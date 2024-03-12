SUSTAINABILITY

- Manufacturing : Use of recycled plastics in TV parts *LG OLED G2 and C2 series received Environmental Claim Validation certification based on TV frame and back cover. Percentage of recycled content varies by model and size.

*The ‘Reducing CO2’ footprint label applies to 65G2 and 65C2 only. All other G2 and C2 models feature a ‘CO2 Measured’ label.

Received for reducing carbon emissions from production to disposal in comparison to the previous year’s OLED

GREEN LIFE CYCLE

The circle of life

with LG OLED

LG OLED is designed to be kinder to the environment, from production to disposal. With no backlight

and predominantly metal casing, the displays use recycled plastics only where needed most and without

hazardous substances like Cd and InP. The TV arrives in a recyclable cardboard box and the remote in

a bag made of bio-based materials, and the energy-efficient TV produces reduced emissions as you watch.

When it's time to part with your TV, the high recycling efficiency produces minimal emissions during

disposal, making 2022 LG OLED TVs gentle on the planet throughout its lifecycle.

