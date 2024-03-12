LG OLED | Objet Collection Posé

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Experience a new
side of life
From any angle,
in any space
Posé in three interior spaces. The first is seen in the corner of a navy painted wall with a black and red artwork on-screen, while a desk and navy armchair are in the room behind it. The second is seen in the center of a modern, charcoal painted wall underneath a deer mount with an image of waves on-screen. The third is seen from behind in the center of the room and used as an artful statement piece in front of the bed.
*Wall mount installation possible by detaching TV from stand base.
LG OLED ART
A digital canvas for artists
LG believes artists can use their imagination to create a new kind of digital art never seen before.
*Magic Remote included in box.
Another way to reflect your style
Posé in a blue-themed living room along the coast, seen from behind with magazines placed on the media shelf.
*Image simulated for illustrative purposes.
**Media shelf’s maximum weight capacity may vary.
*Image simulated for illustrative purposes.
**Cable & Accessory Organizer included in box.
Art gallery
Your space, your taste
Create an interior that’s uniquely you. When you’re not watching posé it transforms into a frame, allowing you to decorate with a wide range of artful pieces to choose from. Simply select one to complete your space.
*Artwork displayed on TV screen is Bounce A(2020) by Youngjun Kim.
Self-lit OLED
Lights up the room
Powered by posé’s brighter and clearer self-lit OLED evo technology, brightness booster delivers up to 20%7, 8 more luminance, so you can immerse yourself in vivid colors and finer details.
Posé screen shows the bright, clear details of white mushrooms as they extend past the TV’s frame.
*Screen images simulated.
The brains behind your TV
LG ⍺9 Gen5 AI Processor 4K chip seen with bars of light emitting from it.
1.Pulling the TV from the side or any impact to the TV stand may cause damage.
2.Discoloration of objects may occur if stored on the vent holes for an extended period of time.
3.Liquids and heavy objects cannot be stored on the vent holes.
4.Use caution when using the Clean Cover as the fabric may stain.
5.Use caution when opening and closing the Clean Cover. Clean Cover may cause injury if it falls.
6.Use the included Cable & Accessory Organizer to mount the router, as the router cannot be installed on top of the vent holes.
7.Comparison based on internal LG testing of LG OLED TV Full White measurements, excluding the OLED evo series.
8.Brightness Booster improvements do not apply to 48, 42-inch Posé.
What's in the Box
(“What’s in the Box” content, displaying the product and its accompanying accessories.)
Stand Kit: 1. Stand 2. Stand Screw 3. Stand Screw Cover 4. Cable Holder (Rear Jersey Assy) 5. Cable Holder (Stand) 6. Installation Manual 7. Companion Basket 8. Rear Jersey Assy
Accessory Kit: A. Power Strip Bracket B. Ferrite Core C. IR Repeater D. Remote Controller E. Battery F. IR Blaster G. User Guide H. Tape for Power Strip I. Cable Holder
*The images of the product and accompanying accessories are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from the actual items or vary by region.
Key Specs
-
Display Type
4K OLED
-
Refresh Rate
120Hz Native
-
Wide Color Gamut
OLED Color
-
Picture Processor
α9 Gen5 AI Processor 4K
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 / HLG
-
G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)
Yes
-
FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
Yes
-
Dolby Atmos
Yes
-
TV Weight without Stand (kg)
14.7
All Spec
PICTURE (DISPLAY)
-
Display Type
4K OLED
-
Display Resolution
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
-
Refresh Rate
120Hz Native
-
Wide Color Gamut
OLED Color
PICTURE (PROCESSING)
-
Picture Processor
α9 Gen5 AI Processor 4K
-
AI Picture
AI Picture Pro
-
AI Upscaling
AI 4K Upscaling
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
Yes (Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)
-
AI Genre Selection
Yes (SDR/HDR/Dolby HDR)
-
AI Brightness Control
Yes
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 / HLG
-
FILMMAKER MODE™
Yes
-
HFR (High Frame Rate)
4K 120 fps (HDMI, USB)
-
Dimming Technology
Pixel Dimming
-
Motion
OLED Motion
-
Picture Mode
9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))
GAMING
-
G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)
Yes
-
FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
Yes
-
HGIG Mode
Yes
-
Game Optimizer
Yes (Game Dashboard)
-
ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)
Yes
-
VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)
Yes
SMART TV
-
Works with Apple Homekit
Yes
-
Works with Apple Airplay2
Yes
-
Art Gallery
Yes
-
Operating System (OS)
webOS 22
-
Sports Alert
Yes
-
Family Settings
Yes
-
ThinQ
Yes
-
Home Dashboard
Yes
-
USB Camera Compatible
Yes
ACCESSIBILITY
-
High Contrast
Yes
-
Gray Scale
Yes
-
Invert Colors
Yes
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS
-
TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD, mm)
935 x 1063 x 463
-
Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD, mm)
1120 x 770 x 228
-
TV Stand (WxD, mm)
922 x 463
-
TV Weight without Stand (kg)
14.7
-
TV Weight with Stand (kg)
16.5
-
Packaging Weight (kg)
22.7
-
VESA Mounting (WxH, mm)
300 x 200
AUDIO
-
Dolby Atmos
Yes
-
AI Sound
AI Sound Pro (Virtual 7.1.2 Up-mix)
-
Clear Voice Pro
Yes
-
WiSA Ready
Yes (Up to 2.1 Channel)
-
LG Sound Sync
Yes
-
Sound Mode Share
Yes
-
Simultaneous Audio Output
Yes
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
Yes (2 Way Playback)
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI Audio Return Channel
eARC (HDMI 2)
-
Bluetooth Support
Yes (v 5.0)
-
Ethernet Input
1ea
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
-
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
1ea
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Purchase LG product Parts & Accessories.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.
Buy Directly
42LX1QPCA
LG OLED | Objet Collection Posé