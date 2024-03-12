About Cookies on This Site

OLED TV C8

OLED55C8PCA

OLED TV C8

(3)
All Spec

DESIGN

  • Display Device

    OLED

  • Design

    Cinema Screen

  • Stand Type

    Sound Front Firing Stand

DISPLAY

  • Display Type

    OLED

  • Screen Size

    55

  • Resolution

    3840 × 2160

  • Viewing Angle

    Perfect Viewing Angle

  • Wide Color Gamut

    Perfect Color

  • Billion Rich Color

    Yes

  • Dimming

    Self Lighting Pixel

  • Ultra Luminance

    Ultra Luminance Pro

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

  • Digital TV Reception

    DTMB

  • Data Broadcasting

    MHEG

  • EPG

    Yes

  • Analog TV Reception

    Yes

VIDEO

  • HDR

    4K Cinema HDR

  • Dolby Vision

    Yes

  • HDR10 Pro

    Yes

  • HLG

    Yes

  • Advanced HDR by Technicolor

    Yes

  • HDR Effect

    Yes

  • 4K HFR

    USB

  • 2K HFR

    HDMI / USB

  • Picture Master Processor

    α9 Intelligent Processor

  • Technicolor Expert Mode

    Yes

  • Professional Game TV

    Yes

  • Enhanced Motion Picture Response time

    Yes

  • Depth Enhancer

    Object Depth Enhancer

  • Color Enhancer

    Adaptive Color Enhancer

  • Color Accuracy

    True Color Accuracy Pro

  • Upscaler

    4K Upscaler

  • Noise Reduction

    Quad Step NR

  • Sharpness

    Frequency based Sharpness Enhancer

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

    Enhanced Dynamic Tone Mappng

  • HEVC

    4K@100P, 10bit

  • VP9

    4K@60p, 10bit

AUDIO

  • Speaker System

    2.2 ch / 40 W (Woofer: 20W)
    Front Firing Speaker

  • Simultaneous Audio Output

    Yes

  • DOLBY ATMOS

    Yes

  • Surround Mode

    OLED Surround

  • Clear Voice

    Clear Voice III

  • One Touch Sound Tuning

    Yes

  • Adaptive Sound Control

    Yes

  • Audio Upscaler

    Yes

  • LG Sound Sync

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Audio Playback

    Yes

  • DTS Decoder

    Yes

  • Audio Codec

    AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, DTS, DTS-HD, DTS Express, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)

SMART TV

  • Operating System (OS)

    webOS Smart TV

  • Magic Remote Control

    Yes

  • Quick Access

    Yes

  • Focus Zoom

    Yes

  • Live Zoom

    Yes

  • Intelligent Voice Recognition

    Yes

  • 360 VR

    Yes

  • Magic Link

    Yes

  • Gallery

    Yes

  • LG Content Store

    Yes

  • Multi-view

    Yes

  • Web Browser

    Yes

  • Music Player

    Yes

  • My Content

    Yes

  • My Channels

    Yes

  • Channel Advisor

    Yes

  • Mobile App(LG TV Plus)

    Yes

  • Miracast

    Miracast Overlay

  • Network File Browser

    Yes

ADDITIONAL FEATURE

  • DVR(Time Machine)

    Yes

  • Time Shift

    Yes

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

  • ARC

    Yes

  • OSD Language

    Chinese / English

WIRELESS

  • Wi-Fi

    802.11ac

  • Bluetooth

    4.2

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    1 (Rear) / 3 (Side)

  • USB

    2 (Rear) / 1 (Side)

  • LAN

    1 (Rear)

  • Component In (Y,Pb,Pr + Audio)

    Gender Type

  • Composite in (CVBS+ Audio)

    Gender Type

  • RF In

    1 (Rear)

  • SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

    1 (Rear)

  • Headphone out

    1 (Rear)

ECO

  • Illuminance Green sensor

    Yes

  • Energy saving Mode

    Yes

DIMENSION(MM)

  • With Stand (W×H×D)

    1228 × 757 × 230

  • Without Stand (W×H×D)

    1228 × 707 × 46.9

  • Stand size (W x D)

    1018 x 230

WEIGHT(KG)

  • With Stand

    19.1

  • Without Stand

    16.3

ACCESSORY

  • Wall Mount (Optional)

    OLW480B

COUNTRY OF ORIGIN

  • Country of Origin

    Korea

