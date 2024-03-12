We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
The graphene honored
by the Nobel Prize
Graphene won the Nobel Prize in Physics in 2010. This groundbreaking material is the first truly two-dimensional material ever isolated, consisting of a single layer of carbon atoms arranged in a hexagonal lattice.
Graphene sparks innovation
in Physics and Industry
Graphene, a one-atom-thick film of carbon, is the thinnest, strongest, and most flexible material ever discovered. Its exceptional properties have opened up new horizons for physics and are being commercialized for various high-tech applications.
The T90S utilizes pure graphene to achieve a perfect balance of natural acoustics in a compact design. Featuring a diaphragm crafted from groundbreaking pure graphene, the T90S meets the true standard of high-end audio. Graphene captures every nuance, delivering clear highs, dense mids, and rich bass. The sound is so natural and balanced that you'll hear details you never noticed before.