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43 inch LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED 4K Smart TV 2026

43 inch LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED 4K Smart TV 2026

43QNED80BCA
Front view of 43 inch LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED 4K Smart TV 2026 43QNED80BCA
LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED shown in front and side views highlights a 43-inch display with a 968 mm-wide screen, 567 mm screen height, 621 mm height with stand, a 67.9 mm profile depth, and a stand footprint measuring 892 by 200 mm.
LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED with Dynamic QNED Color Pro fills the screen with vivid, fluid bursts of multicolored, paint-like motion, showcasing enhanced color vibrancy certified for 100% Color Volume.
LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED highlights how its Mini LED reveals sharper rock textures and clearer ocean detail than conventional LED in a split coastal cliff scene, delivering deeper blacks and more refined contrast for greater clarity and depth.
LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED’s alpha 7 AI Processor 4K Gen9 glows at the center of a yellow circuit board, highlighting smarter, more powerful AI processing that enhances 4K image clarity with improved contrast and depth.
LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED with 4K Super Upscaling and Dynamic Tone Mapping shows a low-angle outdoor scene of a man between colorful buildings, as AI recognizes the scene and upscales each frame to 4K resolution.
LG Shield, applied to LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED, is shown with an LG Shield logo at the center, security icons below, and a 2026 CES Innovation Awards Honoree badge above, representing data and system protection.
The 2026 CES Innovation Awards Honoree badge in the Artificial Intelligence category recognizes Multi-AI search with Google Gemini and Microsoft Copilot.
LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED features AI Hub for personalization, with an AI icon above a remote control surrounded by labels for Multi AI Search, AI Concierge, AI Voice ID with My Page, AI Chatbot, AI Picture Wizard, and AI Sound Wizard.
LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED Sports Forecast by AI Concierge displays a live soccer match with an on-screen AI panel presenting predictions, game insights, and league data, suggesting how AI analyzes gameplay to forecast match outcomes.
LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED for Ultimate Gameplay shows a high-speed racing scene with a comparison inset highlighting smoother motion through Motion Booster 120, while supporting 60Hz, VRR, AMD FreeSync, ALLM, HGiG, and GeForce NOW.
LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED for Ultimate Gameplay shows a high-speed racing scene with a comparison inset highlighting smoother motion through Motion Booster 120, while supporting 60Hz, VRR, AMD FreeSync, ALLM, HGiG, and GeForce NOW.
Front view of 43 inch LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED 4K Smart TV 2026 43QNED80BCA
LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED shown in front and side views highlights a 43-inch display with a 968 mm-wide screen, 567 mm screen height, 621 mm height with stand, a 67.9 mm profile depth, and a stand footprint measuring 892 by 200 mm.
LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED with Dynamic QNED Color Pro fills the screen with vivid, fluid bursts of multicolored, paint-like motion, showcasing enhanced color vibrancy certified for 100% Color Volume.
LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED highlights how its Mini LED reveals sharper rock textures and clearer ocean detail than conventional LED in a split coastal cliff scene, delivering deeper blacks and more refined contrast for greater clarity and depth.
LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED’s alpha 7 AI Processor 4K Gen9 glows at the center of a yellow circuit board, highlighting smarter, more powerful AI processing that enhances 4K image clarity with improved contrast and depth.
LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED with 4K Super Upscaling and Dynamic Tone Mapping shows a low-angle outdoor scene of a man between colorful buildings, as AI recognizes the scene and upscales each frame to 4K resolution.
LG Shield, applied to LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED, is shown with an LG Shield logo at the center, security icons below, and a 2026 CES Innovation Awards Honoree badge above, representing data and system protection.
The 2026 CES Innovation Awards Honoree badge in the Artificial Intelligence category recognizes Multi-AI search with Google Gemini and Microsoft Copilot.
LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED features AI Hub for personalization, with an AI icon above a remote control surrounded by labels for Multi AI Search, AI Concierge, AI Voice ID with My Page, AI Chatbot, AI Picture Wizard, and AI Sound Wizard.
LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED Sports Forecast by AI Concierge displays a live soccer match with an on-screen AI panel presenting predictions, game insights, and league data, suggesting how AI analyzes gameplay to forecast match outcomes.
LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED for Ultimate Gameplay shows a high-speed racing scene with a comparison inset highlighting smoother motion through Motion Booster 120, while supporting 60Hz, VRR, AMD FreeSync, ALLM, HGiG, and GeForce NOW.
LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED for Ultimate Gameplay shows a high-speed racing scene with a comparison inset highlighting smoother motion through Motion Booster 120, while supporting 60Hz, VRR, AMD FreeSync, ALLM, HGiG, and GeForce NOW.

Key Features

  • LG's unique wide color gamut technology delivers incredibly rich color palette with Dynamic QNED Color Pro
  • Enhanced clarity and exceptional contrast with Mini LED
  • Award‑winning webOS brings advanced AI experiences—powered by Google Gemini and Microsoft Copilot
  • The AI button unlocks AI Hub for a smart, personalized experience, secured by LG Shield
More

Why LG QNED evo | Mini LED?

LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED delivers a dynamic sports experience on a clear screen, with AI-driven panels displaying predictions, player insights, and league data as gameplay is analyzed in real time.

Dynamic Sports with LG QNED evo

LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED with Dynamic QNED Color Pro fills the screen with vivid, fluid bursts of multicolored, paint-like motion, showcasing enhanced color vibrancy certified for 100% Color Volume.

Dynamic QNED Color Pro

LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED highlights Mini LED through a split coastal cliff scene, comparing conventional LED with deeper blacks and more refined contrast across layered rock textures and ocean details for greater clarity and depth.

Mini LED

LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED with Award-winning Multi AI webOS is presented on a dark background featuring Microsoft Copilot and Google Gemini logos, indicating support for AI-related services accessible through the TV interface.

Award-winning Multi AI webOS

LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED features AI Hub for personalization, with an AI symbol above a remote control surrounded by labels for Multi AI Search, AI Concierge, AI Voice ID with My Page, AI Chatbot, AI Picture Wizard, and AI Sound Wizard.

AI Hub for Personalization

LG Shield emblem is shown on a dark background with security icons, highlighting webOS protection for privacy, data security, and system integrity.

Secured by LG Shield

How does LG QNED evo Mini LED bring dynamic color to every scene?

LG QNED evo’s Dynamic QNED Color Pro, which is certified for 100% Color Volume, and our Mini LED technology come together to deliver ultra-vivid color and detail. Enjoy an immersive viewing experience from sports to movies and beyond.

Dynamic QNED Color Pro

LG’s Nano-based color gamut technology delivers 100% Color Volume on your TV

View more dynamic and vibrant color in motion with LG’s Nano-based wider color gamut technology replacing Quantum Dot, enhancing your TV’s color reproduction rate to express a variety of moods with Dynamic QNED Color Pro.1)

LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED with Dynamic QNED Color Pro fills the screen with vivid, fluid bursts of multicolored, paint-like motion, with fluid transitions and a wide color range exceeding that of typical quantum dot displays.

LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED with Dynamic QNED Color Pro fills the screen with vivid, fluid bursts of multicolored, paint-like motion, with fluid transitions and a wide color range exceeding that of typical quantum dot displays.

See the 100% Color Volume Certification of LG QNED evo2)

Mini LED

Brilliance refined by pinpoint precision

Discover deeper contrast and bright visuals with LG’s Mini LED technology, delivering precision light control for every scene.

LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED highlights how its Mini LED reveals sharper rock textures and clearer ocean detail than conventional LED in a split coastal cliff scene, delivering deeper blacks and more refined contrast for greater clarity and depth.

LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED highlights how its Mini LED reveals sharper rock textures and clearer ocean detail than conventional LED in a split coastal cliff scene, delivering deeper blacks and more refined contrast for greater clarity and depth.

*Images above are simulated for illustrative purposes.

alpha 7 AI Processor 4K Gen9

Upgraded for smarter, more powerful processing

Driven by enhanced GPU and CPU power, the alpha 7 AI Processor performs nano-scale image optimization to deliver 4K clarity with improved contrast and three-dimensional depth.

LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED’s alpha 7 AI Processor 4K Gen9 glows at the center of a yellow circuit board, highlighting smarter, more powerful AI processing that enhances 4K image clarity with improved contrast and depth.

LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED’s alpha 7 AI Processor 4K Gen9 glows at the center of a yellow circuit board, highlighting smarter, more powerful AI processing that enhances 4K image clarity with improved contrast and depth.

Why LG AI TV?

LG AI TV optimizes picture and sound while making every day smarter with personalized AI Hub

Discover 3 standout benefits of AI Hub

Multi AI Search

Advanced Multi AI search with Google Gemini and Microsoft Copilot

Simply say what you are searching for, then select the AI model that suits you the best. The system connects to multiple AI models to deliver broader, more relevant results.5)

AI Concierge

Get personalized content recommendations and information

AI Concierge suggests content and updates tailored to your interests. In This Scene provides relevant recommendations and information based on what you’re watching.6)

AI Voice ID with My Page

LG AI TV recognizes your voice and leads you to My Page tailored just for you!

Taken to My Page, you can see everything at a glance, from weather, calendar, and widgets to your favorite sports scores.7)

The CES Innovation Awards 2026 Honoree badge is shown on a dark background. Multi-AI Architecture is recognized in the Artificial Intelligence category.

The CES Innovation Awards 2026 Honoree badge is shown on a dark background. Multi-AI Architecture is recognized in the Artificial Intelligence category.

Award-winning Multi AI webOS

Award-winning webOS now secured by LG Shield

The AVForums Editor’s Choice badge is shown on a dark background for LG webOS 25, named Best Smart TV System 2025/2026.

The AVForums Editor’s Choice badge is shown on a dark background for LG webOS 25, named Best Smart TV System 2025/2026.

8 Years as the Best Smart TV System

LG Shield emblem is shown on a dark background with security icons, highlighting webOS protection for privacy, data security, and system integrity. A CES Innovation Awards 2026 Honoree badge is also shown.

LG Shield emblem is shown on a dark background with security icons, highlighting webOS protection for privacy, data security, and system integrity. A CES Innovation Awards 2026 Honoree badge is also shown.

LG Shield

Security you can trust

LG Shield's 7 core technologies ensure your data stays safe with secure data storage and management, secure cryptographic algorithms, ensured software integrity, user authentication and access control, secure data transmission, security event detection and response, and secure update management.9)

Security you can trust Discover more about LG Shield

webOS Re:New Program

Upgrade your TV up to 5 years for free10)

LG Quad Protection is shown through four protection icons on a yellow background. Each icon features Lightning Strikes Protection, Humidity Protection, Surge Protection, and webOS Protection with LG Shield.

LG Quad Protection is shown through four protection icons on a yellow background. Each icon features Lightning Strikes Protection, Humidity Protection, Surge Protection, and webOS Protection with LG Shield.

LG Quad Protection

Your LG TV is built to last with LG Quad Protection

From hardware to software, your LG TV is protected. Built-in capacitors protect against high voltages, including lightning strikes, while semiconductors are engineered with surge protection. Silicon gel and protective coatings shield chipsets from humidity and even your data stays safe and secure with LG Shield.

AI Magic Remote

Unlock every AI experience with a single AI button

One AI button is all it takes to access and control all AI-driven interactions. With a scroll wheel and instant voice command, every control feels effortless.11)

LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED features AI Hub for personalization, with an AI icon above a remote control surrounded by labels for Multi AI Search, AI Concierge, AI Voice ID with My Page, AI Chatbot, AI Picture Wizard, and AI Sound Wizard.

Immerse yourself in every sports match

Sports Forecast by AI Concierge

Receive game predictions with AI

AI analyzes your team’s stats and performance to provide game predictions. Cheer harder and enjoy supporting your team armed with these AI-generated insights.12)

TruMotion

Motion smoothing that adapts to every genre

AI Genre Selection identifies content genre and TruMotion adjusts judder levels to apply the right amount of smoothing for a natural viewing experience from movies, sports, and more.

Sports Alert

Set up alerts and never miss a moment

Catch every moment of the action. Set up your alerts and get notified about your team’s game schedules, scores, and more.

Step into a world tuned for winning

Ultimate Gameplay

Game to win with boosted-up refresh rates up to 120Hz

Experience faster gaming. With 60Hz VRR, Motion Booster bringing up refresh rates to reduce motion blur, and the first-ever BT ULL-certified controller, enjoy high-performance, ideal for competitive gaming.13)

LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED for Ultimate Gameplay shows a high-speed racing scene with a comparison inset highlighting smoother motion through Motion Booster 120, while supporting 60Hz, VRR, AMD FreeSync, ALLM, HGiG, and GeForce NOW.

LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED with Bluetooth Ultra Low Latency shows a wireless game controller labeled “Razer Wolverine V3 Bluetooth” on screen, indicating optimized Bluetooth controller support for responsive gameplay.
LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED features the LG Gaming Portal with a gaming hub layout, combining featured content and game tiles in a unified interface that expands to provide access to GeForce NOW and webOS game apps.
LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED with Game Dashboard and Optimizer shows side-by-side game screens and an on-screen menu for adjusting gameplay settings such as refresh rate, latency, and visual modes in real time.
LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED with Bluetooth Ultra Low Latency shows a wireless game controller labeled “Razer Wolverine V3 Bluetooth” on screen, indicating optimized Bluetooth controller support for responsive gameplay.
LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED features the LG Gaming Portal with a gaming hub layout, combining featured content and game tiles in a unified interface that expands to provide access to GeForce NOW and webOS game apps.
LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED with Game Dashboard and Optimizer shows side-by-side game screens and an on-screen menu for adjusting gameplay settings such as refresh rate, latency, and visual modes in real time.
Bluetooth Ultra Low Latency

World's first TV to support Bluetooth Ultra Low Latency Controllers

Experience ultra-low latency, high-performance cloud gaming with Bluetooth Ultra Low Latency Controller support, reducing input delay to less than 2.5ms. Enjoy seamless, responsive control that feels just like a wired connection, even when playing in the cloud.15)

LG Gaming Portal

Your one-stop hub for gaming

Explore thousands of games from NVIDIA GeForce Now, native webOS apps, and more. Easily find games for remote or gamepad and even compete with other players via Challenge Mode.16)

Game Dashboard & Optimizer

Easily fine-tune game settings to suit your play style

Customize your gaming experience easily using Game Dashboard for quick, real-time control and Game Optimizer to fine-tune your preferred settings. Adjust refresh rate, latency, and visual modes to optimize every game session with ease.

True Cinema, preserved in exact detail

LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED is shown in a studio as a director works at a control panel while editing a movie displayed on screen. The FILMMAKER MODE logos appear at the bottom left.

LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED is shown in a studio as a director works at a control panel while editing a movie displayed on screen. The FILMMAKER MODE logos appear at the bottom left.

FILMMAKER MODE

Watch movies as the director intended

Filmmaker Mode turns off extra processing and preserves the director’s chosen color, motion, and aspect ratio. Movies play back with the same look and feel intended in the studio.17)

Design, made to elevate your space

Slim Design

Slim silhouette that blends into your interior

Crafted with minimalist lines and refined details, the sleek profile of your TV adds a sophisticated touch to your home without being distracting.

LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED with a Slim Design is wall-mounted in a bright, open living space, featuring a sleek profile that blends seamlessly into the interior while displaying a bold, colorful abstract artwork.

Discover limitless masterpieces with LG Gallery+

LG Gallery+

Style your space with a variety of content to choose from

LG Gallery+ lets you access over 100+ artworks, ambient videos, and other visual content to elevate your space. With regular library updates, personalize your home with curated content that reflects your style.18)

LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED’s LG Gallery+ with BGM and Music Lounge shows the “Forest Evening” forest lake scene on screen, with a visible music lounge UI panel for mood music, Bluetooth playback, and controls.

BGM with Music Lounge

Set the right vibe with music

Create the right atmosphere with music that matches your visuals. Use music recommended according to your preferences or connect via Bluetooth to play your own tracks.

LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED shows a Google Photos grid of family snapshots, while a phone displays an album list with the Family Trip album toggle switched on.

LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED shows a Google Photos grid of family snapshots, while a phone displays an album list with the Family Trip album toggle switched on.

My Photos

Easily access Google Photos and showcase your memories

Conveniently connect your Google Photos account to your TV just by using your phone. Effortlessly personalize your space by using content from your own photo library.19)

LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED is wall-mounted on a green wall above a red console, displaying an information board including weather, sports scores, TV Scheduler, and Home Hub.

LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB9M shows a Google Photos grid of family snapshots, while a phone displays an album list with the Family Trip album toggle switched on.

Information Board

Stay updated with an all-in-one personalized dashboard

See important information at a glance. Get weather updates, sports alerts, view your Google Calendar, and even set up notifications for Home Hub, your viewing reservations and more.

Gallery Mode

Switch from TV to artwork seamlessly

With Gallery Mode turned on, your TV can continue to save energy even while displaying your selected artworks adding a touch of style and elegance to your space.18)

Auto Brightness Control

Optimal brightness in any light

Brightness Control automatically adjusts the screen output based on ambient lighting, ensuring clear and comfortable viewing in any environment.20)

Motion Sensor

Responsive to your presence

Motion detection lets your TV respond intelligently, switching modes depending on whether or not you're nearby.21)

LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED with Smart Connectivity displays the Home Hub interface on screen, showing connections to Google Home and LG ThinQ, with panels for TV, devices, and apps in a single control layout.

Smart Connectivity

Home Hub,  your all-in-one smart home platform

Home Hub brings all your smart devices together. Seamlessly connect, control, and interact with your home IoT devices across Google Home and more.22)

LG Soundbar elevates every scene with fuller surround sound

WOW Orchestra

Full surround sound system from LG TV and Soundbar in sync

By synchronizing the TV and Soundbar as one, the system expands depth and directionality for a fuller surround experience.23)

LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED with WOW Orchestra shows musicians performing on screen, as layered sound waves from the TV and soundbar below fill the living room to create a synchronized surround sound experience.

A family with children and their grandparents sits together on a sofa in a bright living room, holding a remote while watching TV.

A family with children and their grandparents sits together on a sofa in a bright living room, holding a remote while watching TV.

Accessibility

Assistive features make viewing more inclusive

LG TVs are designed with accessibility in mind with features such as Color Adjustment Filter, a Sign Language Guide, and direct connectivity support for audio assistive devices.

Disclaimer

 

*The images above in this product detail page are for illustrative purposes only. Refer to the gallery images for a more accurate representation.

*Specifications and features vary by region, model, and size.

*Service availability varies by region.

*Personalized services may vary depending on the policies of the 3rd party application.

*LG Account and acceptance of relevant Terms & Conditions is required to access network-based smart services and features, including streaming apps. Without LG Account, only external device connections (e.g. via HDMI) and terrestrial/over-the-air TV (only for TVs with tuners) is available. There is no fee to create LG Account.

1)*QNED evo features a wider color gamut as compared to QNED.

 

2)*Display Color Gamut Volume (CGV) is equivalent or exceeds the CGV of the DCI-P3 color space as verified independently by Intertek.

 

3)*AI Picture Pro will work with any copyright-protected content on OTT services.

*Images are upscaled to up to 4K-like quality. Results may vary depending on the source resolution.

 

4)*Sound may vary according to the listening environment.

 

5)*AI Search (Copilot) is available on webOS Re:New Program-enabled OLED/MRGB/QNED/NANO 4K UHD models, including models released from 2022 onwards.

*An internet connection is required, and partner AI services may be subject to change or require a subscription.

*This feature may vary by region and model and is not available in regions where LLM support is not provided.

 

6)*Some of these features may not be supported in certain regions or models.

*Menus displayed may be different upon release.

*Keyword recommendations vary according to the app and time of day.

*‘In This Scene’ card is available in regions that support EPG (Electronic Program Guide).

*‘On Now’ card is not available on Netflix and Other CP (Content Provider) apps, so the card will not be displayed.

*‘Generative AI’ card is available in certain regions or models.

 

7)*Reduced or limited content may be shown depending on region and network connectivity.

*Voice ID support may vary by region and is available on OLED, QNED, NANO 4K UHD TVs released from 2024 onwards, as well as on MRGB and FHD TVs released from 2026.

*It works only with apps that support the Voice ID account.

*The lock can be unlocked by someone with a similar voice, and if the voice changes due to health reasons or other factors, recognition may not work effectively.

*The widgets provided may vary by region and are subject to change or discontinuance without prior notice.

*My Page applies to 2026 OLED, MRGB, QNED, NANO 4K UHD TVs.

 

8)*Internet connection required.

*It is possible to link the AI Chatbot to customer service.

*In regions where NLP is not supported, voice-based app access and usage may not be available.

 

9)*LG Shield certification may vary depending on model.

*Install protection excludes app installations from unusual sources other than LG Apps, etc.

*Regular software updates are required for continuous 5-year protection.

*Data protection and encryption is secured under normal usage.

 

10)*webOS Re:New is a software upgrade program and is available on select models only. The number of upgrades and Re:New support duration may vary by product, model, or region.

*Upgrade schedule, as well as features, applications, and services may vary by model and region.

*Available features, contents and services are subject to change without notice and may vary by product, model or region.

 

11)*Provides quick access to the TV's AI features but has no built-in AI processing.

*AI Magic Remote's design, availability and functions may vary by region and supported language, even for the same model.

*Some features may require an internet connection.

*AI Voice Recognition is only provided in regions that support NLP in their native language.

 

13)*60Hz is the maximum refresh rate based on the variable refresh rate (VRR) and only works with inputs that support 60Hz.

*HGiG is a volunteer group of companies from the game and TV display industries that meet to specify and make available for the public guidelines to improve consumer gaming experiences in HDR.

*Support for HGiG may vary by region.

*In Motion Booster mode, resolution may decrease to ensure optimal performance.

*55-inch QNED80B does not support Motion Booster.

*Motion Booster 120 delivers up to 120Hz refresh rate at optimized Full HD resolution for ultra-smooth gameplay.

 

14)*60Hz is the maximum refresh rate based on the variable refresh rate (VRR) and only works with inputs that support 60Hz.

*HGiG is a volunteer group of companies from the game and TV display industries that meet to specify and make available for the public guidelines to improve consumer gaming experiences in HDR.

*Support for HGiG may vary by region.

 

15)*Bluetooth Ultra Low Latency only applies to select 2026 LG TVs. ULL controller functionality is supported only when connected to compatible devices.

*In ULL mode, only one controller (gamepad) can be connected. Use of other Bluetooth devices may be affected.

*For best performance, Ethernet or 5GHz Wi-Fi connection is recommended.

*Gaming controller is sold separately.

 

16)*Support for cloud gaming services may vary.

*Some gaming services may require a subscription and gamepad.

*Gamepad is sold separately.

 

17)*FILMMAKER MODE is a trademark of UHD Alliance, Inc.

*FILMMAKER MODE auto starts on AppleTV+ and Amazon Prime video app.

 

18)*Available content may vary by region and is subject to change.

*An LG Gallery+ subscription is required to access full content and features.

 

19)*The feature works when logged in to your Google Photos account and you have at least 10 photos in the app.

 

20)*Brightness sensors may vary by model.

 

21)*Motion sensors are only available on the W6 and G6 models only.

 

22)*LG supports 'Matter' Wi-Fi devices. 'Matter' supported services and features may vary depending on the connected devices. Initial connection for ThinQ and Matter should be via ThinQ mobile app.

 

23)*Soundbar can be purchased separately.

*Sound Mode Control may vary by model.

*Please note that the service may not be available at the time of purchase. A network connection is required for updates.

*LG TV remote usage is limited to certain features only.

Print

Key Specs

  • PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Display Type

    4K QNED MiniLED

  • PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Refresh Rate

    60Hz Native

  • PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Wide Color Gamut

    Dynamic QNED Color (100% Color Volume certified)

  • PICTURE (PROCESSING) - Picture Processor

    Alpha 7 AI Processor 4K Gen9

  • PICTURE (PROCESSING) - HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    HDR10 / HLG

  • DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS - TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD, mm)

    968 x 567 x 67.9

  • DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS - TV Weight without Stand (kg)

    7.3

All Spec

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

  • Display Type

    4K QNED MiniLED

  • Display Resolution

    4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

  • Backlight Type

    Mini LED

  • Refresh Rate

    60Hz Native

  • Wide Color Gamut

    Dynamic QNED Color (100% Color Volume certified)

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

  • Picture Processor

    Alpha 7 AI Processor 4K Gen9

  • AI Upscaling

    4K Super Upscaling

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

    Yes

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    HDR10 / HLG

  • FILMMAKER MODE™

    Yes

  • Picture Mode

    9 modes

  • AI HDR Remastering

    Yes

  • Auto Brightness Control

    Yes

  • Auto Calibration

    Yes

GAMING

  • HGIG Mode

    Yes

  • Game Optimizer

    Yes (Game Dashboard)

  • ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

    Yes

  • VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

    Yes (Up to 60Hz)

  • Motion Booster

    Motion Booster 120

SMART TV

  • Operating System (OS)

    webOS 26

  • USB Camera Compatible

    Yes

  • AI Chatbot

    Yes

  • AI Magic Remote

    Built-In

  • AI Picture/Sound Wizard

    Yes

  • Always Ready

    Yes

  • Full Web Browser

    Yes (Hongkong only)

  • Google Cast

    Yes (Hongkong only)

  • Home Hub

    Yes (Google Home, LG ThinQ) (Hongkong Only) / Yes (LG ThinQ) (China Only)

  • Intelligent Voice Recognition

    Yes

  • LG Gallery+

    Yes (Paid service availability varies by country)

  • LG Shield

    Yes

  • My Page

    Yes

  • Smartphone Remote App

    Yes (LG ThinQ)

  • Works with Apple Airplay

    Yes (Hongkong only)

  • Works with Apple Home

    Yes

ACCESSIBILITY

  • High Contrast

    Yes

  • Gray Scale

    Yes

  • Invert Colors

    Yes

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

  • TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD, mm)

    968 x 567 x 67.9

  • TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD, mm)

    968 x 621 x 200

  • Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD, mm)

    1055 x 660 x 142

  • TV Stand (WxD, mm)

    892 x 200

  • TV Weight without Stand (kg)

    7.3

  • TV Weight with Stand (kg)

    7.4

  • Packaging Weight (kg)

    9.1

  • VESA Mounting (WxH, mm)

    200 x 200

AUDIO

  • AI Sound

    AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)

  • Clear Voice Pro

    Yes

  • LG Sound Sync

    Yes

  • Sound Mode Share

    Yes

  • Simultaneous Audio Output

    Yes

  • Audio Output

    20W

  • Adaptive Acoustic Tuning

    Yes

  • Audio Codec

    AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, apt-X (Refer to manual)

  • Speaker Direction

    Down Firing

  • Speaker System

    2.0 Channel

  • WOW Orchestra

    Yes

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI Audio Return Channel

    eARC (HDMI 2)

  • Bluetooth Support

    Yes (v 5.3)

  • Ethernet Input

    1ea

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

  • SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

    1ea

  • HDMI Input

    3ea (supports eARC, ALLM)

  • RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

    1ea

  • USB Input

    1ea (v 2.0)

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes (Wi-Fi 5)

POWER

  • Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

    AC 100~240V 50~60Hz (Hongkong), AC 100~220V/50Hz (China)

  • Standby Power Consumption

    Under 0.5W

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

  • Remote

    AI Magic Remote MR26

  • Power Cable

    Yes (Detachable)

BROADCASTING

  • Analog TV Reception

    Yes

  • Digital TV Reception

    DTMB (Terrestrial), DVB-C (Cable, only China)

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