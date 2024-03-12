We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
SUSTAINABILITY
DISPLAY
WITH A VISION
FOR A SUSTAINABLE
FUTURE
OUR MISSION
To create
innovations
that better life
for everyone,
both today
and tomorrow
ECO-MINDED
greenertomorrow
Let's switch over
to a greener tomorrow
MANUFACTURING
Green Product
Design
PACKAGE
Eco-Packaging
USAGE
Energy-Efficient
Viewing
DISPOSAL
Waste Recovery
& Recycling
-
Received for resource
efficiency and no use of
hazardous materials
- Manufacturing : Cd & InP free
- Usage : Energy efficient during use
- Disposal: High recycling efficiency
-
Received for reducing
carbon emissions from
production to disposal in
comparison to the
previous year’s OLED
*The ‘Reducing CO2’ footprint label applies to 65G2 and 65C2 only. All other G2 and C2 models feature a ‘CO2 Measured’ label.
-
Received based on usage
rate of recycled materials
- Manufacturing : Use of recycled plastics in TV parts *LG OLED G2 and C2 series received Environmental Claim Validation certification based on TV frame and back cover. Percentage of recycled content varies by model and size.
GREEN LIFE CYCLE
with LG OLED
and predominantly metal casing, the displays use recycled plastics only where needed most and without
hazardous substances like Cd and InP. The TV arrives in a recyclable cardboard box and the remote in
a bag made of bio-based materials, and the energy-efficient TV produces reduced emissions as you watch.
When it's time to part with your TV, the high recycling efficiency produces minimal emissions during
disposal, making 2022 LG OLED TVs gentle on the planet throughout its lifecycle.
*The 'Reducing CO2' footprint label applies to 65G2 and 65C2 only. All other G2 and C2 models feature a 'CO2 Measured' label.
ECO PACKAGING
for the planet
it's housed in a recyclable cardboard box
with a bio-based remote control bag inside.
All materials were thoughtfully chosen
for their environmental credentials.
Just look for the Eco Label!
COMPOSITE FIBER
on the extra weight
of LG OLED evo is 39% less* than before.
This results in fewer carbon emissions
during transportation and easier recycling
after the many years it serves you.
*65C2 Stand model is at a minimum 39% lighter than the C1 series.
EYE COMFORT
Care foryour eyes
Care for your eyes
with kinder television
LOW BLUE LIGHT
and least pressure1 on your eyes.
LG OLED
omits only a small, non-harmful amount of
blue light*.
So even after a blissful lazy Sunday
in front of the TV, eyes feel fresh.
*LG OLED TV sets have been certified as low-blue light
displays by TUV-Eyesafe®.
FLICKER FREE
made comfortable
They tire our eyes when exposed for too long
— even if practically invisible.
LG OLED cares for your eyes with Flicker Free*
certification2,3,4 from UL.
*LG OLED TV panels have been certified as Flicker Free by UL.
DISCOMFORT GLARE FREE
in every light
first to receive Discomfort Glare Free
Certification*5,6.
No matter how dark or bright
your environment, the display panels produce
moderate luminance
for a more comfortable view7.
*LG OLED TV panels have been certified
as Discomfort Glare Free by UL.
ESG
The planet's
good with
LG innovations
for a bright
tomorrow
model compares
-
Z2WHERE TO BUY
-
G2WHERE TO BUY
-
C2WHERE TO BUY
-
A2WHERE TO BUY
-
EaselWHERE TO BUY
-
OLED 8K120HZ
Refresh Rate88"
-
OLED evo 4K
With Brightness
Booster Max120HZ
Refresh Rate77" 65" 55"
-
OLED evo 4K
With Brightness
Booster120HZ
Refresh Rate83" 77" 65" 55" 48" 42"
-
OLED 4K60HZ
Refresh Rate65" 55" 48"
-
OLED evo 4K
With Brightness
Booster Max120HZ
Refresh Rate65"
*48/42C2 are not included in the results of Brightness Booster testing.
*In year 1: warranty covers panel, parts, and labour costs.
*Years 2-5: warranty covers panels only; labour will be charged.
*5-year panel warranty covers models 88Z2, 77G2, 65G2 and 55G2.
-
Floor
Stand design
88"
-
Seamless bezel
Gallery Design
wall mountLighter weight
Composite Fiber Material
-
Seamless bezelLighter weight
Composite Fiber Material
-
Narrow bezel
-
Easel Design
-
PRO
Dynamic Tone Mapping
with Precision Detail
-
PRO
Dynamic Tone Mapping
with Precision Detail
-
PRO
Dynamic Tone Mapping
with Precision Detail
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
-
PRO
Dynamic Tone Mapping
with Precision Detail
*HDR 10 Pro is supported on all 2022 OLED products.
*100% Color Fidelity is supported on all 2022 OLED products. 100% Color Volume is supported on all 2022 OLED products with the exception of Easel.
*AI Picture Pro is supported on all 2022 OLED products.
*Dolby Vision's Precision Detail will become available as part of the Dolby Vision IQ update due for release starting in June 2022; specific timing will vary by country.
-
4.2 Ch. / 80W
88"7.1.2
Virtual Surround
-
4.2 Ch. / 60W7.1.2
Virtual Surround
-
2.2 Ch. / 40W2.0 Ch. / 20W
42"7.1.2
Virtual Surround
-
2.0 Ch. / 20W5.1.2
Virtual Surround
-
4.2 Ch. / 80W5.1.2
Virtual Surround
*AI Sound Pro is supported on all 2022 OLED products.
-
Airplay 2
-
Airplay 2
-
Airplay 2
-
Airplay 2
-
Airplay 2
*Airplay 2 are supported on all 2022 OLED products, but the service availability may vary by region.
-
VRR
-
VRR
-
VRR
-
-
VRR
*HGiG, ALLM, eARC are supported on all of OLED products.
-
WIFI 6HDMI 2.1 - 4ea
-
WIFI 6HDMI 2.1 - 4ea
-
WIFI 5HDMI 2.1 - 4ea
-
WIFI 5HDMI 2.0 - 3ea
-
WIFI 5HDMI 2.1 - 4ea
- Low blue light comparison made between LG LED TVs and LG OLED TVs.
- The results of the flicker-free certificaiton are related to OLED panel tests. The comparison was made between LG LED TVs and LG OLED TVs.
- Shooting conditions: 120Hz display for both OLED and LED, default picture setting / shutter speed : 50FPS 120°.
- The results may vary depending on the shooting and playback conditions.
- Results are based on the Unified Glare Rating (UGR) evaluation method.
- Verification is issued when UGR is less than 22 when watching TV between 70 lux and 300 lux.
- Compared with LG LED TVs.