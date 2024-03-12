We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG TONE Free fit TF7
Make your move with a fit that's secure & comfortable
*Based on LGE internal quality testing.
Swivel. Lock. Go
Softly swivel to hook the wireless earbuds into your outer ear. The unique shape sits comfortably and securely, as if it was made just for your ears. A simple motion locks the earbuds in to stay in from warmup to cooldown, even during intense workouts.
Immerse yourself in the music with Active Noise Cancelling
1. Medical Grade Silicone Ear Gels
Clean and comfortable, with a fit that helps block noise.
2. 6mm Driver Unit
Delivers powerful high-quality sound.
3. Swivel Grip Technology
Unique ear hook shape to lock earbuds securely and comfortable inside your ear.
4. Proximity Sensor
Can detect whether the earbuds are in ear or not.
5. Long-lasting Battery
Holds 10 hours of power, with another 20 hours ready in the cradle.
Switch your listening mode with ease
Clear and natural sound with Meridian
The TONE Free fit cradle is open, with the left earbud inside the cradle, and the right earbud outside. Meridian's logo is seen at the bottom of the image.
Prestigious British Audio Experts, Meridian
Two Meridian speakers and a microphone in a dark room.
Meridian's Leading Technologies and Expertise
A man working on professional machines at his desk.
Digital Signal Processing
DSP allows absolute control over the audio signal, enabling the design of advanced technologies and sound tuning to enhance sound performance in any environment.
DSP illustration of a circuit board illuminated by blue light.
Freshen up your wireless earbuds with UVnano
A close-up of the TONE Free fit earbud, with a blue grid on the eargel. Text says UVnano cleans thoroughly and 99.9% reduction in bacteria. A woman is sweating as she wears TONE Free fit, and it appears she just finished her workout.
Clean up your wireless earbuds after the gym by charging them in the UVnano cradle.
Waterproof keeps you playing through dust, sweat, and wetness
TONE Free fit earbuds in front of text saying IP67. The earbuds are surrounded by water and water droplets. A woman with her hair tied up is shown on the left, wearing a TONE Free fit product, pouring water on her face, and a man's hand washing the TONE Free fit earbuds with water is shown on the right.
IPX7 is protection against the effects of immersion in water, based on test conditions for submersion in up to 1 meters of water for up to 30 minutes. Not advised for beach or pool use.
*Charging cradle is not waterproof. Earbuds must be thoroughly dried prior to placing them into the charging cradle or they may be damaged. Hands must also be dried prior to handling the charging cradle.
One charge for long lasting battery life
A man wearing the TONE Free fit and looking at his smartphone. The sky is dark as he just finished his evening workout. A woman wearing TONE Free fit earbuds is catching her breath in sunny weather.
*Based on LGE internal quality testing, the earbud batteries and cradle battery last for 10 and 20 hours respectively when Active Noise Cancellation function is turned off.
Easy Pairing to connect your earbuds
*If the connection pop-up does not appear, touch the right earbud for 10 seconds while both earbuds are in the cradle. The cradle will blink blue and the connection will be initiated.
*Only supported on Android devices.
*Location and Bluetooth functions must be activated to operate.
*Google Fast Pair is only supported on Android devices.
*MS Swift Pair is only supported by Windows 10 ver 1803 or higher.
*Before Google authentication, you can activate and use the device's Debug mode.
*No separate distance adjustment option.
Key Specs
-
3D Sound Stage
Yes
-
ANC
Yes
-
Unit Size (Φ)
6Φ
-
Meridian Sound Effect
Yes
-
Uvnano
Yes
-
Water/Splashproof
IP67
All Spec
SPEAKER
-
Unit Size (Φ)
6Φ
-
Unit Type
Dynamic
SOUND SOLUTION
-
ANC
Yes
-
Ambient Mode
Yes
-
Talk Thru
Yes
-
# of Mic
3
EQ
-
Customized EQ
Yes
-
LG EQ
Yes
-
Meridian EQ (Natural, Immersive)
Yes
-
Meridian Sound Effect
Yes
-
3D Sound Stage
Yes
AUDIO CODEC
-
AAC
Yes
-
SBC
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
BLE
Yes
-
Google Fast Pair Service
Yes
-
Bluetooth Version
5.3
BATTERY LIFE (HRS)
-
Battery Life (Earbuds, ANC off)
10
-
Battery Life (Earbuds+Charging Case, ANC off)
30
CHARGING TIME (HRS)
-
Charging Time (Earbuds)
1
-
Charging Time (Earbuds+Charging Case)
2
CONVENIENCE
-
Fast Charging
Yes
-
Multipoint
Yes
-
Multi Paring
Yes
-
Swift Pair
Yes
-
Uvnano
Yes
-
Voice command (Google assistant, Siri)
Yes
-
Water/Splashproof
IP67
DIMENSION (WXHXD)
-
Charging Case
65.5 x 51.9 x 32.7 mm
-
Earbud
24.8 x 23.5 x 26.7 mm
WEIGHT
-
Charging Case Net Weight
43 g
-
Product Net Weight
5.9 g
ACCESSORY
-
Charging Cable
Yes
-
Medical Silicon Eargels
Yes
-
Ear hook
Yes
