LG SIGNATURE OLED TV W9

LG SIGNATURE OLED TV W9

OLED65W9PCA

LG SIGNATURE OLED TV W9

DESIGN

  • Display Device

    LG Signature OLED TV

  • Design

    Picture on Wall

DISPLAY

  • Display Type

    OLED

  • Screen Size

    65

  • Resolution

    3840 × 2160

  • Viewing Angle

    Perfect Viewing Angle

  • Wide Color Gamut

    Perfect Color

  • Biliion Rich Color

    Yes

  • Dimming

    Pixel Dimming

  • Black

    Infinite Contrast

  • Ultra Luminance

    Ultra Luminance Pro

BROADCASTING

  • Digital TV

    DTMB

  • Analog TV

    Yes

  • Data Broadcasting

    MHEG

  • EPG

    MHEG

VIDEO

  • Picture Master Processor

    α9 Gen 2 Intelligent Processor

  • Deep Learning AI Picture

    Yes

  • AI Brightness

    Yes

  • HDR

    4K Cinema HDR

  • Dolby Vision

    Yes

  • HDR10 Pro

    Yes

  • HLG

    Yes

  • Advanced HDR by Technicolor / Technicolor Expert Mode

    Yes

  • HDR Effect

    Yes

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

    HDR Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro

  • 4K HFR

    Yes (HDMI, USB)

  • 2K HFR

    Yes (HDMI, USB)

  • Motion Pro

    OLED Motion

  • Object Depth Enhancer

    Yes

  • Color Enhancer

    Advanced Color Enhancer

  • Color Accuracy

    True Color Accuracy Pro

  • Upscaler

    4K Upscaler

  • Noise Reduction

    Quad Step NR

  • HEVC (Video Decoder)

    4K 120P, 10bit

  • VP9 (Video Decoder)

    4K 60p, 10bit

  • Instant Game Response

    ALLM

  • Picture Mode

    10

AUDIO

  • Sound System

    4.2 ch / 60 W (Woofer: 20W)

  • Direction

    Front Firing

  • Simultaneous Audio Output

    Yes

  • DOLBY ATMOS

    Yes

  • AI Sound

    Yes

  • One Touch Sound Tuning

    Yes

  • Surround Mode

    OLED Surround

  • Clear Voice

    Clear Voice III

  • LG Sound Sync

    Yes

  • WiSA Speaker*

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Audio Playback

    Yes

  • Auto Notification (Bluetooth easy paring)

    Yes

  • DTS Decoder

    Yes

  • Audio Code

    AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, DTS, DTS-HD, DTS Express, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual), DRA

AI

  • ThinQ

    Yes

  • Speech to Text

    Yes

  • AI UX

    Yes

  • AI Home

    Yes

  • AI Recommendation

    Yes

  • Intelligent Edit

    Yes

  • Home Dashboard

    Yes

  • Auto Device Detection

    Yes

  • Apple HomeKit*¹

    Yes

  • Mobile Connectivity

    Yes

SMART TV

  • Operating System (OS)

    webOS Smart TV

  • LG TV Plus App

    Yes

  • ThinQ™ IoT HA Control

    Yes

  • OCF

    Yes

  • Apple AirPlay2*¹

    Yes

  • Screen Share

    Yes

  • Magic Remote Control

    Bundled

  • Quick Access

    Yes

  • 360° VR Play

    Yes

  • Magic Link

    Yes

  • Gallery

    Yes

  • LG Content Store

    Yes

  • Multi-view

    Yes

  • Web Browser

    Yes

  • Music Player

    Yes

  • Network File Browser

    Yes

ADDITIONAL FEATURE

  • OSD Language

    Chinese / English

  • Time Machine (DVR)

    Yes

  • Time Shift

    Yes

WIRELESS

  • Wifi

    802.11ac

  • Bluetooth

    5.0

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    4

  • HDMI Version

    HDMI 2.1

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

  • Audio Return Channel (ARC)

    eARC (HDMI 2)

  • USB

    3

  • LAN

    Yes

  • Component In

    Gender

  • Composite In (AV)

    Gender

  • RF In

    1

  • SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

    Yes

  • Headphone out

    Yes

POWER & ECO

  • Standby Power Consumption

    Under 0.5W

  • Energy saving Mode

    Yes

  • Illuminance Green sensor

    Yes

DIMENSIONS(MM)

  • Without Stand (W x H x D)

    Screen: 1446 x 823 x 3.85
    AIO Box: 1260 x 78 x 198

WEIGHT(KG)

  • Without Stand

    Screen: 6.7
    Wall Mount: 2.3
    AIO Box: 10

ACCESSORY

  • Wall Mount (Optional)

    Bundled

COUNTRY OF ORIGIN

  • Country of Origin

    Korea

NOTE

  • *

    Optional Transmitter required

  • *1

    Available in 2019

Our Picks for You 