LG xboom Buds, reinspired by will.i.am

  • cradle rear view of LG xboom Buds with earbuds apart
  • front view of LG xboom Buds
  • earbuds front view of LG xboom Buds
  • back and front view of LG xboom Buds
  • cradle front view of LG xboom Buds
  • top view of LG xboom Buds
  • front view of LG xboom Buds with earbuds apart
Key Features

  • Graphene unit
  • Auracast
  • gram-match
  • xboom Buds app
More
will.i.am in white outfit and sunglasses is his facing right side pointing the earbud in his ear with his left index finger.

LG xboom Buds, reinspired by will.i.am

Introducing new xboom Buds, created in collaboration with will.i.am. Experience next-level sound, embodied in unique style. 

xboom buds' cradle is placed fully open with two ear buds floating above.

will.i.am as LG’s Experiential Architect for xboom Buds

LG appointed will.i.am to redefine xboom as a brand that elevates listening experience with completely new sound and style. A nine-time Grammy winner, will.i.am is undoubtedly a true icon of pop culture. He is also a pioneer in AI, with experience as the director of Creative Innovation at Intel and the founder of AI-powered radio platform RAiDiO.FYI. All ‘xboom by will.i.am’ are professionally refined by will.i.am to deliver more balanced sound with warmer tone. With expertise in music and technology, will.i.am fine-tuned xboom Buds to deliver unmatched sound and call quality.

On the upper image will.i.am is working at a recording studio wearing a red vest staring at a screen places before him. On the bottom image will.i.am is as well working at a studio staring at the screen with green windows on it.

New xboom Buds, dressed in new style

On the left above will.i.am's rear face stays looking at his left side, wearing sunglasses and pointing ear buds in his ear with his index finger. On the right above two white earbuds' images stays. In the middle-left will.i.am's portrait image is placed facing the front, wearing earbud, cap and sunglasses. In the middle-right will.i.am's another portrait image stays also wearing earbud, cap and sunglasses. Below xboom Buds' cradle with earbuds within stays in will.i.am's hand.

Richer, clearer sound driven by revolutionary material

Paper-thin yet strong as steel. A driver made from the latest cutting-edge graphene material delivers pristine sound comparable to high-end speakers.

*The Graphene Driver use the graphene-coated disphragm.

The heart of supreme sound

Discover Graphene driver, the ultimate sound material.

about cutting edge material graphene

Buds on, rest of the noise fades

xboom Buds feature advanced noise cancellation, especially effective against noise from car and tire-road friction. Experience clear sound that cuts through the static.

An unit of white earbud places in the center and sound waves goes through the earbud from left to right showing the Ambient noise compared with ANC

Superior ANC performance of xboom Buds for low-frequency noise

Comparison of low-frequency noise cancellation performance between xboom Buds and other brands.

A graph showing how much the low-frequency noise decreases from 3 different brands: LG xboom Buds, Brand A and Brand B.

*The graph is based on the result of the internal testing by LG

**Average value of ANC attenuation ranges from 100Hz to 900Hz

***xboom Buds are effective in attenuating low-frequency noise below 1kHz such as that from car engine and tire-road friction

3 microphones for crystal clear calls

Mics filter out background noise while you’re on the phone. Two beamforming mics detect and focus on your voice to ensure it’s heard with full clarity.

A pair of white xboom Buds for illustrating the 3 microphones it has.

xboom Buds App

Optimized to suit you

Adjust the setting of your earbuds on the exclusive app designed for xboom Buds. Optimized to fit your needs with various features like EQ settings. The app supports iOS, Android, and LG gram’s Windows. 

On a cell phone stays xboom Buds app's main screen. To the left there's the same app's Sound Effect adjustment feature UI image and to the right there're Touch function and Find my earbuds feature UI images each.

Auracast

Auracast-enabled xboom Buds pioneer public audio experience

Experience the next-generation Bluetooth technology, Auracast, through xboom Buds. Tune into the audio of your choice from countless streams. Join your docent for a tour in a museum or choose your preferred audio stream in crowded spaces like airports.

In the picture above a docent is giving a tour to 3 people and all of them are wearing xboom Buds. In the picture below in the airport there's a screen with flight information and a guy is listening to the information using xboom Buds.

Auracast Assistant

Auracast available on any device

xboom Buds provide Auracast Assistant. Through the exclusive xboom Buds app, you can experience Auracast even on devices that don’t natively support it. Works on any mobile phone, regardless of the brand.

In the center there's a cell phone showing xboom Buds app's various menus and beside the cell phone there're picture drawings of a tablet, a laptop and other devices.

Connectivity

Buds and gram, a perfect match in every way

xboom Buds work seamlessly with the gram with great synergy. After instant connection, you can control your buds on the gram right away.

A white laptop, LG gram is powered on in the center and shows xboom Buds app's connected screen on the bottom right. Beside the laptop a white xboom Buds' creadle with a pair of earbuds is placed and a 'connected' sign is drawn between them.

Complementary connectivity

Shows connection status with a pop-up and information display after initial paring during subsequent connections. Speedy, hassle-free connection boosts productivity.

Instant access to sound adjustment

Adjust your xboom Buds on the gram instantly, through the app developed for the gram. You can control settings such as ANC and EQ right on the screen without interrupting the content you’re enjoying. 

Matching design

Complete your style with a cohesive design, featuring matching black and white colors.

Ear Hook Deisgn

A hook to stay fit

Our new ear hook design gives a secure yet comfortable fit. Enjoy your walk or stroll with your earbuds right in place.

A person's left ear with a unit of white xboom Buds in it. Above the earbud, there's a two-way arrow.

Battery life

Up to 30 hrs of playtime

Long-lasting battery life of xboom Buds will surprise you. Enjoy up to 10 hrs of continuous listening, and 30 hrs with in-between charging in the cradle.

*7.5 hrs of continuous listening and 24 hrs with charging in the cradle when ANC is on.

Water-resistant

Wetness won't get in the way

Enjoy uninterrupted sound during your workouts or on humid days. xboom Buds stay protected from sweat and moisture with an IPX4 water-resistant rating.

Print

Key Specs

  • ANC

    Yes

  • Unit Size (Φ)

    10Φ

  • Water/Splashproof

    IPX4

All Spec

SPEAKER

  • Unit Size (Φ)

    10Φ

  • Unit Type

    Dynamic

  • Etc

    Graphene-coated Diaphragm

SOUND SOLUTION

  • ANC

    Yes

  • Ambient Mode

    Yes

  • # of Mic

    6

EQ

  • Customized EQ

    Yes

  • LG EQ

    Yes

AUDIO CODEC

  • AAC

    Yes

  • SBC

    Yes

CONNECTIVITY

  • BLE

    Yes

  • Google Fast Pair Service

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Version

    5.4

  • Auracast

    Yes

  • Microsoft Swift Pair

    Yes

BATTERY LIFE (HRS)

  • Earbuds (ANC off)

    10

  • Total (Earbuds+Charging Case)

    30

CHARGING TIME (HRS)

  • Charging Case

    2.5

  • Earbuds

    1

CONVENIENCE

  • Fast Charging

    Yes

  • Multi-Paring

    Yes

  • Voice command (Google assistant, Siri)

    Yes

  • Water/Splashproof

    IPX4

  • Companion App

    AOS, iOS, WindowsOS

  • Multi-Point

    Yes

  • USB-C type Charging Port

    Yes

DIMENSION (WXHXD)

  • Charging Case

    63.0 x 32.8 x 31.2 mm

  • Earbud

    25.3 x 20.8 x 23.9 mm

WEIGHT

  • Charging Case Net Weight

    36.0 g

  • Product Net Weight

    5.3 g

ACCESSORY

  • Ear hook

    Yes

  • Normal Silicon Eargels

    Yes

  • QSG(Quick Setup Guide)

    Yes

  • Safety Information & Warranty Card

    Yes

