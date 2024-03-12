*UVnano is combination of UV LEDs & nanometer.

*Independent testing shows that the UVnano charging cradle reduces 99.9% of Escherichia Coli, Staphylococcus Aureus, and Klebsiella Pneumonia bacteria of the earbuds in ten minutes while charging. The UV LED function works only when the charging. Results may vary depending on the actual usage environment.

*UV LED light is invisible and is only activated when the charging cradle is closed with the earbuds inside. The blue mood light is for aesthetic purposes only and appears when the charging cradle lid is opened.

*This product uses UV technology at wavelengths between 265 and 285 nanometers.

*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding.