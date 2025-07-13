About Cookies on This Site

97 Inch LG OLED evo AI G5 4K Smart TV 2025

97 Inch LG OLED evo AI G5 4K Smart TV 2025

97 Inch LG OLED evo AI G5 4K Smart TV 2025

OLED97G5PCA
OLED G5 USP introductory video.
Front view of LG OLED evo AI G5 4K Smart TV. 12 Years of world number 1 OLED emblem and LG OLED evo AI 2025 logo are on the screen.
Rear view of LG OLED evo AI G5 4K Smart TV.
Side view of LG OLED evo AI G5 4K Smart TV.
Front view and side view of LG OLED evo AI G5 4K Smart TV showing its length, width, height, and depth dimensions.
alpha 11 AI Processor Gen2 is against a dark background. It glows with purple and blue light from within illuminating the microchip circuits around it. The title talks about how the processor that is dedicated to LG OLED evo delivers 4K quality, stunning color and brightness with pixel-level precision. Performance statistics are visible. 6.7 times greater AI neural processing, NPU. 2.2 times faster operation, CPU. 3.6 times improved graphics, GPU.
A space shuttle launching from the ground. The scene is split in the middle with one half slightly darker and duller. The other half shows how the rocket blast is remarkably bright, demonstrating how bright visuals can be on an LG OLED TV screen with the light emitting structure and lighting control architecture of Brightness Booster Max.
LG OLED TV showing a visual comparison between a display with Perfect Color and Perfect Black and one without. UL and eyesafe certifications are visible with text prompting to check the marks.
Colorful parrot in ultra-high definition against a black background. Water drops are suspended in the air all around it. The image showcases Perfect Color as each different hue on the parrot's body is vibrant and vivid. The dark background with the detailed water splashes also highlights how the screen is reflection-free. Different logo certifications from UL and Intertek are visible. These refer to its 100% Color Fidelity, 100% Color Volume, and reflection-free claim. Text is also visible, check the Perfect Color certification mark.
LG TV screen with an AI Magic Remote on the foreground. The AI button is highlighted and a speech bubble shows text, suggest a movie I like. On the screen we see the user icon E, indicating how AI Voice ID was able to identify which user it was and give personalized recommendations just based on their voice.
LG AI Magic Remote with the AI button highlighted. Around it are the different functionalities that a user can access from the button. AI Voice ID, AI Search, AI Chatbot, AI Concierge, AI Picture Wizard, AI Sound Wizard. The text explains that the LG AI Magic Remote completes your AI experience with a dedicated AI button and can be used like an air mouse. Just point and click.
Close-up of an LG OLED TV screen showing how AI Search works. A small chat window is open showing how the user asked for what sports games are available. AI search responded via chat and by showing thumbnails of available content. There is also a prompt to ask Microsoft Copilot.
LG AI Magic Remote in front of an LG TV screen. On the screen is a personalized greeting from the LG AI with custom keywords based on the user's search and watch history. By the remote is an icon and label showing that the AI Concierge functionality is easily accessible with one short press on the AI button.
Wide view of a living room inside a premium home, an LG OLED TV is mounted on the wall. The TV's Ultra Slim Design blends elegantly with the wall and the interior design.
Sci-fi content is playing on an LG TV screen. On the screen is the AI Chatbot interface. The user messaged the chatbot saying that the screen is too dark. The chatbot offered solutions to the reque+H97:H98st. The whole scene is also split in two. One side is darker, the other side is brighter, showing how AI Chatbot solved the issue for the user automatically. Text explains AI Chatbot can understand user intent and provide solutions to troubleshoot.
Interior of a sophisticated home. Lots of different artworks are displayed. On the center wall is an LG TV with artwork on the screen. The TV looks like a painting from a museum.
Key Features

  • 4K picture quality, AI upscaled visual, and surround sound from the alpha 11 AI Processor Gen2
  • True black levels in every pixel create stunning contrast, depth, and detail
  • 100% Color Fidelity for accurate lifelike colors. 100% Color Volume for richer hues
  • Up to 1.5X brighter visuals vs. conventional OLED TVs from Brightness Booster Max
  • New AI button, voice controls, drag and drop functions on the AI Magic Remote
More
CES Innovation Awards - Best of Innovation (OLED G5, 83")

Video Displays

Best TVs of 2025: Tested by CNET Experts(OLED G5)

Tom's Guide CES 2025 Awards - Best TV

"G5 appears to be even brighter and more colorful" (01/2025)

TechRadar - Editor's Choice

“The new bright OLED to beat” (04/2024)

What Hi-Fi?(OLED G5, 65”)

"a stunning television and a surprising leap forward for OLED TV technology." (05/2025)

T3 Awards 2025 - Best OLED TV

"This set is a no-compromise superb all-rounder..." (07/2025)

CNET - LG OLED evo G5 Review

"The LG G5 is the best TV I have ever tested."

T3 - Platinum Award

"Whether you're watching TV or movies, or putting your hand to gaming, the OLED G5 is a master at all without compromise." (03/2025)

AVForums - Highly Recommended

...the LG G5 turns in a master class of picture accuracy...

HDTVTest - Highly Recommended

...outstanding color accuracy, excellent video processing, impressive gaming credentials…

CES Innovation Awards - Honoree(OLED G5, 83")

Imaging

CES Innovation Awards - 2025 Honoree (webOS Re:New Program)

Cybersecurity

AVForums Editor's Choice - Best Smart TV System 2024/25

“webOS 24 continues to deliver a sleek, fast and easy-to-use smart experience that is also fresh and uncluttered.”

*The CES Innovation Awards are based upon descriptive materials submitted to the judges. CTA did not verify the accuracy of any submission or of any claims made and did not test the item to which the award was given.

On the screen of an LG OLED evo AI TV is an abstract image with impressive detail, color, and contrast. A magnified version of the alpha 11 AI Processor Gen2 is behind the TV. It glows with light illuminating the microchip circuits around it. The title reads LG OLED evo AI. Text is also visible, powered by LG alpha 11 AI processor Gen2. A gold logo with stars is in the corner that reads, world's number one OLED TV for 12 years.

See the Details of Every Light and Dark

*Omdia. 12 years of Number 1 regarding most sold units 2013-2024.

Picture QualitywebOS for AILG Gallery+Sound QualityDesignEpic Movies & Games

Our most brilliant alpha 11 AI Processor Gen2 for the best viewing experience

alpha 11 AI Processor Gen2 upscales visuals to 4K quality with stunning color and brightness. AI engines perceive objects with pixel-level precision to enhance picture quality for the best viewing experience possible.

alpha 11 AI Processor Gen2 is against a dark background. It glows with purple and blue light from within illuminating the microchip circuits around it. Performance statistics are visible. 6.7 times greater AI neural processing, NPU. 2.2 times faster operation, CPU. 3.6 times improved graphics, GPU.

*Compared to the same year entry level Smart TV alpha 7 AI Processor Gen8 based on internal spec comparison.

1.5X brighter visuals with Brightness Booster Max

The alpha 11 Al Processor Gen2's new Light Boosting Algorithm and Light Control Architecture deliver up to 1.5X brighter visuals.

Scene of a space shuttle launch that's split in half. One half of the scene is bright and vivid thanks to the LG brightness boosting algorithms. The other half is dark, faded, and gray.

*Brightness may vary based on model, screen size, and market region.

*Peak brightness is 1.5X brighter than LG OLED B5 @10% window by Internal measurements.

*Peak brightness is 1.5X higher than non OLED evo except 97”.

Title reads, Experience Perfect Black OLED, only with LG OLED.

Perfect Black & Color whether it's bright or dark, only with LG OLED TV

Perfect Black is UL-verified and delivers true black levels to enhance perceived brightness and contrast. Also has earned UL eyesafe verification for a more comfortable watching experience by reducing blue light emissions.

LG OLED TV showing a visual comparison between a display with Perfect Color and Perfect Black and one without. UL and eyesafe certifications are visible with text prompting to check the marks.

*LG OLED Display is verified by UL and Perfect Black measured to IDMS 11.5 Ring-light Reflection, based on typical indoor lighting environment (200 lux to 500 lux).

*Actual performance may vary depending on the ambient lighting and viewing environment.

*LG OLED Display is verified by UL for Perfect Color measured to IDMS 11.5 Ring-light Reflection standards.

*LG OLED TV displays have been certified as Circadian Performance Factor by eyesafe®

*Screen images simulated for illustrative purposes. 

Perfect Color

100% Color Volume and 100% Color Fidelity certified. Enjoy accurate, vibrant colors on a reflection-free screen even in sunlight or dark environments.

Colorful parrot in ultra-high definition against a black background. Water drops are suspended in the air all around it. The image showcases Perfect Color as each different hue on the parrot's body is vibrant and vivid. The dark background with the detailed water splashes also highlights how the screen is reflection-free. Different logo certifications from UL and Intertek are visible. These refer to its 100% Color Fidelity, 100% Color Volume, and reflection-free claim. Text is also visible, check the Perfect Color certification mark.

*'Reflection Free' applies to OLED G5 models.

*'100% Color Fidelity' and '100% Color Volume to DCI-P3' applies to 2025 OLED TVs.

*LG OLED Display is verified by UL for Perfect Color measured to IDMS 11.5 Ring-light Reflection standards.

*100% Color Volume is defined as the performance of display which is equal or greater than the size of DCI-P3 standard color volume as verified independently by Intertek.

*The LG OLED Panel is certified by Intertek for 100% Color Fidelity, measured according to the CIE DE2000 standard with 125 color patterns.

*The reflectance of the display is defined as the Specular Component Included (SCI) value at 550nm, independently tested by Intertek.

*LG OLED Panel is measured to be under 1% as a reflection free display by Intertek.

AI Picture Pro brings every pixel to life

AI Super Upscaling, AI Perceived Object Enhancer, and OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping analyze each frame's elements to enhance resolution, brightness, depth, and clarity.

Lines animate across a very dull and almost gray image of a leopard in a forest as if a supercomputer is analyzing the elements in the frame. A laser traces the leopard's silhouette and then it is enhanced to be brighter, sharper, and more colorful. The background also transforms from left to right, now with improved contrast, depth, and colors.

*AI Picture Pro will work with any copyright-protected content on OTT services.

*Image quality of upscaled content will vary based on the source resolution.

The next generation of LG AI TV

Learn More

Complete your AI experience with AI Magic Remote featuring a dedicated AI button

Control your TV easily with AI magic remote — no extra device needed! With a motion sensor and scroll wheel, point and click to use it like an air mouse or simply speak for voice commands.

*AI Magic Remote's design, availability and functions may vary by region and supported language, even for the same model.

*Some features may require an internet connection.

*AI Voice Recognition is only provided in regions that support NLP in their native language.

Family of four is gathered around an LG AI TV. A circle appears around the person holding the remote showing their name. This showcases how AI Voice ID recognizes each user's voice signature. The webOS interface then shows how the AI automatically switches the account and recommends personalized content.

Family of four is gathered around an LG AI TV. A circle appears around the person holding the remote showing their name. This showcases how AI Voice ID recognizes each user's voice signature. The webOS interface then shows how the AI automatically switches the account and recommends personalized content.

AI Voice ID

LG AI Voice ID recognizes each user's unique voice signature and offers personalized recommendations the moment you speak.

*Reduced or limited content may be shown depending on region and network connectivity.

*Voice ID support may vary by region and is available on OLED, QNED, NanoCell, and UHD TVs released from 2024 onwards.

*It works only with apps that support the Voice ID account.

Close-up of an LG OLED TV screen showing how AI Search works. A small chat window is open showing how the user asked for what sports games are available. AI search responded via chat and by showing thumbnails of available content. There is also a prompt to ask Microsoft Copilot.

Close-up of an LG OLED TV screen showing how AI Search works. A small chat window is open showing how the user asked for what sports games are available. AI search responded via chat and by showing thumbnails of available content. There is also a prompt to ask Microsoft Copilot.

AI Search

Ask your TV anything. Built-in AI recognizes your voice and swiftly provides personalized recommendations to your requests. You can also get additional results and solutions with Microsoft Copilot.

*AI Search is available on OLED, QNED, NanoCell, and UHD TVs released from 2024 onwards. 

*The US and Korea use the LLM Model.

*Internet connection required.

Sci-fi content is playing on an LG OLED TV screen. On the screen is the AI Chatbot interface. The user messaged the chatbot saying that the screen is too dark. The chatbot offered solutions to the request. The whole scene is also split in two. One side is darker, the other side is brighter, showing how AI Chatbot solved the issue for the user automatically.

Sci-fi content is playing on an LG OLED TV screen. On the screen is the AI Chatbot interface. The user messaged the chatbot saying that the screen is too dark. The chatbot offered solutions to the request. The whole scene is also split in two. One side is darker, the other side is brighter, showing how AI Chatbot solved the issue for the user automatically.

AI Chatbot

Interact with the AI Chatbot through your AI Magic Remote and address all concerns from configuring settings to troubleshooting. AI can understand user intent and will provide immediate solutions.

*Internet connection required.

*AI Chatbot available in regions supporting NLP in their native language.

*It is possible to link the AI chatbot to customer service.

LG AI Magic Remote in front of an LG TV screen. On the screen is a personalized greeting from the LG AI with custom keywords based on the user's search and watch history. By the remote is an icon and label showing that the AI Concierge functionality is easily accessible with one short press on the AI button.

LG AI Magic Remote in front of an LG TV screen. On the screen is a personalized greeting from the LG AI with custom keywords based on the user's search and watch history. By the remote is an icon and label showing that the AI Concierge functionality is easily accessible with one short press on the AI button.

AI Concierge

One short press on the AI button on your remote opens up your AI Concierge which provides customized keywords and recommendations based on your search and watching history.

*Supported menus and apps may vary by region.

*Menus displayed may be different upon release.

*Keyword recommendations vary according to the app and time of day.

Screen of a user going through the AI Picture Wizard personalization process. Series of pictures are shown with user's selections being highlighted. A loading icon appears and a landscape image is shown being enhanced from left to right.

Screen of a user going through the AI Picture Wizard personalization process. Series of pictures are shown with user's selections being highlighted. A loading icon appears and a landscape image is shown being enhanced from left to right.

AI Picture Wizard

Advanced algorithms learn your preferences by going through 1.6 billion image possibilities. Based on your selections, your TV creates a personalized picture just for you.

Screen of a user going through the AI Sound Wizard personalization process. Series of sound clip icons are being selected. A jazz singer and saxophone player are shown, sound waves representing the personalized sound animated across the visual.

AI Sound Wizard

Choose the audio you like from a selection of sound clips. From 40 million parameters, AI creates a tailored sound profile tuned to your preferences.

Person in their living room. Speech bubble around them showing how they're interacting with their LG TV just by saying, Hi LG.

Person in their living room. Speech bubble around them showing how they're interacting with their LG TV just by saying, Hi LG.

Just say “Hi LG” to start interacting with your TV

Your TV’s AI is always ready for your requests. Without even pressing a button, simply say “Hi LG”, it prompts the AI to start listening for your requests.

webOS Re:New Program logo and name with the CES Innovation Awards 2025 Honoree badge near it.

webOS Re:New Program logo and name with the CES Innovation Awards 2025 Honoree badge near it.

New upgrade every year for 5 years with award-winning webOS Re:New Program

Get the benefits from the latest features and software with annual upgrades. A CES Innovation Awardee for the cybersecurity category, feel safe knowing webOS keeps your privacy and data, secure.

*webOS Re:New Program applies to 2025 OLED / QNED / NanoCell / UHD TVs.

*The webOS Re:New Program supports a total of four upgrades over five years, the threshold is the pre-installed version of webOS, and upgrade schedule varies from month-end to year-start.

*Updates and the schedule to some features, applications, and services may vary by model and region.

*Upgrades available for 2022 OLEDs and 2023 UHD and above models.

Experience what LG AI TV can do for you!

AI Voice ID

AI Search

AI Chatbot & AI Picture/Sound Wizard

AI Concierge

With LG Gallery+, curate a space to your taste

Have your screen transform into a living canvas, featuring 100 pieces of art, immersive scenery, and ambient videos. Regular library updates will keep your space enriched, even when you're not watching TV.

*Available content may vary by region.

*Provided content is subject to change.

Personalize your space in countless ways

Customize your home gallery with your choice of music, visuals and more. Choose what you want to display on your TV depending on your current preferences.

Sync music and visuals to how you feel

Pair background music with visuals to set the mood to your liking. Choose from preset music or even connect your mobile device via Bluetooth to play your own tracks.

Walkthrough of how an LG TV can be set up to play mood music to sync with the visuals.
A wall-mounted LG TV with a cellphone in the foreground. The process of setting up Google Photos on the LG TV is shown.

A wall-mounted LG TV with a cellphone in the foreground. The process of setting up Google Photos on the LG TV is shown.

Easily access Google Photos
and showcase your memories

Conveniently connect your Google Photos account to your TV just by using your phone.

Effortlessly personalize your space by using content from your own photo library.

*The feature works when logged in to your Google Photos account and you have at least 10 photos in the app. 

The information board is shown on a wall-mounted LG TV. Different functionalities are shown from weather updates, sports alerts, TV scheduler, Home Hub, and Google Calendar.

Stay updated with an all-in-one personalized dashboard

See important information at a glance. Get weather updates, sports alerts, view your Google Calendar, and even set up notifications for Home Hub, your viewing reservations and more.

*Access to Google Calendar requires a Google account.

Smart settings adapt to changes in your environment

Always Ready

While saving energy, you can still enjoy and display your selected artworks or curated images through Gallery+ when the TV is off, turning it into a digital canvas.

AI Brightness Control

Your TV's built-in sensors detect light and adjust screen brightness accordingly to ensure optimized viewing in any lighting.

Motion Sensor

Motion detection lets your TV respond intelligently, switching modes depending on whether or not you're nearby.

*Brightness sensors may vary by model.

*Motion sensors are only available on the M5 and G5 models only. 

LG TV with Home Hub on the screen. UI shows Google Home, ThinQ, and other IoT showing how you can easily manage all your smart devices on your TV.

Home Hub, the all-in-one platform for your smart home

Seamlessly manage various LG home appliances, alongside your Google Home devices and more. Experience the ultimate convenience of controlling your whole home through a single, intuitive dashboard. 

*LG supports 'Matter' Wi-Fi devices. 'Matter' supported services and features may vary depending on the connected devices. Initial connection for ThinQ and Matter should be via ThinQ mobile app.

*Use of the hands-free voice function without a remote control is only possible with the alpha 9 AI Processor and alpha 11 AI Processor. It may vary depending on products and regions.

AI Sound Pro fine-tunes your sound for impact

*Must be activated through the Sound Mode menu.

*Sound may vary according to the listening environment.

Enrich your sound with LG TV and LG Soundbar

*Soundbar can be purchased separately. 

*Sound Mode Control may vary by model.

*Please note that the service may not be available at the time of purchase. A network connection is required for updates.  

*OLED G5 can be paired with SG10TY.

*LG TV remote usage is limited to certain features only.

*WOW Orchestra/WOW Interface applies to 2025 LG OLED TVs.

One Wall Design

When you mount your TV to the wall, its narrow bezels and seamless design ensure that there is no gap.

*Bezel size differs by series and size.

*97/83/77/65/55 inches of OLED G5 features One Wall Design.

*48 inch of OLED G5 features Ultra Slim Design. 

*Depending on installation environment, there may be a slight gap between the TV and the wall. Installation requirements vary. See installation guide for details.

Person in their living room holding their phone. On the phone is a transmitting icon showing that the phone screen is being mirrored on the TV. On the TV is a basketball game to the side is the mirrored screen, showing player statistics.

Maximize the fun, use multiple screens with Multi View

Make the most of your TV with Multi View. Mirror your devices through Google Cast and AirPlay. Split your screen into two separate views for seamless multi-screen entertainment.

*Picture and sound settings on both screens are the same. 

*Apple, the Apple logo, Apple TV, AirPlay and HomeKit are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries.

*Support for AirPlay 2, HomeKit, and Google Cast may vary by region, and language.

Ultimate Gameplay

Experience peak gaming with G-Sync compatibility, 120Hz VRR, 0.1ms Pixel Response Time, AMD FreeSync Premium, and ClearMR 10000 certification. Get your game on without lag or motion blur.

Two images of a car in a video game side-by-side. One shows a lot of motion blur. The other is sharp and in-focus showing the high frame rate of LG OLED TV. Nvidia G-Sync logo and 120Hz logo and other relevant certifications are visible.

*OLED G5 features NVIDIA G-Sync, FreeSync Premium, GeForce NOW, Game Portal, VRR, ALLM, eARC, and HGiG.

*83/77/65/55 inches of OLED G5 only works with games or PC inputs that support 165Hz. And it runs up to 144 Hz on Dolby Vision inputs.  

*97 inch of OLED G5 only supports 120Hz.

*HGiG is a volunteer group of companies from the game and TV display industries that meet to specify and make available for the public guidelines to improve consumer gaming experiences in HDR.

*Support for HGiG may vary by region.

*clearMR is a certification program of VESA to evaluate the motion blur performance of the display.

Best OLED TV for Movies

Watch movies come to life in your home cinema through FILMMAKER MODE with Ambient Light Compensation that adjusts to environmental lighting for picture quality that meets top filmmaker standards.

Dolby Vision & Ambient FILMMAKER MODE

Experience cinema as the director intended with Dolby Vision and FILMMAKER MODE with Ambient Light Compensation that adapts to surroundings and keeps visuals as close as possible to its original form.

Dolby Atmos

Let lifelike surround sound move all around you, making you feel like you're in the center of all the action.

*Ambient FILMMAKER MODE is a trademark of UHD Alliance, Inc. 

*Ambient FILMMAKER MODE with Dolby Vision is supported.

*Ambient FILMMAKER MODE auto starts on AppleTV+ and Amazon Prime video app.

Certification mark for resource efficiency by Intertek.

Certification mark for resource efficiency by Intertek.

Made with the environment in mind

Trusted global institutions have recognized LG TV's eco-conscious efforts. Now certified for resource efficiency by Intertek.

*Intertek certification for Resource Efficiency applies to the following models: OLED M5, G5, C5, B5, and QNED9M, QNED85, QNED82, and QNED80.

*Please visit https://sustainabilitydirectory.intertek.com/home to learn more.

Classy living room with the LG OLED evo M5 TV mounted on the wall. LG Soundbar beneath it. Zero Connect Box tucked away under a side table. No wires are visible at all showcasing the True Wireless technology of the TV. World's number one OLED TV for 12 years emblem and LG OLED evo AI M5 logo are visible.

World’s first True Wireless TV with LG OLED G5’s picture quality

World’s first True Wireless TV with LG OLED G5’s picture quality Learn More

*Omdia, 12 years of number 1 regarding most sold units 2013-2024. This result is not an endorsement of LGE or its products. Visit https//wwwomdia.com/ for more details.

*True Wireless is based on NVIDIA G-Sync compatible validation for reducing stuttering, low input lag, and flicker-free performance. Visually lossless from internal test results with ISO/IEC 29170-2 with actual performance depending on settings, environment conditions, and usage.

*144Hz is applied to 83/77/65 inches of OLED M5 (97 inch excluded).

*Wireless OLED TV refers to the connectivity between the Zero Connect box and screen.
*Placement of Zero Connect Box in a cabinet may result in signal interference depending on the material and thickness of the cabinet.
*Zero Connect Box should be installed lower than the TV's wireless receiver.
*Power cable connection to both the TV screen and Zero Connect Box required.
*Devices must be connected via wire to the Zero Connect Box.

*The images above in this product detail page are for illustrative purposes only. Refer to the gallery images for a more accurate representation.

*All images above are simulated.

*The product details shown in the image may differ.

*Service availability varies by region.

*Personalized services may vary depending on the policies of the 3rd party application.

*AI Magic Remote may require a separate purchase depending on your TV's size, model, and region.

Key Specs

  • FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

    Yes

  • G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)

    Yes

  • Display Type

    4K OLED

  • Refresh Rate

    120Hz Native

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

  • Picture Processor

    α11 AI Processor 4K Gen2

  • Dolby Atmos

    Yes

  • Speaker System

    4.2 Channel

  • Audio Output

    60W

  • Wide Color Gamut

    OLED Color

  • TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD, mm)

    2155 x 1230 x 28.2

  • TV Weight without Stand (kg)

    57.0

All Spec

BROADCASTING

  • Analog TV Reception

    Yes

  • Digital TV Reception

    DTMB (Terrestrial), DVB-C (Cable)

SMART TV

  • AI Chatbot

    Yes (Hongkong only)

  • Always Ready

    Yes

  • Full Web Browser

    Yes (Hongkong only)

  • Google Cast

    Yes (Hongkong only)

  • Hands-free Voice Control

    Yes

  • Home Hub

    Yes

  • Intelligent Voice Recognition

    Yes

  • Magic Remote Control

    Built-In

  • Multi View

    Yes

  • Operating System (OS)

    webOS 25

  • Smartphone Remote App

    Yes (LG ThinQ)

  • USB Camera Compatible

    Yes

  • Voice ID

    Yes (Hongkong only)

  • Works with Apple Airplay

    Yes (Hongkong only)

  • Works with Apple Home

    Yes (Hongkong only)

AUDIO

  • AI Acoustic Tuning

    Yes

  • AI Sound

    α11 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 11.1.2 Up-mix)

  • Audio Codec

    AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)

  • Audio Output

    60W

  • Bluetooth Surround Ready

    Yes (2 Way Playback)

  • Clear Voice Pro

    Yes (AI Object Remastering)

  • Dolby Atmos

    Yes

  • LG Sound Sync

    Yes

  • Simultaneous Audio Output

    Yes

  • Sound Mode Share

    Yes

  • Speaker Direction

    Down Firing

  • Speaker System

    4.2 Channel

  • WiSA Ready

    Yes (Up to 2.1 Channel)

  • WOW Orchestra

    Yes

ACCESSIBILITY

  • Gray Scale

    Yes

  • High Contrast

    Yes

  • Invert Colors

    Yes

CONNECTIVITY

  • Bluetooth Support

    Yes (v 5.3)

  • Ethernet Input

    1ea

  • HDMI Audio Return Channel

    eARC (HDMI 2)

  • HDMI Input

    4ea (supports 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS, QFT (4 port))

  • RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

    1ea

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

  • SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

    1ea

  • USB Input

    3ea (v 2.0)

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes (Wi-Fi 6)

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

  • Power Cable

    Yes (Attached)

  • Remote

    Magic Remote MR25

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

  • Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD, mm)

    2365 x 1530 x 335

  • Packaging Weight (kg)

    95.0

  • TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD, mm)

    2155 x 1230 x 28.2

  • TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD, mm)

    2155 x 1628 x 580

  • TV Stand (WxD, mm)

    1658 x 580

  • TV Weight without Stand (kg)

    57.0

  • TV Weight with Stand (kg)

    64.7

  • VESA Mounting (WxH, mm)

    600 x 400

GAMING

  • ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

    Yes

  • Dolby Vision for Gaming (4K 120Hz)

    Yes

  • FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

    Yes

  • Game Optimizer

    Yes (Game Dashboard)

  • G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)

    Yes

  • HGIG Mode

    Yes

  • Response Time

    Less than 0.1ms

  • VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

    Yes (Up to 120Hz)

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

  • Display Resolution

    4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

  • Display Type

    4K OLED

  • Refresh Rate

    120Hz Native

  • Wide Color Gamut

    OLED Color

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

  • AI Brightness Control

    Yes

  • AI Genre Selection

    Yes (SDR/HDR)

  • AI Picture Pro

    Yes

  • AI Upscaling

    α11 AI Super Upscaling 4K

  • Auto Calibration

    Yes

  • Dimming Technology

    Pixel Dimming

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

    Yes (OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)

  • FILMMAKER MODE™

    Yes

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

  • HFR (High Frame Rate)

    4K 120 fps (HDMI, USB)

  • Motion

    OLED Motion

  • Picture Mode

    10 modes

  • Picture Processor

    α11 AI Processor 4K Gen2

  • QFT (Quick Frame Transport)

    Yes

  • QMS (Quick Media Switching)

    Yes

POWER

  • Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

    AC 200~240V 50~60Hz (Hongkong), AC 200~220V/50Hz (China)

  • Standby Power Consumption

    Under 0.5W

What people are saying

Our Picks for You 