About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

LGOLED Logo

CHOOSE YOUR OLED
A crayon-style illustration of a tree-lined city road with cars driving through it A crayon-style illustration of a tree-lined city road with cars driving through it

SUSTAINABILITY

DISPLAY
WITH A VISION
FOR A SUSTAINABLE
FUTURE

OUR MISSION

To create
innovations

that better life

for everyone,

both today
and tomorrow

ECO-MINDED

greener

tomorrow

Let's switch over
to a greener tomorrow

An illustration of the LG OLED's eco-friendly product life cycle shows fewer display panels compared to LED, eco-friendly packaging, low carbon emissions, and a green recycling process An illustration of the LG OLED's eco-friendly product life cycle shows fewer display panels compared to LED, eco-friendly packaging, low carbon emissions, and a green recycling process

MANUFACTURING

Green Product
Design

PACKAGE

Eco-Packaging

USAGE

Energy-Efficient
Viewing

DISPOSAL

Waste Recovery
& Recycling

open
Eco-friendly Certification
  • SGS Eco Product logo. SGS Eco Product logo.

    Received for resource
    efficiency and no use of
    hazardous materials

    - Manufacturing : Cd & InP free
    - Usage : Energy efficient during use
    - Disposal: High recycling efficiency

  • Carbon Trust logo for Reducing CO2. Carbon Trust logo for Reducing CO2.

    Received for reducing
    carbon emissions from
    production to disposal in
    comparison to the
    previous year’s OLED

    *The ‘Reducing CO2’ footprint label applies to 65G2 and 65C2 only. All other G2 and C2 models feature a ‘CO2 Measured’ label.

  • UL ECV logo. UL ECV logo.

    Received based on usage
    rate of recycled materials

    - Manufacturing : Use of recycled plastics in TV parts *LG OLED G2 and C2 series received Environmental Claim Validation certification based on TV frame and back cover. Percentage of recycled content varies by model and size.

close

GREEN LIFE CYCLE

The circle of life
with LG OLED
LG OLED is designed to be kinder to the environment, from production to disposal. With no backlight
and predominantly metal casing, the displays use recycled plastics only where needed most and without
hazardous substances like Cd and InP. The TV arrives in a recyclable cardboard box and the remote in
a bag made of bio-based materials, and the energy-efficient TV produces reduced emissions as you watch.
When it's time to part with your TV, the high recycling efficiency produces minimal emissions during
disposal, making 2022 LG OLED TVs gentle on the planet throughout its lifecycle.

*The 'Reducing CO2' footprint label applies to 65G2 and 65C2 only. All other G2 and C2 models feature a 'CO2 Measured' label.

ECO PACKAGING

Packed
for the planet
When you receive your LG OLED,
it's housed in a recyclable cardboard box
with a bio-based remote control bag inside.
All materials were thoughtfully chosen
for their environmental credentials.
Just look for the Eco Label!
An illustration of a nature-filled city created using LG OLED's eco-friendly packaging An illustration of a nature-filled city created using LG OLED's eco-friendly packaging
An illustration of the 2021 and 2022 LG OLED on scales depicting that the 2022 model is 39% lighter An illustration of the 2021 and 2022 LG OLED on scales depicting that the 2022 model is 39% lighter

COMPOSITE FIBER

Cutting back
on the extra weight
By choosing light, composite fibers, the weight
of LG OLED evo is 39% less* than before.
This results in fewer carbon emissions
during transportation and easier recycling
after the many years it serves you.

*65C2 Stand model is at a minimum 39% lighter than the C1 series.

EYE COMFORT

Care for

your eyes

Care for your eyes
with kinder television

An LED and OLED television appear side by side. Colorful letters are shown on the screen then arrange themselves to create blue text with the words 'BLUE LIGHT.' On the LED, the blue light glares, yet on OLED, it is muted. An LED and OLED television appear side by side. Colorful letters are shown on the screen then arrange themselves to create blue text with the words 'BLUE LIGHT.' On the LED, the blue light glares, yet on OLED, it is muted.
An LED and OLED television appear side by side. Colorful letters are shown on the screen then arrange themselves to create blue text with the words 'BLUE LIGHT.' On the LED, the blue light glares, yet on OLED, it is muted. An LED and OLED television appear side by side. Colorful letters are shown on the screen then arrange themselves to create blue text with the words 'BLUE LIGHT.' On the LED, the blue light glares, yet on OLED, it is muted.

LOW BLUE LIGHT

Screentime made clean
Watch entertainment with the optimum picture
and least pressure1 on your eyes.
LG OLED
omits only a small, non-harmful amount of
blue light*.
So even after a blissful lazy Sunday
in front of the TV, eyes feel fresh.

*LG OLED TV sets have been certified as low-blue light
displays by TUV-Eyesafe®.

An image of sunflowers is split down the middle with LED and LG OLED portrayed on either side. Screen flickers appear only on the LED side of the screen. An image of sunflowers is split down the middle with LED and LG OLED portrayed on either side. Screen flickers appear only on the LED side of the screen.

FLICKER FREE

Entertainment
made comfortable
Screen flickers aren't just annoying.
They tire our eyes when exposed for too long
— even if practically invisible.
LG OLED cares for your eyes with Flicker Free*
certification2,3,4 from UL.

*LG OLED TV panels have been certified as Flicker Free by UL.

A television is hung on a wall with LED and LG OLED portrayed on either side. As the scene changes from day to night, the LED side consistently has significantly more glare than LG OLED. A television is hung on a wall with LED and LG OLED portrayed on either side. As the scene changes from day to night, the LED side consistently has significantly more glare than LG OLED.
A television is hung on a wall with LED and LG OLED portrayed on either side. As the scene changes from day to night, the LED side consistently has significantly more glare than LG OLED. A television is hung on a wall with LED and LG OLED portrayed on either side. As the scene changes from day to night, the LED side consistently has significantly more glare than LG OLED.

DISCOMFORT GLARE FREE

Less glare
in every light
LG OLED televisions are proudly the industry's
first to receive Discomfort Glare Free
Certification*5,6.
No matter how dark or bright
your environment, the display panels produce
moderate luminance
for a more comfortable view7.

*LG OLED TV panels have been certified
as Discomfort Glare Free by UL.

ESG

The planet's
good with

LG innovations

for a bright
tomorrow

CERTIFICATED
SEE MORE
See how each
model compares
prev
next
Display
  • OLED 8K
    120HZ

    Refresh Rate

    88"
  • OLED evo 4K

    With Brightness
    Booster Max

    120HZ

    Refresh Rate

    77" 65" 55"
  • OLED evo 4K

    With Brightness
    Booster

    120HZ

    Refresh Rate

    83" 77" 65" 55" 48" 42"
  • OLED 4K
    60HZ

    Refresh Rate

    65" 55" 48"
  • OLED evo 4K

    With Brightness
    Booster Max

    120HZ

    Refresh Rate

    65"

*48/42C2 are not included in the results of Brightness Booster testing.

*In year 1: warranty covers panel, parts, and labour costs.

*Years 2-5: warranty covers panels only; labour will be charged.

*5-year panel warranty covers models 88Z2, 77G2, 65G2 and 55G2.

Processor
Design
  • Floor
    Stand design

    88"

  • Seamless bezel
    Gallery Design
    wall mount
    Lighter weight

    Composite Fiber Material

  • Seamless bezel
    Lighter weight

    Composite Fiber Material

  • Narrow bezel
  • Easel Design
Picture Quality
  • PRO

    Dynamic Tone Mapping

    with Precision Detail

  • PRO

    Dynamic Tone Mapping

    with Precision Detail

  • PRO

    Dynamic Tone Mapping

    with Precision Detail

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

  • PRO

    Dynamic Tone Mapping

    with Precision Detail

*HDR 10 Pro is supported on all 2022 OLED products.

*100% Color Fidelity is supported on all 2022 OLED products. 100% Color Volume is supported on all 2022 OLED products with the exception of Easel.

*AI Picture Pro is supported on all 2022 OLED products.

*Dolby Vision's Precision Detail will become available as part of the Dolby Vision IQ update due for release starting in June 2022; specific timing will vary by country.

Sound Quality
  • 4.2 Ch. / 80W

    88"

    7.1.2

    Virtual Surround

  • 4.2 Ch. / 60W
    7.1.2

    Virtual Surround

  • 2.2 Ch. / 40W
    2.0 Ch. / 20W

    42"

    7.1.2

    Virtual Surround

  • 2.0 Ch. / 20W
    5.1.2

    Virtual Surround

  • 4.2 Ch. / 80W
    5.1.2

    Virtual Surround

*AI Sound Pro is supported on all 2022 OLED products.

AI / Smart
  • Airplay 2
  • Airplay 2
  • Airplay 2
  • Airplay 2
  • Airplay 2

*Airplay 2 are supported on all 2022 OLED products, but the service availability may vary by region.

Game
  • VRR
  • VRR
  • VRR
  • VRR

*HGiG, ALLM, eARC are supported on all of OLED products.

Connectivity

  • WIFI 6

    HDMI 2.1 - 4ea

  • WIFI 6

    HDMI 2.1 - 4ea

  • WIFI 5

    HDMI 2.1 - 4ea

  • WIFI 5

    HDMI 2.0 - 3ea

  • WIFI 5

    HDMI 2.1 - 4ea

  • OVERVIEW

  • DISPLAY

  • CINEMA

  • GAME

  • DESIGN

  • SUSTAINABILITY

  1. Low blue light comparison made between LG LED TVs and LG OLED TVs.
  2. The results of the flicker-free certificaiton are related to OLED panel tests. The comparison was made between LG LED TVs and LG OLED TVs.
  3. Shooting conditions: 120Hz display for both OLED and LED, default picture setting / shutter speed : 50FPS 120°.
  4. The results may vary depending on the shooting and playback conditions.
  5. Results are based on the Unified Glare Rating (UGR) evaluation method.
  6. Verification is issued when UGR is less than 22 when watching TV between 70 lux and 300 lux.
  7. Compared with LG LED TVs.