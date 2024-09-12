About Cookies on This Site

Cassette Terpasang di Langit-Langit

LG Ceiling Mounted Cassette menyediakan lingkungan yang nyaman dan menyenangkan secara estetika, yang menjadikannya aset yang sempurna bagi bisnis Anda. Unit indoor tipe LG Cassette juga memurnikan udara untuk lingkungan yang lebih segar dan lebih sehat.

Memaksimalkan estetika dalam ruangan dengan lingkungan yang nyaman.

Fitur
Cassette Baru Dengan Pemurnian Udara

Unit indoor tipe LG Cassette dilengkapi dengan fungsi pemurnian udara. Ini menawarkan solusi untuk masalah debu ultra halus yang membahayakan tubuh kita. Ini adalah produk bersertifikasi CAC * dan berperforma tinggi yang memberikan udara bersih dan sejuk ke ruangan Anda yang besar.

*Sertifikasi Air Conditioner, Asosiasi Pembersih Udara Korea secara ketat menguji fungsi pembersihan udara dari produk AC dan mengesahkan produk yang dapat diandalkan.

Pemurnian Udara untuk Dalam Ruangan yang Lebih Sehat

Pemurnian udara 5 langkah yang ampuh menghilangkan bau, kuman, dan debu halus PM 1.0 yang tidak terlihat. Filter ini dapat dibersihkan dengan air, yang memungkinkan penggunaan semi permanen.

*Kit Pemurni Udara dapat dibeli sebagai opsi.

Memberikan Udara Sehat di Ruang Yang Luas

Ini adalah area pemurnian udara yang lebih besar daripada area pendingin. Dapat mencakup hingga 147m² untuk menciptakan lingkungan yang bersih dan sehat di berbagai ruang vertikal, seperti taman kanak-kanak, sekolah, dan pusat perbelanjaan.

*Area jangkauan untuk pemurnian udara dapat bervariasi tergantung pada lingkungan dalam ruangan.

Pemantauan Kualitas Udara Waktu Nyata

Pemantauan waktu nyata dengan remote kontrol nirkabel atau kabel, lampu LED panel, dan ponsel pintar.

Kemelekatan dan Detasemen yang Nyaman

Pemasangan lebih mudah dengan memasang ke bodi unit dalam ruangan.

Cassette 4 Arah Cerdas

Kontrol Lingkungan Dalam Ruangan yang Cerdas dengan Sensor Deteksi Manusia dan Sensor Kelembaban.

Teknologi Deteksi Manusia

Sensor Deteksi Manusia mengenali lokasi dan keberadaan pengguna untuk efisiensi dan kenyamanan energi yang maksimal. Dengan merasakan tubuh manusia, pilihan angin langsung / tidak langsung disediakan bagi pengguna untuk memilih mode operasi yang lebih menyenangkan untuk membuat lingkungan dalam ruangan lebih nyaman. Selain itu, energi dapat lebih dihemat dengan mengatur suhu target secara otomatis berdasarkan keberadaan pengguna.

* Sensor Deteksi Manusia dapat dibeli sebagai opsi.

Teknologi Penginderaan Kelembaban

Tingkat kelembaban ruang dalam ruangan dipahami untuk memberikan pendinginan yang nyaman untuk berbagai kondisi iklim. Untuk hari-hari musim panas yang basah dengan kelembapan tinggi, udara yang lebih dingin dibuang untuk menghilangkan panas laten dengan cepat. Untuk hari-hari musim panas yang kering dengan kelembapan rendah, udara yang lebih lembut dibuang agar ruangan tidak terlalu kering. Dengan fungsi sensor kelembaban, ketidaknyamanan seperti AC, gejala mata kering dan penyakit kulit kering bisa teratasi.

Remote Control Wi-Fi dengan ThinQ ™

Dengan aplikasi LG ThinQ ™, pengguna cukup mengontrol AC kapan saja dari mana saja. Akses jarak jauh ke AC memungkinkan pengguna mendapatkan kenyamanan yang maksimal.

Ukuran Kompak

Desain ramping & kompak dari Cassette 4 arah cerdas tidak hanya menghemat ruang tetapi juga mengurangi biaya pemasangan. Ini dirancang agar sesuai dengan sebagian besar desain bangunan dan cocok dengan berbagai ruang.

Mode Langit-Langit Tinggi

Mode Langit-Langit Tinggi memberikan pendinginan dan pemanasan yang kuat hingga ketinggian 4,2m, dari langit-langit hingga lantai. Aliran udara dapat diperkuat lebih lanjut dengan menyesuaikan kecepatan kipas.

Kontrol Vane Independen

Fitur operasi baling-baling independen menggunakan motor loncatan terpisah, sehingga memungkinkan untuk mengontrol keempat baling-baling secara independen.

Pemasangan Panel yang Nyaman

Desain sudut yang dapat dilepas memfasilitasi penyesuaian gantungan dan pemeriksaan kebocoran pada pipa sambungan pembuangan. Desain panel tipe tombol memudahkan pemasangan panel ke bodi.

Kisi-kisi Elevasi Otomatis

Kisi-kisi Elevasi Otomatis memungkinkan pembersihan filter yang mudah dengan struktur pendukung 4 titik, perataan otomatis dan fitur deteksi penghentian otomatis dan memori yang terletak di tingkat pengguna.

Pemasangan Panel yang Nyaman

Desain sudut yang dapat dilepas memudahkan penyesuaian gantungan selama pemasangan dan untuk memeriksa kebocoran pada pipa sambungan pembuangan.

*Desain kisi saluran masuk dapat berbeda menurut wilayah.

Hubungi kami untuk informasi lebih lanjut terkait produk dan kami akan menghubungi Anda kembali segera.

 

