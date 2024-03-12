We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG TONE Free fit
Step up your game with the LG TONE Free fit sports earbuds. Designed with high performance sports in mind, these lightweight, waterproof earbuds hook into your pouter ear for a secure fit that allows you to focus on your movement, not your earbuds.