Shift
Yes
WIRELESS
-
Wifi
802.11ac
-
Bluetooth
5.0
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI
HDMI 2.1 x 2 ; HDMI 2.0 x 2
-
HDCP Version
2.3 / 2.2
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
-
eARC / ARC (Audio Return Channel)
eARC (HDMI 3)
-
USB
2(Rear) / 1 (Side)
-
LAN
Yes (Rear)
-
Component In
Gender (Rear)
-
Composite In (AV)
Gender (Rear)
-
RF In
1
-
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
Yes
-
Headphone out
Yes
POWER & ECO
-
Standby Power Consumption
Under 0.5W
-
Energy saving Mode
Yes
-
Illuminance Green sensor
Yes
DIMENSIONS(MM)
-
Without Stand (W x H x D)
1451 x 840 x 64
-
With Stand (W x H x D)
1451 x 910 x 324
-
Stand size (W x D)
831 x 324
WEIGHT(KG)
-
Without Stand
24.1
-
With Stand
25.8
ACCESSORY
-
Wall Mount (Optional)
OLW480B (Flexible)
-
VESA (H x V)
300 x 300
