We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
All-in-one Essential Series
All-in-one Essential Series
All-in-one Essential Series
* Semua gambar di halaman ini hanya untuk kepentingan ilustrasi.
Layar LED All-in-one
Layar LED All-in-one
Kit Aksesori Khusus
Kit Aksesori Khusus
Pemasangan Mudah
Pemasangan Mudah
* Sekrup pengencangan atau dudukan dinding / aksesori dapat diperlukan sebagai tambahan.
Semua Spesifikasi
PHYSICAL PARAMETERS
-
Pixel Configuration
3 in 1 SMD
-
Pixel Pitch(mm)
1.56
-
Screen Resolution (WxH)
1,920x1,080
-
Module Dimensions(WxH,mm)
250 x 281.25
-
No. of Modules per Screen (WxH)
12x6 (Total 72)
-
Screen Dimensions (W x H x D, mm)
3,004.6 × 1,692.1 x 35.5
-
Screen Surface Area (㎡)
5.06
-
Screen Weight (kg)
131
-
Physical Pixel Density (pixels/㎡)
409,600
-
Flatness of Cabinet (mm)
±0.2
-
Cabinet Material
Aluminum
-
Service access
Front
OPTICAL SPECIFICATIONS
-
Brightness
800
-
Color Temperature
6,500
-
Visual Viewing Angle (H × V)
160 × 160
-
Brightness Uniformity
98%
-
Color Uniformity
±0.015Cx,Cy
-
Contrast Ratio
3,000
-
Processing Depth (bit)
16
ELECTRICAL SPECIFICATIONS
-
Power Consumption (W/Cabinet, Max.)
3,000
-
Power Consumption (W/Cabinet, Avg.)
1,200
-
Power Consumption (W/㎡, Max.)
593
-
Power Supply (V)
100 to 240
-
Frame Rate (Hz)
50 / 60
-
Refresh Rate (Hz)
≥2880
OPERATION SPECIFICATIONS
-
Lifetime (Hours to Half Brightness)
100,000
-
Operating Temperature(℃)
0℃ to +40℃
-
Operating Humidity
<90%RH(without condensation)
CERTIFICATION
-
Certification
CE,FCC,ETL,CB
ENVIRONMENT
-
Environment
RoHS, REACH
CONTROLLER
-
Controller
Embedded
-
Manual & Perangkat Lunak
Unduh panduan dan perangkat lunak terbaru untuk produk Anda.
-
Pemecahan masalah
Temukan video petunjuk yang bermanfaat untuk produk Anda.
-
Garansi
Temukan informasi garansi produk Anda di sini.
-
Suku Cadang & Aksesori
Temukan aksesori untuk produk Anda.
-
Pendaftaran Produk
Mendaftarkan produk Anda akan membantu Anda mendapatkan dukungan lebih cepat.
-
Pencarian Terkait
Temukan manual, pemecahan masalah, dan garansi produk LG Anda.
-
Dukungan pesanan
Lacak pesanan Anda dan lihat Pertanyaan Umum tentang pesanan.
-
Permintaan perbaikan
Mintalah layanan perbaikan dengan nyaman secara online.
-
Livechat
Berbincang dengan Ahli Produk LG untuk bertanya perihal bantuan saat berbelanja, diskon, dan penawaran lain secara real time
-
Berbincang dengan Dukungan Layanan LG menggunakan aplikasi perpesanan paling populer
-
Kirim kami email
Kirim Email ke Dukungan Layanan LG
-
Telepon Kami
Berbicara langsung dengan perwakilan dukungan kami.
Untuk mengakses lebih banyak dokumentasi teknis dan sumber daya, silakan kunjungi Portal Mitra LG B2B.