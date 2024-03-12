We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
UHD 4K Blu-Ray Player
All Spec
DESIGN
-
Type
Tray
-
Display
LED
-
Operation
Button / Remote
PLAYABLE DISC
-
BD Profile
6.0
-
Blu-ray Disc
Yes
-
USB playback
Yes
-
UBD-ROM/UBD-R/UBD-RE
Yes
-
BD-ROM/BD-R/BD-RE
Yes
-
DVD-ROM/DVD±R/DVD±RW
Yes
-
Audio CD/CD-R/CD-RW
Yes
-
DTS-CD
Yes
VIDEO DECODING FORMAT
-
MPEG-1
Yes
-
MPEG2 PS/TS
Yes
-
MPEG4 AVC (H.264)
Yes
-
SMPTE VC1 (VC-9)
Yes
-
H.265
Yes
-
Xvid
Yes
-
MKV
Yes
-
AVC Rec
Yes
-
AVCHD
Yes
-
M4V
Yes
-
3GP
Yes
-
MP4
Yes
-
MOV
Yes
-
FLV
Yes
-
VOB
Yes
-
TS
Yes
-
DAT
Yes
-
Photo
JPEG/ GIF/ Animated GIF/ PNG/ MPO
AUDIO DECODING FORMAT
-
LPCM - HDMI
2/ 5.1/ 7.1ch (Bitstream / Decoding)
-
LPCM - Optical
2ch (Bitstream / Decoding)
-
Dolby Digital
Bitstream / Decoding 2ch
-
Dolby Atmos
Bitstream
-
Dolby Digital Plus
Bitstream / Decoding 2ch
-
Dolby TrueHD
Bitstream / Decoding 2ch
-
DTS
Bitstream / Decoding 2ch
-
DTS-HD Master Audio
Bitstream / Decoding 2ch
-
MPEG 1/2 L2
Decoding
-
MP3
Decoding
-
AAC
Decoding
-
FLAC
Decoding
VIDEO FEATURES
-
HDR
Yes
-
4K upscaling
Yes
-
1080p Upscaling
HDMI only
-
Noise Reduction
Yes
-
NTSC ~ PAL Conversion
Yes
-
BT.2020/BT.709
Yes
-
xvYCC
Yes
-
Video Enhancement
Yes
-
HDR → SDR Conversion
Yes
AUDIO FEATURES
-
LPCM Conversion (DTS HD, Dolby TrueHD)
HDMI
-
Dynamic Range Control
On/Off
CONVENIENCE
-
Set Up Wizard
Yes
-
SIMPLINK
Yes
-
Time bar
Yes
-
Instant tray open
Yes
-
Firmware Update
Yes
-
Screen Saver
Yes
-
Auto Power Off
Yes
-
Parental Lock
Yes
IN/OUT
-
HDMI 2.0 Output
1 (HDMI 2.0a, HDCP 2.2)
-
Optical Audio Output
Yes
-
USB 2.0
Yes
-
Ethernet
Yes
POWER CONSUMPTION
-
Operation
17W
-
Standby
0.5W
DIMENSION & WEIGHT
-
Dimensions (mm)
430 × 45.5 × 205
-
Weight (kg)
1.92
ACCESSORY
-
General Accessory
Remote Control, Battery, Simple Manual
