About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
A kanapén ülő személy egy távirányítót tart a kezében. LG AI TV a falon, a képernyőn LG webOS.

Hogyan teszik még okosabbá az AI TV-k a Smart tévéket?

Az LG AI TV-k felismerik és megértik szokásait, ezáltal személyre szabott élményt kínálnak. Tapasztalja meg az új szintű testreszabást a mesterséges intelligencia erejével – hogy minden pillanat pont olyan legyen, ahogyan Ön szereti.

Mi az a Smart TV?

Az okos TV olyan televízió, amely internetkapcsolattal rendelkezik, így nincs szükség külön set-top-boxra vagy streaming-eszközre. Élvezze azonnal az olyan alkalmazások tartalmait, mint a Netflix, Amazon Prime Video és Disney+, és csatlakoztassa könnyedén más vezeték nélküli eszközökhöz.

OTT streaming alkalmazások ikonjai lebegnek különböző filmposzterek fölött.

Az AI ereje az okos TV-ben

Az AI még jobbá és élvezetesebbé teszi az okos TV-ket. A mesterséges intelligenciával működő processzor a televízió „agyaként” gondoskodik a gördülékeny teljesítményről és az alkalmazások közötti egyszerű váltásról. Az AI a felhasználói szokásokból tanulva javítja a kép- és hangminőséget, személyre szabott tartalmat kínál, valamint hangvezérlést biztosít – így teljesen új szintre emeli a tévézés élményét.¹

Egy alpha 11 2. generációs AI processzor látható egy különleges megjelenésű áramköri lapon elhelyezve.

Az AI TV következő generációja

Mitől egyedülálló az LG AI TV?

alpha AI Processzor több képernyővel, amik az LG AI TV funkcióit mutatják: AI Magic Remote, webOS for AI, AI Kép/Hang.

AI TV – Az Ön igényeire szabva

Élvezze a képet és hangot, amely intelligensen alkalmazkodik a környezetéhez. Az AI-alapú személyre szabásnak köszönhetően a TV felismeri a preferenciáit, igazodik az igényeihez, és minden részletet tökéletesít.

AI TV – Az Ön igényeire szabva További információk az LG AI TV-kről;

Alpha AI processzor – évtizedek innovációja a tökéletes kép és hangélményért

Az alpha 11 2. generációs AI processzor 4K minőségre skálázza a vizuális tartalmakat, élénk színekkel és fényerővel, miközben a hangot is finomhangolja az igazán magával ragadó tévézéshez.

  • AI Kép

  • AI Hang

Hasonlítsa össze az LG AI TV-ket és találja meg az igazit

Egyszerűen összehasonlíthatja a funkciókat egymás mellett, hogy megtalálja a tökéles választást.3 4

Table Caption
FunkciókOLED M5OLED G5OLED C5QNED92 QNED85
LG OLED M5 termék kép
OLED M5
LG OLED G5 termék kép
OLED G5
LG OLED C5 termék kép
OLED C5
LG QNED92 termékkép
QNED92
LG QNED85 termékkép
QNED85
KijelzőLG SIGNATURE OLED (97 col) LG OLED evo (83,77,65 col)LG OLED evoLG OLED evoLG QNED evoLG QNED evo
Processzoralpha 11 2. generációs AI processzoralpha 11 2. generációs AI processzoralpha 9 8. generációs AI processzoralpha 8 AI Processzor Gen2alpha 8 AI Processzor Gen2
AI Felskálázás4K AI Szuper Felskálázás4K AI Szuper Felskálázás4K AI Szuper Felskálázás4K AI Szuper Felskálázás4K AI Szuper Felskálázás
AI KépAI Szuper Felskálázás, OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro (Professzionális Dinamikus Színárnyalat-leképezés), AI Director Processing (AI Rendezői Színkezelés)AI Szuper Felskálázás, OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro (Professzionális Dinamikus Színárnyalat-leképezés), AI Director Processing (AI Rendezői Színkezelés)AI Szuper Felskálázás, OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping ProAI Szuper Felskálázás, Dynamic Tone Mapping ProAI Szuper Felskálázás, Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro
AI HangVirtuális 11.1.2 csat., AI Tárgyfelismerés fokozó, Dynamic Sound Booster (Dinamikus Hangerőnövelés)Virtuális 11.1.2 csat., AI Tárgyfelismerés fokozó, Dynamic Sound Booster (Dinamikus Hangerőnövelés)Virtuális 11.1.2 csat., Dynamic Sound Booster (Dinamikus Hangerőnövelés)Virtuális 9.1.2 csat., AI Tiszta Hangzás, Dynamic Sound Booster (Dinamikus Hangerőnövelés)Virtuális 9.1.2 csat., AI Tiszta Hangzás (100 col), Dynamic Sound Booster (Dinamikus Hangerőnövelés) (100 col)
Operációs rendszer (OS)webOS25, webOS Re:New programwebOS25, webOS Re:New programwebOS25, webOS Re:New programwebOS25, webOS Re:New programwebOS25, webOS Re:New program
webOS funkciókAI Chatbot, AI Képvarázsló, AI Hangvarázsló, AI Magic Remote távirányítóAI Chatbot, AI Képvarázsló, AI Hangvarázsló, AI Magic Remote távirányítóAI Chatbot, AI Képvarázsló, AI Hangvarázsló, AI Magic Remote távirányítóAI Chatbot, AI Képvarázsló, AI Hangvarázsló, AI Magic Remote távirányítóAI Chatbot, AI Képvarázsló, AI Hangvarázsló, AI Magic Remote távirányító
További információkTovábbi információkTovábbi információkTovábbi információkTovábbi információk

Okos tippek AI TV választáshoz

Mi az ideális tévéméret az Ön terébe? >

Mitől lesz igazán jó egy TV képminősége? >

Melyik LG tévé illik legjobban Önhöz? >

Böngéssze az összes TV vásárlási útmutatót >

¹A rendelkezésre álló tartalmak és alkalmazások országonként, termékenként és régiónként eltérőek lehetnek.

A Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime és Apple TV+ és a kapcsolódó szolgáltatások esetében külön előfizetés szükséges.

Az Apple, az Apple logó, az Apple TV, az AirPlay és a HomeKit az Apple Inc. védjegyei, amelyeket az Egyesült Államokban és más országokban bejegyeztek.

Az Amazon, a Prime Video és minden kapcsolódó logó az Amazon.com, Inc. vagy kapcsolt vállalkozásainak védjegye.

³A specifikációk modellenként vagy képernyőméretenként változhatnak. A részletes műszaki adatokért kérjük, tekintse meg az egyes termékoldalakat.

⁴Az egyes funkciók támogatása régiónként és országonként eltérő lehet.