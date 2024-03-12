About Cookies on This Site

77 Inch LG SIGNATURE OLED T, World's first transparent & true wireless 4K OLED TV

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

77 Inch LG SIGNATURE OLED T, World's first transparent & true wireless 4K OLED TV

OLED77T4PCA

77 Inch LG SIGNATURE OLED T, World's first transparent & true wireless 4K OLED TV

(1)
Front view of LG SIGNATURE OLED T, 12 years of world number 1 OLED Emblem, LG SIGNATURE OLED T logo, both embedded above the background depicting a moon above shore on a transparent screen. Zero Connect Box with 4K 120Hz wireless video & audio transfer connected to the TV, and a Wi-Fi signal coming out of the box.
Front view of LG SIGNATURE OLED T, 12 years of world number 1 OLED Emblem, LG SIGNATURE OLED T logo, both embedded above the background depicting a moon above shore on a transparent screen. Zero Connect Box with 4K 120Hz wireless video & audio transfer connected to the TV sitting on an attached modular shelving unit, and a Wi-Fi signal coming out of the box.
Slightly-angled left-facing side view of LG SIGNATURE OLED T screen depicting a moon above shore on a transparent screen. Zero Connect Box with 4K 120Hz wireless video & audio transfer connected to the TV sitting on an attached modular shelving unit, and a WiFi signal coming out of the box.
Living room of a penthouse apartment with an LG Signature OLED T by the floor-to-ceiling panoramic window. Outside is a beautiful view of a cityscape by a body of water. On the TV screen is a yacht, but because the TV is in transparent mode, the yacht looks like it's floating in the actual water outside.
LG SIGNATURE OLED T displays a moon depicted above a shore on the transparent screen. The LG SIGNATURE OLED T sits in the middle of a room with a cliff side view that looks out to the sea. On the right is a bed and a lounge chair.
LG SIGNATURE OLED T displaying a green tree that’s been snowed on.
LG SIGNATURE OLED T with the LG webOS home screen. Because the TV is in transparent mode, the UI looks like it's floating, blending with reality. The title reads, T-Contents, designed for transparent screens, made to blend with reality.
LG Signature OLED T sits in the middle of a modern living room depicting a dancer. Zero Connect Box is placed on a small table next to the couch.
Front view of an LG SIGNATURE OLED T, featuring objects placed on the left and right modular shelving units.
Side view of LG SIGNATURE OLED T with the Zero Connect Box placed on the floor directly below.
Rear view of LG SIGNATURE OLED T with the shade drawn up to show the black backdrop and the back of a Zero Connect Box.
Front view of the Zero Connect Box.
Rear view of a Zero Connect Box.
Front view of the LG SIGNATURE OLED T with an attached modular shelving unit and a side view of the LG SIGNATURE OLED T showing dimensions.
Slightly angled left facing view of the Zero Connect Box showing dimensions.

Key Features

  • World’s first transparent and true wireless 4K OLED
  • T-Curtain Call, T-Content, T-Bar
  • Zero Connect
  • Modular design
  • alpha 11 AI Processor 4K Gen2
More

iF Design Award
- Gold Winner

World’s first transparent and
true wireless OLED TV with
4K wireless video & audio transfer 

Whales swim up against a left corner of LG SIGNATURE OLED T as the water level lowers to reveal the transparent screen. The frame zooms out to show LG SIGNATURE OLED T standing in the foyer in front of people sitting on the couch as the whales continue to swim across the transparent screen revealing a city skyline against an evening sky.

See the unseen part of life

With the world’s first transparent true wireless 4K OLED TV with 4K wireless video & audio transfer, experience the WOW factor that goes beyond expectations, from transparency to a black backdrop for fine resolution.

Make your space surreal

Different scenes showing the surreal visuals when the LG Signature OLED T is in transparent mode. A cityscape with fireworks, a bird picking out something from a small tree, and fishes inside a massive aquarium. All these scenes look like they're happening in real life, but it is revealed that it's just visuals coming from the LG Signature OLED T's screen, blending with the actual background in reality.

LG Signature OLED T featured in three different living rooms. In each of these beautiful spaces, the LG Signature OLED T is in transparent mode, the visuals on the TV seemingly floating in mid-air, adding a touch of sophistication to the room.

LG SIGNATURE OLED T redefines what's possible, offering a breathtaking and truly surreal viewing experience.

Different angles of the T-Contents on the LG Signature OLED T in transparent mode. One shows a close-up of the information bar. The other showcases the LG webOS icons seemingly floating in mid-air. The other one shows a visual of a moon that blends with the actual evening horizon outside the window.

T-Contents introduces groundbreaking visuals. Transparent display provides future-forward content interaction.

T-Curtain Call

T-Curtain Call

Seamless transition from transparent screen to black screen, all in 4K OLED

LG SIGNATURE OLED T shows a transparent screen with a green tree. The shade is drawn up as the season changes to winter and snow falls on the tree.

Watch content blend seamlessly into your space in transparent mode. Or switch over to black screen mode for breathtaking 4K OLED quality.

*The T-Curtain Call feature in LG SIGNATURE OLED T TVs is enabled by physical shading.

*The changing scenes in this video are simulated for illustrative purposes.

T-Contents

T-Contents

Designed for transparent screens, made to blend with reality

LG SIGNATURE OLED T screen shows T-Home then switches over to Always Ready where the T-Objet titled Aquarium is selected. An aquarium scene is depicted on the transparent screen of the LG Signature OLED T.

Experience the future of technology through content only a transparent screen can deliver, bringing an augmented reality feel with T-Home, T-Objet, and T-Bar

View information in new ways

The T-Bar elevates information display with a refined design. Stay informed effortlessly with the news, weather, date, and more laid out to be as visually pleasing as possible.

*Reduced or limited content may be shown depending on region and network connectivity.

*Supported features, menus, and apps above may vary by country and upon release.

*Some changes have been made to the UI design and configuration of webOS Home to optimize transparent screens.

*T-Objet and T-Bar provides various screen settings/modes for your convenience.

*T-Contents are available in both transparent and black screen.

Open Space

Open Space

A new centerpiece for your décor

LG SIGNATURE OLED T displays a moon depicted above a shore on the transparent screen. The LG SIGNATURE OLED T sits in the middle of a room with a cliff side view that looks out to the sea. On the right is a bed and a lounge chair.

Design beyond your see-through display with the new transparency. Choose a TV that disappears at your own will, exclusively for you.

LG Signature OLED T sits in the middle of a modern living room depicting a dancer. Zero Connect Box is placed on a small table next to the couch.

True wireless innovation
sets you free

Maximize your space with an unmatched freedom of placement. Experience visually lossless 4K picture and immersive sound with the world’s first transparent and true wireless OLED TV.

Our Zero Connect Box broadcasts 4K visually lossless picture quality with low latency. Eliminate cable clutter and enjoy various content without the inconvenience of complicated wired setups.

*Zero Connect Box should be installed lower than the TV's wireless receiver.

*Devices must be connected via wire to the Zero Connect Box.

*Power cable connection to both the TV screen and Zero Connect Box required.

*When purchasing Zero Connect Box, it may come with either the LG OLED evo or LG OLED Signature Zero Connect Box.

Modular shelf exhibits
the ultimate refinement

Finesse your space with a purchase of a modular unit. Exclusive composition for a viewing experience just as unique.

LG SIGNATURE OLED T shows a cat jumping across the transparent screen as it shows the interior space behind simultaneously. Objects are placed to the right and left attachment of the modular shelf. Another transparent TV is placed against the window framing the winter scenery outside the house. On the screen are falling flower petals. Coming back to the LG SIGNATURE OLED T in the first scene, the screen now shows three pottery objects going from blurred lines to the solidified object.

Front view of LG SIGNATURE OLED T displaying an abstract background on a transparent screen. Left corner of a LG SIGNATURE OLED T with the T-Bar showing time and weather against a metropolitan background.

*Modular shelves are sold separately.

*LG SIGNATURE OLED T modular shelves can be placed to the right or left of the TV and can be taken apart based on customer preference. Installation may vary. See installation guide for details. 

Outstanding premium image and audio clarity 

LG’s alpha 11 AI Processor 4K lights up in blue, purple gradient amidst colorful bolts shooting out from it. More bolts appear across the motherboard, stretching further.

alpha 11 AI
Processor Gen2

An intelligence with ultimate refinements. Optimization down to every pixel and sound tuned to its intended pitch.

Visual precision in translucent detail

OLED brilliance in a Transparent TV for richer content. Dolby Vision and FILMMAKER MODE™ leaves no room for distortion.

Rich sound flows from transparent screen

Dolby Atmos uplifts the acoustics to fill up the designated space for an immersive cinematic adventure.

*FILMMAKER MODE is a trademark of UHD Alliance, Inc.

*The images above in this product detail page are for illustrative purposes only. Refer to the gallery images for a more accurate representation.

*All images above are simulated.

*Modular shelves are sold separately.

*The product transparency determined by internal testing is 43%, this may vary depending on the actual usage environment and conditions.

*Wireless OLED TV refers to connectivity between Zero Connect box and screen.

*NVIDIA G-Sync compatible validation on reducing stuttering, low input lag and flicker free.

*Visually lossless, based on internal test results with ISO/IEC 29170-2 and measurement results may vary depending on connection status.

Print

All Spec

