Key Features
- Incredibly rich color palette from All New Dynamic QNED Color Pro
- 4K picture quality, upscaled visual and surround sound from the alpha 8 AI Processor Gen2
- New AI button, voice controls, drag and drop functions on the AI Magic Remote
- Enhanced clarity and exceptional contrast with MiniLED
- High resolution on a massive Ultra Big TV screen
Cybersecurity
CES Innovation Awards - 2025 Honoree
webOS Re:New Program
*The CES Innovation Awards are based upon descriptive materials submitted to the judges. CTA did not verify the accuracy of any submission or of any claims made and did not test the item to which the award was given.
*QNED and QNED evo are each equipped with different color solutions that utilize LG's latest and unique wide color gamut technology, which replaces quantum dots.
All New Dynamic QNED Color Pro
With LG’s new and unique wide color gamut technology, see lifelike and vivid color on your screen.
*Display Color Gamut Volume (CGV) is equivalent or exceeds the CGV of the DCI-P3 color space as verified independently by Intertek.
MiniLED powered by New alpha AI Processor
Ultra-bright visuals with outstanding detail, contrast, and precision through MiniLED and Precision Dimming Technology.
*MiniLED size is based on LG's internal standards.
*Precision Dimming Pro applies to 85/75/65 inches of QNED92, and Precision Dimming applies to QNED92 55 inches.
The smarter and faster NEW alpha Al Processor from a decade of innovation
Our processor’s AI engine is capable of recognizing content by genre. Based on this information, it provides the most optimal picture quality settings to deliver better depth and detail.
*Compared to the same year entry level Smart TV alpha 7 AI Processor Gen8 based on internal spec comparison.
AI Picture Pro brings every frame to life
AI Super Upscaling and Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro analyze each frame's elements to enhance resolution, brightness, depth, and clarity.
*AI Super Upscaling and Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro applies to QNED92, QNED9M, and QNED85.
*AI Picture Pro will not work with any copyright-protected content on OTT services.
*Image quality of upscaled content will vary based on the source resolution.
The next generation of LG AI TV
Complete your AI experience with AI Magic Remote featuring a dedicated AI button
Control your TV easily with AI magic remote — no extra device needed! With a motion sensor and scroll wheel, point and click to use it like an air mouse or simply speak for voice commands.
*AI Magic Remote's design, availability and functions may vary by region and supported language, even for the same model.
*Some features may require an internet connection.
*AI Voice Recognition is only provided in regions that support NLP in their native language.
*Reduced or limited content may be shown depending on region and network connectivity.
*Voice ID support may vary by region and is available on OLED, QNED, NanoCell, and UHD TVs released from 2024 onwards.
*It works only with apps that support the Voice ID account.
*AI Search is available on OLED, QNED, NanoCell, and UHD TVs released from 2024 onwards.
*The US and Korea use the LLM Model.
*Internet connection required.
*AI Chatbot available in regions supporting NLP in their native language.
*It is possible to link the AI chatbot to customer service.
*Supported menus and apps may vary by region.
*Menus displayed may be different upon release.
*Keyword recommendations vary according to the app and time of day.
*webOS Re:New Program applies to 2025 OLED / QNED / NanoCell / UHD TVs.
*The webOS Re:New Program supports a total of four upgrades over five years, the threshold is the pre-installed version of webOS, and upgrade schedule varies from month-end to year-start.
*Updates and the schedule to some features, applications, and services may vary by model and region.
*Upgrades available for 2022 OLEDs and 2023 UHD and above models.
Ultra Big TV
See all your favorite films, sports, and games on LG Ultra Big TV. Dive into high resolution on a super-scale screen.
*QNED92 comes in a maximum of 75 inches and inches may vary by region.
Slim Design
Add a modern touch with a sleek design that blends into your space gracefully.
AI Sound Pro fine-tunes your sound for impact
*AI Clear Sound must be activated through the Sound Mode menu.
*Sound may vary according to the listening environment.
Enrich your sound with LG TV and LG Soundbar
*Soundbar can be purchased separately.
*Soundbar Mode Control may vary by model.
*Please note that the service may not be available at the time of purchase. A network connection is required for updates.
*The soundbar models compatible with the TV may vary by region.
*LG TV remote usage is limited to certain features only.
*WOW Orchestra applies to QNED92, QNED9M, and QNED85.
Find the best LG Soundbar and LG TV pair
*Features may vary by model. Please see each product page for detailed specifications.
Advanced Gameplay
Experience peak gaming with 144Hz VRR, and AMD FreeSync Premium. Get your game on without lag or motion blur hindering your performance.
**QNED92 features FreeSync Premium, GeForce NOW, Game Portal, VRR, ALLM, eARC, and HGiG.
*QNED92 only works with games or PC inputs that support 144Hz.
*HGiG is a volunteer group of companies from the game and TV display industries that meet to specify and make available for the public guidelines to improve consumer gaming experiences in HDR.
*Support for HGiG may vary by region.
Best QNED TV for Movies
Watch movies come to life in your home cinema with immersive sound and FILMMAKER MODE that adjusts to environmental lighting for picture quality that meets top filmmaker standards.
Dolby Vision & FILMMAKER MODE
Experience cinema as the director intended with Dolby Vision and FILMMAKER MODE that adapts to surroundings to preserve visuals and keep it as close as possible to its original form.
*FILMMAKER MODE is a trademark of UHD Alliance, Inc.
*FILMMAKER MODE with Dolby Vision is supported.
*FILMMAKER MODE auto starts on AppleTV+ and Amazon Prime video app.
*QNED92 does not support Ambient FILMMAKER MODE.
*The images above in this product detail page are for illustrative purposes only. Refer to the gallery images for a more accurate representation.
*All images above are simulated.
*Service availability varies by region.
*Personalized services may vary depending on the policies of the 3rd party application.
*AI Magic Remote may require a separate purchase depending on your TV's size, model, and region.
All Spec
