LG CordZero™ A9Komp LG CordZero™ A9Komp Wireless Vacuum A9KMAXPLUS Cleaner Iron Grey) + PuriCare™ AeroHit Air Purifier (Pet Version) Bundle Set
Upgraded Suction Power
for a More Complete Clean
220W Powerful suction that filters dust and cleans surfaces in less time
*Actual suction power may vary depending on operating environment and house of use.
*Product videos are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product.
*10 years warranty on Motor - This parts warranty is applicable on motor only, labor fee will be charged. If the product warranty has expired, when the repair service involves any other related parts, the cost will also be charged to customer.
*Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product.
* Based on LG internal test results, the test results were observed by Intertek. A9 Kompressor™ receptacle capacity was tested on Turbo mode. Cat hair (breed was Maine Coon) was suctioned until the receptacle reached capacity. It was then compressed by the manual compression function. This cycle was repeated until the compressed cat hair reached capacity. Compression efficiency is calculated by the weight, compared with cat hair that has not been compressed (same volume). Actual receptacle capacity(compression efficiency) may vary depending on operating environment.
* Product videos are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product.
Slim but powerful: Air purification solutions
Slim and sleek design
H Pet Filter
Convenience made simple
Smart air control
- LG CordZero™ A9Komp Wireless Vacuum Cleaner - A9KMAXPLUS (Iron Grey)
- LG PuriCare™ AeroHit Air Purifier (Pet Version)
Key Specs
MATERIAL & FINISH - Body Color (Cleaner)
Iron Grey
FEATURES (CLEANER) - 5-Step Filtration System
Yes
FEATURES (CLEANER) - Cyclone Technology
Yes
FEATURES (CLEANER) - Telescopic Pipe (4 Lengths)
Yes
FEATURES (CLEANER) - Washable Filters
Yes
All Spec
MATERIAL & FINISH
Body Color (Cleaner)
Iron Grey
BAR CODE
Bar Code
8806096109564
BASIC ACCESSORIES
Combination Tool
Yes
Cleaning Brush
No
Crevice Tool
Yes
BATTERY
Batteries Included (Qty)
1 (Single)
Battery Type
Lithium-ion
Charging Time per battery (minutes)
240
Max Run Time per battery (minutes) (Normal Mode without Nozzles)
60
Max Run Time per battery (minutes) (Normal Mode with Power Drive Nozzle)
40
Max Run Time per battery (minutes) (Turbo Mode without Nozzles)
7
Max Run Time per battery (minutes) (Turbo Mode with Power Drive Nozzle)
6
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS (CLEANER)
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
260 x 1120 x 270
Weight (kg)
2.6
Product Height (mm) (Max)
1120
FEATURES (CLEANER)
Thumb Touch Control
Yes
Dual PowerPack
No
5-Step Filtration System
Yes
AEROSCIENCE
Yes
Battery Status Indicator
Yes
Charging and Storage
3 Ways (Wall-mount/Floor-standing/Compact installation)
Clogged Objects Indicator
Yes
Convert to Handheld
Yes
Cyclone Technology
Yes
Filter Cleaning Cycle Alarm Indicator
No
Telescopic Pipe (4 Lengths)
Yes
Washable Filters
Yes
NOZZLES
Universal(Multi-Surface) Nozzle
No
Bedding Nozzle
Yes
LED Lighting Wide Nozzle
Yes
Mop Nozzle
Yes
Pet Nozzle
Yes
Slim Hard Floor Nozzle
No
Spray Mop Nozzle
No
Steam Mop Nozzle
No
OTHER TOOLS AND ACCESSORIES
Hard Dirt Tool
No
Accessory Bag
No
Extra Pre-filter
No
Detachable Nozzle and Mop Pads Storage
No
Extendable Hose Extension
No
Extra Exhaust Filter
No
Flexible Crevice Tool
No
Mattress Tool
No
Mop Pads (Qty)
4
Multi-angle Tool
No
Water Tank Filler (Measuring Cup) for Mop Nozzle
No
PERFORMANCE (CLEANER)
Power Mode
Normal / Power / Turbo
Dust Bin Capacity (L)
0.44
Dust Bin Capacity (L) (When compressed)
1.1
Max Suction Power (W)
220
SMART TECHNOLOGY
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
Cleaning History
Yes
Filter Cleaning Cycle Alarm
Yes
Filter Cleaning Guide
Yes
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
All Spec
BASIC SPEC.
Recommended area (㎡)
32
Power input (W)
35
Power Supply (V/Hz)
220~240V / 50/60Hz
Air Volume (High/Low, CFM)
No
CADR (CMH)
No
CADR (CMM)
250.0
Color
White
Display(Method)
LCD + Touch Button
Energy Grade
-
Exterior Design
No
Fan Motor Type
BLDC Motor
CASR (CMM)
No
Noise (High / Low, dB)
53 / 25
Rated Voltage
No
FEATURES
360˚ Clean
No
Battery
No
CADR (CMM)
No
Child Lock
Yes
Ionizer
No
Odor Display
No
Particle Density Display
No
Pet Mode
Yes
Purification Mode/Auto Mode
No
Purification Mode/Clean Booster
No
Remote controller
No
Sensor
Dust (PM1.0)
Sleep Mode
Yes
Sleep Timer
No
Smart Indicator (Air Quality)
No
Usage Time (Fully Charged)
No
UVnano
No
Voice guidance
No
CO₂ Detection
No
Fan Mode / Clean Booster Steps
No
Fan Mode / Purification Steps
5 steps (Auto/ Low/ Middle/ High/ Turbo)
Filter Replacement Alarm
No
Mood Lighting
No
Mosquito Away
No
Purification Mode/Dual Mode
No
Purification Mode/Single Mode
No
Purification Mode/Smart Mode
Yes
Smart Indicator (Particulate Matter)
No
Standby Power(Below 1W)
No
UWB Sensor
No
Wireless
No
Wireless Charging Function
No
SMART FEATURES
AQI Status / Report
No
Filter Life Monitoring
No
Puricare Mini Application
No
Smart Diagnosis
No
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
USB Type
No
Auto On / Off
Yes
Smart Device Connectivity
No
FILTER
Air Purifier Filter
Aero Series H Filter X 1 EA
Filter Grade
H13
DIMENSION & WEIGHT
Product Weight (kg)
4.2
Weight_Shipping (kg)
5.7
Product Dimensions -WxHxD (mm)
240 x 500 x 240
Packing Dimensions -WxHxD (mm)
No
Weight_Net (g)
415
CERTIFICATES/AWARDS
AAFA Certification
No
[ST11]BAF Certification
Yes
COMPLIANCE
Country of Origin
China
Launching Month (YYYY-MM)
2025-03
Product Type (Model Name)
AS35GGW20.AHK
