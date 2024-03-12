We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG 5.1 DVD Home Cinema System
All Spec
AUDIO PERFORMANCE
-
Type
DVD Home Theatre System
-
Ch
5.1
-
Poer Output - Total
1000W
-
Poer Output - Front
155W x 2
-
Poer Output - Center
155W
-
Power Output - Surround
155Wx2
-
Power Output - Rear L/R
155Wx2
-
Poer Output - Sub-oofer
225W
INPUT & OUTPUT
-
USB 2.0
Yes
-
Audio In - Portable In
Yes
-
Video Out - Composite
Yes
-
Video Out - Component
Yes
-
Video Out
Yes
-
Audio Input - Audio L/R
Yes
-
Audio Input - Optical
Yes
-
Audio Input
Yes
-
HDMI - Out
Yes
-
HDMI - Input
Yes
-
HDMI
Yes
-
Radio Antenna - FM
Yes
-
Radio Antenna - AM
Yes
-
Radio Antenna
Yes
CONVENIENCE
-
SIMPLINK
Yes
-
USB Recording(2x, CD only)
Yes
-
iPod dock - Made For iPod
Yes
-
iPod dock
Yes
SOUND MODE
-
VSM Plus
Yes
PLAYABLE DISC TYPE
-
DVD(NTSC)
Yes
-
DVD(PAL)
Yes
-
DVD-R
Yes
-
DVD-RW(Video/VR Model)
Yes
-
DVD+R
Yes
-
DVD+RW(Video mode)
Yes
-
Audio CD
Yes
-
CD-R/CD-RW
Yes
AV FORMAT
-
Video - MPEG2
Yes
-
Video - MPEG4 AVC(H.264)
Yes
-
Video - DivX
Yes
-
Video - MPEG4
Yes
-
Audio Format
Dolby Digital, Dolby Prologic II, DTS
-
Video Features - Video DAC
Yes
-
Audio Features - Audio DAC
Yes
-
1080p Upscaling
Yes
RADIO
-
Band
FM/AM
-
AM/FM Tuner_Facet
Yes
-
Preset Memory
50
-
RDS (PS, PTY, CT, RT)
Yes
ACCESSORY
-
Instruction Manual
Yes
-
Instruction Manual - Quick Setup Guide
Yes
-
Remote Control Unit - Type
Yes
-
AM Loop Antenna
Yes
-
FM Antenna
Yes
-
Batteries
Yes
-
Speaker Cable
Yes
-
Warranty Card
Yes
-
RCA Code(Video), Yellow, 1P
Yes
-
HDMI Cable
Yes
PHYSICAL SIZE(W X H X D)MM
-
Main
360x1005x324
-
FrontSpeaker
300x1250x300
-
CenterSpeaker
400x110x95
-
RearSpeaker
300x1250x300
-
Subwoofer
230x410x430
