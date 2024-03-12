About Cookies on This Site

There is an image showing a hexagon pattern. In front of the image, the sentence 'The ultimate material GRAPHENE' is written.

The image shows a brief history of the development of diaphragm materials. From left, a phonograph is shown. Next is a radio, followed by a cassette player, a portable speaker, and a premium speaker. On the right, the LG TONE Free T90S earphone is displayed with a spotlight. Below the product images, icons of diaphragm materials are shown. From left to right: paper, metal, plastic, synthetic fibers, Kevlar, composite materials, ceramic, diamond, and graphene.

The journey to
graphene diaphragms

It’s here. A Nobel Prize discovery that redefines what’s possible. From paper cones to metal, Kevlar and ceramics, each step has enhanced sound quality. Graphene marks a significant leap in the history of acoustic innovation. 

The graphene honored
by the Nobel Prize

Graphene won the Nobel Prize in Physics in 2010. This groundbreaking material is the first truly two-dimensional material ever isolated, consisting of a single layer of carbon atoms arranged in a hexagonal lattice.

Graphene sparks innovation
in Physics and Industry

Graphene, a one-atom-thick film of carbon, is the thinnest, strongest, and most flexible material ever discovered. Its exceptional properties have opened up new horizons for physics and are being commercialized for various high-tech applications.

The image shows a hexagon pattern against a black background. As you scroll down the page, a text image reads, "Enjoy the smooth, rich, and clean sound of graphene."
Driver in grafene
Ultranuovo. Ultrasottile. Ultraforte.

The T90S utilizes pure graphene to achieve a perfect balance of natural acoustics in a compact design. Featuring a diaphragm crafted from groundbreaking pure graphene, the T90S meets the true standard of high-end audio. Graphene captures every nuance, delivering clear highs, dense mids, and rich bass. The sound is so natural and balanced that you'll hear details you never noticed before.

The black and white image shows a woman enjoying her music with the LG TONE Free T90S.

LG TONE Free.
Enhanced by Graphene.

Experience sound with precision. LG TONE Free’s graphene diaphragm makes these our lightest,

clearest earbuds yet. Feel the difference the moment you put them on.

LG TONE Free. <br>Enhanced by Graphene. Back to T90S