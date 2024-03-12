About Cookies on This Site

LG CordZero™ A9Komp Vacuum Cleaner - A9KMAX

LG CordZero™ A9Komp Vacuum Cleaner - A9KMAX

The head of the vacuum cleaner is quickly sucking up dust on the carpet showing strong suction capability.

AEROScience™

Powerful Suction for
a More Complete Clean

Powerful suction that filters dust and cleans surfaces in less time.
The handle area of the handstick vacuum cleaner is shown on the left with the Smart Inverter Motor™ which is inside shown on the right outside of the machine.

Powerful, Durable Smart Inverter Motor™

The Smart Inverter Motor™ spins at rapid speed and drives the fan to generate internal cyclonic air flows inside the vacuum, help to separated and filter dust particles. LG offers a 10-year motor warranty.

*10 years warranty on Motor - This parts warranty is applicable on motor only, labor fee will be charged. If the product warranty has expired, when the repair service involves any other related parts, the cost will also be charged to customer.

The side of the bin of the handstick vacuum cleaner is shown filling up with dust, the LG Kompressor™ is pushed down and shows more space in the bin.

Compress Dirt in the Bin, so You Empty Less Often

The LG Kompressor™ gives you up to 2.4 times the bin space, meaning less time to empty the bin.

* Based on LG internal test results, the test results were observed by Intertek. A9 Kompressor™ receptacle capacity was tested on Turbo mode. Cat hair (breed was Maine Coon) was suctioned until the receptacle reached capacity. It was then compressed by the manual compression function. This cycle was repeated until the compressed cat hair reached capacity. Compression efficiency is calculated by the weight, compared with cat hair that has not been compressed (same volume). Actual receptacle capacity(compression efficiency) may vary depending on operating environment.

web-LG-CordZeroA9-Bnner-3

Slim Power Drive™ Nozzle

It effectively lifts dust, dirt, and pet hair from hard-to-reach spaces.

Bedding Power Punch

4,000 vibration with suction occurs at the same time to clean mattresses, beddings, sofas and even car seats.

Combination Tool (2in1)

It can be adjusted between a soft brush or hard nozzle.

Crevice Tool

For cleaning awkward and hard-to-get-to areas.
Up to 120-minute run time*

With the two included interchangeable batteries, you can clean and charge at the same time. ( Each battery can last for 60 minutes. )

*Based on LG internal test results, run time for each mode--Normal, Power, and Turbo--is up to 120 mins, 60 mins, and 14 mins, respectively. These run times apply when two batteries are used, with one being charged in the vacuum cleaner and the other being directly charged by the charging station. With one battery (battery is directly charged from charging station), run time for each mode--Normal, Power, and Turbo-is up to 60 mins, 30 mins, 7 mins, respectively.
**The test was run at room temperature(26℃, 78.8℉), without any nozzle, and with the Wi-Fi on.
***Run time with Power Drive Nozzle for each mode--Normal, Power and Turbo-- is up to 80 mins, 40 mins and 12 mins respectively when two batteries are used. With one battery, run time for each mode--Normal, Power and Turbo--is up to 40 mins, 20 mins and 6 mins respectively.Actual run time may vary depending on operating environment and hours of use.

A faucet is shown running and water fills half of the photo to show the ease of cleaning the three objects that make up the filter and cyclone system of the handstick vacuum cleaner that are floating.

Washable Cyclones and Filters

The metal dust filter, pre-filter and fine dust filter can all be removed and washed in water to clean dirt away. Leave them completely dry before placing them back in the vacuum.

*Make sure filter is fully dried, by natural drying for at least 24 hours.

The 5-step filtration system of the product has been separated and shown with arrows and words indicating each step with: 1st cyclone, metal dust filter, 2nd cyclone, pre-filter, fine dust filter.

5-Step Filtration Filter up to 99.9% PM0.3 Particles^

Dust and larger dirt particles are separated in steps 1-3 and deposited in the dust bin, smaller particles including fine dust are then filtered in step 4-5.

^Tested to ASTM F1977-04(2017) Filtration Efficiency of a Vacuum Cleaner System Standards, in Turbo (Max) Mode. Actual filtration efficiency may vary depending on the operating environment.

a_hand_is_gripping_the_handle_of_the_handstick_vacuum_cleaner__the_handle_shows_the_on/off button, Wi-Fi button and Turbo button.

Control Features with a Single Touch of Your Thumb

Easily turn your vacuum on and off or select different power levels with a single touch.

The CordZero A9 Kompressor Vacuum is in the charging stand in a bedroom next to a bed.

Store, Charge Anywhere.

The charging stand has three storage options: Wall-mount, Floor-standing and Compact Installation.
The product is shown in side view with an arrow on the pipe indicating the 4 stage extension option. A line drawing to the left shows the wand extended to 3.68 feet and then to 2.89 feet and swiveled.

Adjustable Wand Length for Versatility and Ease

With a 4 stage extension capability, the telescopic pipe easily extends or contracts for storage and versatile use on floors and hard-to-reach areas.
The vacuum in the charging stand is in a living room in the background with a woman looking at her phone in the foreground. An image of the phone screen shows the cleaning history of her product.

Manage Your Vacuum Cleaner at Ease

With a compatible smartphone and LG ThinQ™ app you can have product monitoring, filter cleaning guide, cleaning history management, push notification
and smart diagnosis™.

Key Specs

  • Body Color (Cleaner)

    Iron Grey

  • 5-Step Filtration System

    Yes

  • Cyclone Technology

    Multi Turbo Cyclone

  • Kompressor Technology

    Yes

  • Smart Inverter Motor

    Yes

  • Telescopic Pipe (4 Lengths)

    Yes

  • Washable Filters

    HEPA, Pre-filter & Metal Filter

All Spec

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Body Color (Cleaner)

    Iron Grey

BASIC ACCESSORIES

  • Combination Tool

    Yes

  • Crevice Tool

    Yes

BATTERY

  • Batteries Included (Qty)

    2 x Lithiumion

  • Charging Time per battery (minutes)

    240

  • Max Run Time per battery (minutes) (Normal Mode without Nozzles)

    60

  • Max Run Time per battery (minutes) (Turbo Mode without Nozzles)

    7

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS (CLEANER)

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    105 x 215 x 295

  • Weight (kg)

    2.6

FEATURES (CLEANER)

  • Type

    CordZero™ A9Komp

  • Smart Inverter Motor

    Yes

  • 5-Step Filtration System

    Yes

  • Battery Status Indicator

    Yes

  • Cyclone Technology

    Multi Turbo Cyclone

  • Kompressor Technology

    Yes

  • Telescopic Pipe (4 Lengths)

    Yes

  • Washable Filters

    HEPA, Pre-filter & Metal Filter

NOZZLES

  • Bedding Nozzle

    Yes

  • Mop Nozzle

    Yes

  • Pet Nozzle

    Optional

  • Slim Hard Floor Nozzle

    Yes

OTHER TOOLS AND ACCESSORIES

  • Flexible Crevice Tool

    Yes

PERFORMANCE (CLEANER)

  • Power Mode

    30min

  • Dust Bin Capacity (L)

    0.44

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Cleaning History

    Yes

  • Filter Cleaning Cycle Alarm

    Yes

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

