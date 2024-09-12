All-in-one Essential Series

About Cookies on This Site

* Semua gambar di halaman ini hanya untuk kepentingan ilustrasi.

Layar LED All-in-one

Essential All-in-one Series LG merupakan layar sebesar 136-inci dalam paket all-in-one yang mencakup kontroller tertanam. Menghilangkan penilaian tentang sulit dan rumitnya memasang layar LED. Essential All-in-one Series tidak memerlukan koneksi pengontrol atau konfigurasi modul. Setelah proses pemasangan mudah, yang perlu Anda lakukan hanyalah menyalakan layar dengan remote control seperti TV rumah.

Layar LED All-in-one

Kit Aksesori Khusus

Produk ini ditawarkan dalam flight case yang mencakup setiap komponen yang diperlukan, termasuk dudukan dinding lanskap dan alat untuk pemasangan. Penyangga mekanis diberikan secara opsional, sehingga Anda dapat memasangnya sesuai dengan kebutuhan pada ruang. Dengan penyangga ini, Anda dapat menyesuaikan ketinggian layar dan penyangganya mulai dari 2,0 m sampai 2,5 m.

Kit Aksesori Khusus

Pemasangan Mudah

Proses pemasangan Essential All-in-one series sangatlah mudah. Setelah mengencangkan dua kabinet yang disertakan dalam flight case, pasang setiap modul layar LED-nya. Terakhir, colokkan kabel listrik. Pemasangan tak merepotkan ini menghemat waktu dan energi. Hal yang membuat pengguna dapat menangani layar LED dengan mudah.

Pemasangan Mudah

* Sekrup pengencangan atau dudukan dinding / aksesori dapat diperlukan sebagai tambahan.

Perawatan Cepat

Perawatan Cepat

Jika terjadi kegagalan fungsi modul LED atau sistem papan sirkuit, perbaikan dapat dilakukan dari depan. Modul LED dapat dengan mudah dilepas dengan alat magnet yang disediakan dan diganti dengan cepat tanpa kabel.
Koneksi Listrik Sederhana

Koneksi Listrik Sederhana

Seri LAEB dioperasikan dengan kabel AC tunggal atau ganda * tanpa memerlukan sambungan listrik rumit dan memungkinkan pemasangan rapi.

* Dua kabel AC dibutuhkan untuk 110V AC.
Pengoperasian pada Lingkungan Lembab

Pengoperasian pada Lingkungan Lembab

Essential All-in-one series dapat digunakan dalam lingkungan dengan 90% RH*.

* Tanpa kondensasi
Mode Siaga Hemat Listrik

Mode Siaga Hemat Listrik

Ketika tidak ada input dari remote control selama jangka waktu tertentu, layar akan mati dan sirkuit utama di dalam kabinet LED beralih ke mode siaga. Hal ini akan menghemat konsumsi listrik.
Semua Spesifikasi

PHYSICAL PARAMETERS

  • Pixel Configuration

    3 in 1 SMD

  • Pixel Pitch(mm)

    1.56

  • Screen Resolution (WxH)

    1,920x1,080

  • Module Dimensions(WxH,mm)

    250 x 281.25

  • No. of Modules per Screen (WxH)

    12x6 (Total 72)

  • Screen Dimensions (W x H x D, mm)

    3,004.6 × 1,692.1 x 35.5

  • Screen Surface Area (㎡)

    5.06

  • Screen Weight (kg)

    131

  • Physical Pixel Density (pixels/㎡)

    409,600

  • Flatness of Cabinet (mm)

    ±0.2

  • Cabinet Material

    Aluminum

  • Service access

    Front

OPTICAL SPECIFICATIONS

  • Brightness

    800

  • Color Temperature

    6,500

  • Visual Viewing Angle (H × V)

    160 × 160

  • Brightness Uniformity

    98%

  • Color Uniformity

    ±0.015Cx,Cy

  • Contrast Ratio

    3,000

  • Processing Depth (bit)

    16

ELECTRICAL SPECIFICATIONS

  • Power Consumption (W/Cabinet, Max.)

    3,000

  • Power Consumption (W/Cabinet, Avg.)

    1,200

  • Power Consumption (W/㎡, Max.)

    593

  • Power Supply (V)

    100 to 240

  • Frame Rate (Hz)

    50 / 60

  • Refresh Rate (Hz)

    ≥2880

OPERATION SPECIFICATIONS

  • Lifetime (Hours to Half Brightness)

    100,000

  • Operating Temperature(℃)

    0℃ to +40℃

  • Operating Humidity

    <90%RH(without condensation)

CERTIFICATION

  • Certification

    CE,FCC,ETL,CB

ENVIRONMENT

  • Environment

    RoHS, REACH

CONTROLLER

  • Controller

    Embedded

Untuk mengakses lebih banyak dokumentasi teknis dan sumber daya, silakan kunjungi Portal Mitra LG B2B.