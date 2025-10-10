About Cookies on This Site

Hegyvidék egy TV-kerettel körülvéve, a nagyméretű TV-képernyő kiemelésének kreatív módjaként. 100 colos címkével.

Mi az ideális tévéméret az Ön terébe?

Válasszon LG Ultranagy TV-t a még magával ragadóbb élményért. Lenyűgöző filmek, sportmérkőzések és játékok kiemelkedő képminőségben, szuper széles képernyőn.

Nagyobb képernyő, magávalragadóbb élmény

Az LG fejlett technológiájával a nagy felbontású kijelzők közelről is magas képminőséget biztosítanak – kompromisszumok nélkül.

Képek, ahol az Ultranagy LG TV-ket különböző módon élvezik. Sportesemény, film és videojáték látható a képernyőkön.

Hogyan találja meg a megfelelő tévéméretet?

Válassza az Önnek megfelelő méretű Ultranagy TV-t

Útmutató, amely megmutatja, hogyan változik a megfelelő tévéméret a nézési távolság szerint (2,3–3 m).

Mindössze 3 méteres nézési távolsággal akár 100 colos tévét is választhat

Az optimális TV méret megtalálásához számolja ki a nézési távolságot úgy, hogy a TV méretét (cm-ben) megszorozza 1,2-vel. Az új technológiákkal már kisebb helyiségekben is élvezheti a nagy képernyők élményét.

SMTPE (Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers): Ajánlott mozis nézési távolság (40°)

 
Col méret   Ajánlott mozis nézési távolság (40°)  
70 ~ 75 col2.1m ~ 2.3m
76 ~ 85 col2.3m ~ 2.6m
  86 ~ 100 col  2.6m ~ 3.0m

Hogyan számolja ki az ideális nézési távolságot?

• Mérje meg a tévé képernyő átlóját centiméterben.

• A kapott értéket szorozza meg 1,2-vel, hogy megkapja az ideális nézési távolságot.

A tévéméret és a távolságok/szögek közötti kapcsolat az emberi látómezőn alapul.

A funkciók modellenként és képernyőméretenként eltérhetnek. A részletes specifikációkért tekintse meg az egyes termékoldalakat.

Az ajánlott mozis nézési távolságot az észak-amerikai RTings.com elektronikai magazin és az SMTPE (Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers) határozta meg.

Miért válasszon LG Ultranagy TV-t?

Élvezze a magával ragadó élményt felskálázott képminőségben

Az LG tévék alpha AI Processzorral képesek a kép és hang felskálázására, hogy a nagy képernyőn minden részlet életre keljen.

Unalmas, alacsony felbontású városkép. Megjelenik az alpha 11 AI processzor. Különböző kör ikonok mozognak a városképen, amelyek azt mutatják, hogy a processzor hogyan elemzi a képkocka minden elemét. A processzor erőteljesen pulzál, a városkép pedig hirtelen világosabb, részletesebb és 4K felbontású lesz az AI-alapú szuper felskálázásnak köszönhetően.

A funkciók modellenként és képernyőméretenként eltérhetnek. A részletes specifikációkért tekintse meg az egyes termékoldalakat.

A funkció elérhetősége régiónként és országonként eltérő lehet.

Fedezze fel az Ultranagy TV kínálatunkat

Az LG tévék széles választékát kínáljuk. Minden Ultranagy TV vékony kialakítású, így a nagy képernyőméret ellenére is tökéletesen illeszkedik otthonába.

Különböző nappalik különböző LG Ultra Big TV-kkel a falra szerelve. Mindegyik térben az Ultra Big TV egy LG Soundbarral van párosítva.

Hasonlítsa össze az LG Ultranagy TV-ket, és találja meg az igazit

Egyszerűen összehasonlíthatja a funkciókat egymás mellett, hogy megtalálja a tökéles választást.

Table Caption
FunkciókOLED M5OLED G5QNED85QNED92
LG OLED M5 termék kép
OLED M5
LG OLED G5 termék kép
OLED G5
LG QNED85 termékkép
QNED85
LG QNED92 termékkép
QNED92
MéretAkár 97 col (97,83,77,65 col)Akár 97 col (97,83,77,65 col)Akár 100 col (100, 86, 75, 65 col)Akár 85 col (85, 75, 65 col)
KijelzőLG SIGNATURE OLED (97 col) LG OLED evo (83,77,65 col)LG OLED evoLG QNED evoLG QNED evo
Processzoralpha 11 2. generációs AI processzoralpha 11 2. generációs AI processzoralpha 8 2. generációs AI processzoralpha 8 2. generációs AI processzor
AI Felskálázás4K AI Szuper Felskálázás4K AI Szuper Felskálázás4K AI Szuper Felskálázás8K AI Szuper Felskálázás
További információkTovábbi információkTovábbi információkTovábbi információk

Az összes fenti kép szimulált.