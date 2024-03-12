We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
BD670
All Spec
SIGNAL & GUI FORMAT
-
up to 480i / 576i
Composite
-
up to 1080p
HDMI / Component
-
Resolution
up to 1080p 24/60Hz
R/PANEL
-
Video Out: Composite
Yes
-
Video Out: Component
Yes
-
Video Out: HDMI
Yes
-
Audio Out: Audio L/R
Yes
-
Audio Out: Optical
Yes
-
Audio Out: HDMI
Yes
-
Ethernet
Yes
POWER
-
Power Off Consumption
1.8W under
-
Power Consumption
17W
ACCESSORY
-
HDMI Cable
Yes
-
AV Cable
Yes
-
RCU / Battery
V5 / Yes
-
DLNA bundle disc
Yes
CONVENIENCE
-
SIMPLINK
Yes
-
Network firmware update
Yes
-
DLNA
Yes
-
CIFS
Yes
-
Wireless LAN
Yes
-
Wake On LAN (Wireless)
Yes
-
Wi-Fi Direct
Yes
-
Music ID CD (Gracenote)
Yes
APPLICATION
-
Online service
Smart TV
-
LG APPs
Yes
-
USB direct recording
Yes
-
External HDD Playback (via USB)
Yes
-
Smartphone RCU apps - LG remote
Yes
PLAYABLE DISC TYPE
-
BD-ROM
Yes
-
BD-R
Yes
-
BD-RE
Yes
-
Blu-ray 3D
Yes
-
DVD (NTSC)
Yes
-
DVD (PAL)
Yes
-
DVD-R
Yes
-
DVD-RW(Video/VR mode)
Yes
-
DVD+R
Yes
-
DVD+RW(Video mode)
Yes
-
AUDIO-CD
Yes
-
DTS CD
Yes
-
Dual Disc
Yes
-
CD-R/-RW
Yes
AV FORMAT
-
Video - MPEG2
Yes
-
Video - MPEG4 AVC (H.264)
Yes
-
Video - SMPTE VC1
Yes
-
Video - DivX
Yes
-
Video - DivX HD
Yes
-
Video - MKV
Yes
-
Video - AVC Rec
Yes
-
Video - AVCHD
Yes
-
Video - M4V
Yes
-
Video - WMV
Yes
-
Audio(Bitstream) - LPCM
Yes
-
Audio(Bitstream) - Dolby Digital
Yes
-
Audio(Bitstream) - Dolby Digital Plus
Yes
-
Audio(Bitstream) - Dolby TrueHD
Yes
-
Audio(Bitstream) - DTS
Yes
-
Audio(Bitstream) - DTS-HD MA
Yes
-
Audio(Bitstream) - MPEG 1/2 L2
PCM only
-
Audio(Bitstream) - MP3
PCM only
-
Audio(Bitstream) - WMA
PCM only
-
Audio(Decoding) - LPCM
LPCM
-
Audio(Decoding) - Dolby Digital
Yes
-
Audio(Decoding) - Dolby Digital Plus
7.1ch
-
Audio(Decoding) - Dolby TrueHD
7.1ch
-
Audio(Decoding) - DTS
Yes
-
Audio(Decoding) - DTS-HD MA
Yes
-
Audio(Decoding) - MPEG 1/2 L2
Yes
-
Audio(Decoding) - MP3
Yes
-
Audio(Decoding) - WMA
Yes
-
Audio(Decoding) - AAC
Yes
AV FEATURES
-
Video DAC
162MHZ/12bit
-
Video - NTSC/ PAL Hz
60Hz
-
Video - VBI
Yes
-
Video - Deep Colour (HDMI1.4)
Yes
-
Video - xvYCC
Yes
-
Video - Last Scene memory
Yes
-
Video - Cinema zoom
Yes
-
Video - Video Enhancement
Yes
-
Audio - DAC
192KHz/24bit
-
Audio - DD 2ch Down Mix
Yes
-
Audio - Digital Audio Output
Yes
-
Audio - Re-Encoder
DTS
-
Audio - LPCM Conversion(DTS HD, Dolby TrueHD)
Yes
-
Audio - Down Sampling
48kHz 16bit
-
Audio - Dynamic Range Control
Yes
DVD / CD PLAYBACK SPECIFICATION
-
1080p Upscaling
Yes
DIMENSION
-
Set(WxHxD)
430x49x202
