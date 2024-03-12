About Cookies on This Site

5.1 CH 3D Blue-Ray Home Theater

5.1 CH 3D Blue-Ray Home Theater

BH5140S

5.1 CH 3D Blue-Ray Home Theater

All Spec

AMPLIFIER

  • Ch

    5.1

  • Power Output - Total

    500W

  • Power Output - Front L/R

    80WX2

  • Power Output - Center

    80W

  • Power Output - Surround

    80Wx2

  • Power Output - Sub-Woofer

    100W

3D COMPATIBILITY

  • 3D / 2D

    Yes / Yes

CONNECTIVITY

  • Wired (Ethernet)

    Yes

  • DLNA(Smart Share)

    DMP/ DMR (Mobile to TV Streaming)

LG SMART TV

  • Premium Contents

    CP

  • LG Apps

    Yes

  • All-in-One Search

    CP/ Apps/ WEB/ Auto Text

INPUT & OUTPUT

  • Display

    FLD

  • USB 2.0

    1

  • Mic - Mic In(φ6.3)

    Yes

  • Audio In - Portable In

    Yes

  • Audio Input - Audio L/R

    Yes

  • Audio Input - Optical

    Yes

  • HDMI - Out

    1

  • Radio Antenna - FM

    Yes

  • Ethernet - RJ45

    Yes

CONVENIENCE

  • Smart phone remote App

    Yes

  • Private Sound Mode

    Yes

  • SIMPLINK

    Yes

  • External HDD Playback

    Yes

  • TV Sound (direct key)

    Yes

PLAYABLE DISC TYPE

  • BD-ROM

    Yes

  • BD-R

    Yes

  • BD-RE

    Yes

  • DVD(NTSC)

    Yes

  • DVD(PAL)

    Yes

  • DVD-R

    Yes

  • DVD-RW(Video/VR Model)

    Yes

  • DVD+R

    Yes

  • DVD+RW(Video mode)

    Yes

  • Audio CD

    Yes

  • CD-R/CD-RW

    Yes

  • DTS-CD

    Yes

AV FORMAT

  • Video - MPEG2

    Yes

  • Video - MPEG4 AVC(H.264)

    Yes

  • Video - SMPTE VC1 (VC-9)

    Yes

  • Video - DivX

    Yes

  • Video - DivX HD

    Yes

  • Video - MKV

    Yes

  • Video - AVC HD

    Yes

  • Video - M4V

    Yes

  • Video - RMVB

    Yes

  • Video - WMV

    Yes

  • Video - FLV

    Yes

  • Video - 3GP

    Yes

  • Video - MPEG-1

    Yes

  • Video - MP4

    Yes

  • Video - MOV

    Yes

  • Video - VOB

    Yes

  • Audio - LPCM

    LPCM

  • Audio - Dolby Pro Logic II

    Yes

  • Audio - Dolby Digital

    Yes

  • Audio - Dolby Digital Plus

    Yes

  • Audio - Dolby TrueHD

    Yes

  • Audio - DTS

    Yes

  • Audio - DTS-HD High Resolution Audio

    Yes

  • Audio - DTS-HD Master Audio: Essential

    Yes

  • Audio - MPEG 1/2 L2

    Yes

  • Audio - MP3

    Yes

  • Audio - ID3 Tag

    Yes

  • Audio - WMA

    Yes

  • Audio - AAC

    Yes

  • Audio - FLAC

    Yes

  • Graphics/Subtitle Format

    2bit/ 8bit Sub-picture; Text-based Subtitle

VIDEO FEATURES

  • GUI/ Menu (Language)

    Hong Kong

  • Video DAC

    148MHZ/12bit

  • NTSC/PAL Hz

    60Hz / 50Hz

  • Resolution

    up to 1080p24/60Hz

  • HDMI 1.4

    Yes

  • Audio Return Channel (ARC)

    Yes

DISC PLAYBACK SPECIFICATION

  • BD - ULTRA HD Up-Scaling

    Yes

POWER

  • SMPS

    Wide

  • Power Off Consumption

    0.5W↓

RADIO

  • Tuner Type

    PLL

  • Tuning Up/Down

    Yes

  • Preset Up/Down

    Yes

  • Band

    FM

  • Preset Memory

    50 Stations

ACCESSORY

  • Instruction Manual

    CD Type

  • Simple Manual

    Yes

  • Remote Control Unit - Battery (Size)

    AAA*1

  • FM Antenna

    Yes

  • Batteries (Remote Controller)

    Yes

  • Speaker Cable

    Yes (5 EA)

  • Warranty Card

    Yes

  • HDMI Cable

    Yes

PHYSICAL SIZE(W X H X D)MM

  • Main

    360x60.5x299

  • Front Speaker

    74x128x66

  • Center Speaker

    74x128x66

  • Rear Speaker

    74x128x66

  • Subwoofer

    156X325X267

