LG CordZero™ A9Komp LG CordZero™ A9Komp Wireless Vacuum A9KMAXPLUS Cleaner Iron Grey) + PuriCare™ AeroHit Air Purifier (Pet Version) Bundle Set

LG CordZero™ A9Komp LG CordZero™ A9Komp Wireless Vacuum A9KMAXPLUS Cleaner Iron Grey) + PuriCare™ AeroHit Air Purifier (Pet Version) Bundle Set

LG CordZero™ A9Komp LG CordZero™ A9Komp Wireless Vacuum A9KMAXPLUS Cleaner Iron Grey) + PuriCare™ AeroHit Air Purifier (Pet Version) Bundle Set

A9KMAXPLUSZ
Front view
Front view

Key Features

  • 220W Upgraded Suction Power
  • Upgraded Slim Power Drive™ Nozzle
  • Kompressor™
  • H Pet Filter
  • Slim and fit design
  • PM 1.0 Sensor
More
Products in this Bundle: 2
Front view of A9KMAXPLUS

A9KMAXPLUS

LG CordZero™ A9Komp Wireless Vacuum Cleaner - A9KMAXPLUS (Iron Grey)
Front view of the LG PuriCare™ AeroHit Pet Air Purifier {AS35GGW20.AHK}

AS35GGW20

LG PuriCare™ AeroHit Air Purifier (Pet Version)

Upgraded Suction Power
for a More Complete Clean

220W Powerful suction that filters dust and cleans surfaces in less time

*Actual suction power may vary depending on operating environment and house of use.

*Product videos are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product.

LG cordless stick vacuum with Smart Inverter Motor, featuring a transparent dust bin and advanced filtration system.

Powerful, Durable Smart Inverter Motor™

The Smart Inverter Motor™ spins at rapid speed and drives the fan to generate internal cyclonic air flows inside the vacuum, help to separated and filter dust particles. LG offers a 10-year motor warranty.

*10 years warranty on Motor - This parts warranty is applicable on motor only, labor fee will be charged. If the product warranty has expired, when the repair service involves any other related parts, the cost will also be charged to customer.

*Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product.

LG CordZero cordless vacuum with Smart Inverter Motor and Kompressor technology, transparent dustbin filled with debris.

Compress Dirt in the Bin, so You Empty Less Often

The LG Kompressor™ gives you up to 2.4 times the bin space, meaning less time to empty the bin.

* Based on LG internal test results, the test results were observed by Intertek. A9 Kompressor™ receptacle capacity was tested on Turbo mode. Cat hair (breed was Maine Coon) was suctioned until the receptacle reached capacity. It was then compressed by the manual compression function. This cycle was repeated until the compressed cat hair reached capacity. Compression efficiency is calculated by the weight, compared with cat hair that has not been compressed (same volume). Actual receptacle capacity(compression efficiency) may vary depending on operating environment.

* Product videos are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product.

Slim but powerful: Air purification solutions

LG air purifier's slimmer design, with reduced space usage compared to previous models for easier placement

Slim and sleek design

LG air purifier with H Pet Filter, capturing dust and releasing clean air in all directions

H Pet Filter

LG air purifier's streamlined LED display, offering clear and intuitive product status information to users

Convenience made simple

LG air purifier connected to a smartphone via Wi-Fi, highlighting convenient control and monitoring through the LG ThinQ app

Smart air control

Print

Key Specs

MATERIAL & FINISH - Body Color (Cleaner)

Iron Grey

FEATURES (CLEANER) - 5-Step Filtration System

Yes

FEATURES (CLEANER) - Cyclone Technology

Yes

FEATURES (CLEANER) - Telescopic Pipe (4 Lengths)

Yes

FEATURES (CLEANER) - Washable Filters

Yes

All Spec

MATERIAL & FINISH

Body Color (Cleaner)

Iron Grey

BAR CODE

Bar Code

8806096109564

BASIC ACCESSORIES

Combination Tool

Yes

Cleaning Brush

No

Crevice Tool

Yes

BATTERY

Batteries Included (Qty)

1 (Single)

Battery Type

Lithium-ion

Charging Time per battery (minutes)

240

Max Run Time per battery (minutes) (Normal Mode without Nozzles)

60

Max Run Time per battery (minutes) (Normal Mode with Power Drive Nozzle)

40

Max Run Time per battery (minutes) (Turbo Mode without Nozzles)

7

Max Run Time per battery (minutes) (Turbo Mode with Power Drive Nozzle)

6

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS (CLEANER)

Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

260 x 1120 x 270

Weight (kg)

2.6

Product Height (mm) (Max)

1120

FEATURES (CLEANER)

Thumb Touch Control

Yes

Dual PowerPack

No

5-Step Filtration System

Yes

AEROSCIENCE

Yes

Battery Status Indicator

Yes

Charging and Storage

3 Ways (Wall-mount/Floor-standing/Compact installation)

Clogged Objects Indicator

Yes

Convert to Handheld

Yes

Cyclone Technology

Yes

Filter Cleaning Cycle Alarm Indicator

No

Telescopic Pipe (4 Lengths)

Yes

Washable Filters

Yes

NOZZLES

Universal(Multi-Surface) Nozzle

No

Bedding Nozzle

Yes

LED Lighting Wide Nozzle

Yes

Mop Nozzle

Yes

Pet Nozzle

Yes

Slim Hard Floor Nozzle

No

Spray Mop Nozzle

No

Steam Mop Nozzle

No

OTHER TOOLS AND ACCESSORIES

Hard Dirt Tool

No

Accessory Bag

No

Extra Pre-filter

No

Detachable Nozzle and Mop Pads Storage

No

Extendable Hose Extension

No

Extra Exhaust Filter

No

Flexible Crevice Tool

No

Mattress Tool

No

Mop Pads (Qty)

4

Multi-angle Tool

No

Water Tank Filler (Measuring Cup) for Mop Nozzle

No

PERFORMANCE (CLEANER)

Power Mode

Normal / Power / Turbo

Dust Bin Capacity (L)

0.44

Dust Bin Capacity (L) (When compressed)

1.1

Max Suction Power (W)

220

SMART TECHNOLOGY

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Yes

Cleaning History

Yes

Filter Cleaning Cycle Alarm

Yes

Filter Cleaning Guide

Yes

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

Print

All Spec

BASIC SPEC.

Recommended area (㎡)

32

Power input (W)

35

Power Supply (V/Hz)

220~240V / 50/60Hz

Air Volume (High/Low, CFM)

No

CADR (CMH)

No

CADR (CMM)

250.0

Color

White

Display(Method)

LCD + Touch Button

Energy Grade

-

Exterior Design

No

Fan Motor Type

BLDC Motor

CASR (CMM)

No

Noise (High / Low, dB)

53 / 25

Rated Voltage

No

FEATURES

360˚ Clean

No

Battery

No

CADR (CMM)

No

Child Lock

Yes

Ionizer

No

Odor Display

No

Particle Density Display

No

Pet Mode

Yes

Purification Mode/Auto Mode

No

Purification Mode/Clean Booster

No

Remote controller

No

Sensor

Dust (PM1.0)

Sleep Mode

Yes

Sleep Timer

No

Smart Indicator (Air Quality)

No

Usage Time (Fully Charged)

No

UVnano

No

Voice guidance

No

CO₂ Detection

No

Fan Mode / Clean Booster Steps

No

Fan Mode / Purification Steps

5 steps (Auto/ Low/ Middle/ High/ Turbo)

Filter Replacement Alarm

No

Mood Lighting

No

Mosquito Away

No

Purification Mode/Dual Mode

No

Purification Mode/Single Mode

No

Purification Mode/Smart Mode

Yes

Smart Indicator (Particulate Matter)

No

Standby Power(Below 1W)

No

UWB Sensor

No

Wireless

No

Wireless Charging Function

No

SMART FEATURES

AQI Status / Report

No

Filter Life Monitoring

No

Puricare Mini Application

No

Smart Diagnosis

No

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Yes

USB Type

No

Auto On / Off

Yes

Smart Device Connectivity

No

FILTER

Air Purifier Filter

Aero Series H Filter X 1 EA

Filter Grade

H13

DIMENSION & WEIGHT

Product Weight (kg)

4.2

Weight_Shipping (kg)

5.7

Product Dimensions -WxHxD (mm)

240 x 500 x 240

Packing Dimensions -WxHxD (mm)

No

Weight_Net (g)

415

CERTIFICATES/AWARDS

AAFA Certification

No

[ST11]BAF Certification

Yes

COMPLIANCE

Country of Origin

China

Launching Month (YYYY-MM)

2025-03

Product Type (Model Name)

AS35GGW20.AHK

