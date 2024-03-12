We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG TONE Free T90S (Black)
Graphene.
Ultra-new. Ultra-thin. Ultra-strong.
The T90S utilizes pure graphene to master a perfect balance of natural acoustics in a compact design. The T90S, featuring a diaphragm crafted from groundbreaking pure graphene, meets the true standard of high-end audio.
Graphene
Stiff as metal, light as paper
Graphene is revolutionizing the world of high-end audio. As a cutting-edge material, it ensures unparalleled sound quality by preventing diaphragm deformation and distortion. It enables the precise delivery of high-definition audio, even making the smallest earbuds produce rich, clear, and immersive sound.
Sound of Dolby across all
The T90S now brings you Dolby Atmos and Dolby Head Tracking™ for all your devices. Dolby Virtualizer and Optimizer will make you feel the difference with its most immersive and natural sound.
The black T90S earbuds are float in infinite space. On the left, it shows a front view of the left earbud. On the right, right earbud is shown. In the middle, Dolby Atmos earbuds logo is shown, and the sound graphics are placed next to it.
*LG T90 Series Dolby Atmos earbuds are the world's first wireless earbuds to support Dolby Head Tracking™ across all content and devices.
Dolby Atmos.
Any device. Always on.
No need for Dolby-supported devices or content. With embedded Dolby Atmos technology, the T90S enhances any audio into a spatial audio experience. Enjoy immersive sound, whether streaming, gaming, or listening to music, on any device.
Dolby Head tracking™
Experience natural, lifelike sound that moves with you
The T90S always put you in the center of the scene. As you turn your head, the audio recalibrates to produce a more natural sound that puts you in the middle of your entertainment. When paired with Dolby Atmos content and supporting devices, your experience is further elevated with incredible detail and clarity, as each sound is precisely placed around you to provide the ultimate immersive experience.
A women wearing T90S is smiling. An illustrative sphere is shown around her head to emphasize the Dolby Head tracking™ feature.
*Image simulated for illustrative purposes.
3D surround sound
Heighten your auditory experience with more personalized 3D audio. The T90S expands spatial dimensionality to give you a stadium-like sound experience. Hear the natural, louder, distortion-free sound.
A woman wearing T90S smiles. A sound sphere is shown around her head to emphasize the spatial sound feature. On the right, a smartphone interface is shown to illustrate that this feature is available on the TONE Free app.
*Available on TONE Free App.
UVnano Hygiene
Clean ears. Clear sounds.
You can sanitize your wireless earbuds through the charging case. It’s built with UV lights and expanded the UV LED area to reach the whole ear gel, clearing out bacteria by up to 99.9%.
Top view of the LG TONE Free T90S with the cradle open. An earbud is placed on the surface, to show the UV Nano lighting. The text is shownnext to the earbuds.
*UVnano is combination of UV LEDs & nanometer.
*Independent testing shows that the UVnano charging cradle reduces 99.9% of Escherichia Coli, Staphylococcus Aureus, and Klebsiella Pneumonia bacteria of the earbuds in ten minutes while charging. The UV LED function works only when the charging. Results may vary depending on the actual usage environment.
*UV LED light is invisible and is only activated when the charging cradle is closed with the earbuds inside. The blue mood light is for aesthetic purposes only and appears when the charging cradle lid is opened.
*This product uses UV technology at wavelengths between 265 and 285 nanometers.
*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding.
Plug & Wireless
Plug in and connect to
a world of entertainment
Plug in the T90S cradle even on non-Bluetooth devices. Once you connect, all you need to do is enjoy.
A woman wearing T90S to enjoy in-flight entertainment using the Plug & Wireless function.
Adaptive Noise Cancelling
Keep your surroundings quiet.
No matter where you are.
Enjoy immersive content wherever you go with optimal ANC. The T90S adapts to real time surrounding noise levels for optimal noise reduction.
This image is simulated to illustrate the T90S's Adaptive noise cancelling feature.
Balanced Design
Fit for sound, fit for ears
Scientifically engineered to be a perfect fit,
the T90S motivates you when you’re working out and helps you focus at work.
3 Mic system & VPU
Make your voice heard
Calls sound natural and clear. The built-in three-microphone system and Voice Pickup Unit (VPU) monitor background noise, pick up your voice, and track jaw movements for improved call quality. New Hi-SNR Mic further reduces ambient noise.
*Hi-SNR Mic: High Signal to Noise Ratio expanded 65dB to 68dB.
Technological Fit
For your comfort
Feel insulated from the outside world. The new ergonomic design gives you complete comfort while soft medical-grade ear gels stay snug in your ears, letting you listen for hours without weighing your ears down.
3D scanning
3D drawing of the shape of 300 people's ear
Land marking
Modeling the 3D drawing result
Virtual fitting
Fitting the earbuds virtually
Ergonomic analysis
Check the pressure part of the wearing result
Voice/noise separation algorithm
Your voice comes through loud and clear
Noise mixes with your voice when you talk on the phone
The T90S analyzes your surroundings.
The T90S separates the voice from the noise
Separates voice from the background noise.
Hear the voice in full clarity
The T90S uses the VPU & Voice/noise separation algorithm whether you’re on a call or having a conversation.
*Screen image simulated. UX/UI subject to change.
Battery life
Charge once,
listen all day
Charge in a snap and enjoy audio for as long as you want. The T90S can deliver up to 9 hours of listening time with ANC off and up to 36 hours of listening time when using the case.
*Product will come with either a white or black AUX cable.
*Full benefit of Snapdragon Sound technology can be provided when both source devices and earbuds are equipped with it. Plug & Wireless mode can be used when source devices are not certified by Snapdragon Sound™ technology.
*Snapdragon Sound is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.
*Snapdragon and Snapdragon Sound are trademarks or registered trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated.
Key Specs
-
3D Sound Stage
Yes
-
apt-X Adaptive
Yes
-
ANC
Yes
-
Meridian Sound Effect
Yes
-
Plug&Wireless
Yes
-
Uvnano
Yes
-
Water/Splashproof
IPX4
-
Wireless Charging
Yes
All Spec
SPEAKER
-
Unit Type
Dynamic
SOUND SOLUTION
-
ANC
Yes
-
Ambient Mode
Yes
-
Talk Thru
Yes
-
# of Mic
4
EQ
-
Customized EQ
Yes
-
LG EQ
Yes
-
Meridian EQ (Natural, Immersive)
Yes
-
Meridian Sound Effect
Yes
-
Dolby Atmos
Yes
-
3D Sound Stage
Yes
AUDIO CODEC
-
AAC
Yes
-
apt-X Adaptive
Yes
-
SBC
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
BLE
Yes
-
Google Fast Pair Service
Yes
-
Bluetooth Version
5.4
BATTERY LIFE (HRS)
-
Earbuds (ANC off)
9
-
Total (Earbuds+Charging Case)
36
CHARGING TIME (HRS)
-
Charging Case
2.5
-
Earbuds
1
CONVENIENCE
-
Fast Charging
Yes
-
Multipoint
Yes
-
Multi Paring
Yes
-
Swift Pair
Yes
-
Uvnano
Yes
-
Voice command (Google assistant, Siri)
Yes
-
Water/Splashproof
IPX4
-
Wireless Charging
Yes
-
Plug&Wireless
Yes
DIMENSION (WXHXD)
-
Charging Case
65.0 x 29.9 x 32.6 mm
-
Earbud
21.6 x 21.9 x 24.2 mm
WEIGHT
-
Charging Case Net Weight
43.0 g
-
Product Net Weight
5.7 g
ACCESSORY
-
Charging Cable
Yes
-
Medical Silicon Eargels
Yes
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Purchase LG product Parts & Accessories.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.