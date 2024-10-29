LG's Next-Gen AI TVs: The Power of OLED Evo and QNED Technology

The recent launch of LG's Next-Gen AI TVs featuring OLED Evo and QNED technology marks a significant milestone, promising to redefine how we experience movies, TV shows, and games. LG has left no stone unturned since 2018–constantly improving the viewing experience, utilising the LG Alpha AI processor.

Moving beyond with the next generation of LG AI TV, we are defining the home entertainment experience for our customers–pro gamers, cinephiles, and corporate professionals. There is something in store for everyone.

The new cutting-edge televisions combine stunning visuals, intelligent features, and immersive sound, delivering an unparalleled viewing experience. Read all about the new features, AI personalisations, and picture quality in this info-packed blog.

OLED & ONED: The Basics

OLED QNED OLED technology revolutionises the TV industry with self-lit pixels that result in deep blacks, perfect contrast, and wide viewing angles. LG's OLED Evo enhances this with Brightness Booster Max, increasing brightness by 150% for vibrant, detailed images, even in well-lit environments. QNED, or Quantum Nano-Emitting Diode, combines Quantum Dot and NanoCell technology for exceptional picture quality. It delivers vibrant, lifelike colors and enhanced accuracy with wider viewing angles. Ideal for sports, documentaries, and movies, QNED offers a captivating visual experience.

LG TV 2024 Highlights

• α11 & α8 AI Processor: Next level OLED Processor with 4X AI Performance, 2.5 GB RAM & superb graphic processing.

• Brightness Booster Max: Images can be up to 70% brighter than conventional OLED TVs.

• 144 Hz Refresh Rate: Gamers watch out for 144Hz in the OLED G4 & C4 series for ultra-smooth motion without any stutter or blur.

• Experience webOS 24: webOS has established itself as the premiere TV platform. It will now allow for platform updates for up to 5 years. So you have a new TV experience every year.

• Big Screen Sizes in All Segments: Home entertainment has got bigger and better with TVs in sizes like 86, 75, and 70.

• Dolby Vision & Atmos in QNED: LG QNED TVs level up with Dolby Vision & Atmos.

Why LG’s New AI-Powered TVs Are Called the Next-Generation AI-Enabled Viewing Experiences?

LG is improving the TV experience by bringing advanced AI features to enhance performance and usability. The integration of LG’s Alpha AI processor revolutionises the viewing experience, focusing on personalization and efficiency for every customer.

Innovations in LG TVs 2018-2023:

• 6.7x faster AI performance: Ensures seamless content optimization, delivering sharper visuals and more intelligent processing.

• 6.7x improved graphics: Offers a richer, more immersive viewing experience with significantly enhanced image quality.

• 2.8x faster processing speed: Boosts responsiveness, ensuring fluid navigation and faster load times for apps and services.

Turning to Next-Gen AI: 2024 Additions in LG TVs

The next generation of LG TVs is not just about hardware performance; they are pushing the boundaries with advanced features designed for convenience and long-term value with:

• webOS: webOS operation system ensure your tv gives you an interactive and seamless experience.

• webOS Re:New program with 5-Year Guaranteed New Smart Platform Experience: By continually evolving your viewing experience, LG guarantees that your TV never feels outdated and upgrades for 5 years with the latest software features.

• Ease of Use with Quick Card: Quick and convenient access to all your favorite apps, making everyday use seamless and effortless.

These innovations make LG’s AI-powered TVs a clear choice for anyone seeking the next-level home entertainment experience.

TVs that reflect your choices through:

• AI Song: Know the song with simple words

• AI Picture Wizard: Match your taste in picture quality

• AI Concierge: Recommends content that suits your preference

• AI Magic Remote: The easiest way to operate your TV with AI remote control

• AI Chatbot: Customer inconveniences are instantly solved with AI Chatbot

Content Improvement Features:

The LG OLED Evo TV enhances picture and sound quality, automatically optimising settings based on the content and your viewing environment. Read the features below to know more:

AI Customization: Whether it’s a movie, sports show or news, customisation enables you to have an optimum experience each time.

• AI TV Understands the viewing environment

• AI brightness control

• AI Acoustic Tuning

AI Picture Pro: AI Picture Pro enhances visuals with AI Super Upscaling and Dynamic Tone Mapping, delivering lifelike clarity through advanced AI Director Processing.

• AI Super Upscaling

• Dynamic Tone Mapping

• AI Director Processing

AI Sound Pro: AI Sound Pro delivers immersive 11.1.2ch virtual sound, with AI Voice Remastering and AI Clear Sound ensuring crisp, refined audio.

• Virtual 11.1.2ch Sound

• AI Voice Remastering

• AI Clear Sound

LG OLED Evo Model For Your Next Buy

OLED65G46LA - LG OLED Evo AI G4 65 (165 cm) 4K Smart TV 2024

Key Features:

❖ Alpha 11 AI Processor 4K - The ultimate AI processor recognises what a user is watching and listening to & enhances the content accordingly. Read key sub-features below:

• AI Picture Pro

• AI Director Processing

• AI Sound Pro (11.1.2ch)

• AI Picture Wizard

• AI Brightness Control

• AI Acoustic Tunning

• Filmmaker Mode™

❖ Dolby Vision & Atmos - Your TV viewing transforms into a cinematic experience with dramatic imaging of Dolby Vision and the immersive sound of Dolby Atmos.

❖ OLED Display with Self-Lit Pixels - Watch Perfect Blacks with self-lit pixels & enjoy up to 70% enhanced brightness with Brightness Booster Max.

❖ Upgradable TV OS - Get a 5-year Guaranteed New Smart Platform Experience enabling users to stay updated with the latest platforms, OTTs, and other web upgrades year on year.

❖ Powerful GamePlay - LG TVs are pro-gaming devices featuring Nvidia G-Sync & AMD FreeSync with a 144 Hz Refresh Rate. No lag, no stoppage, and pure adrenaline with LG TVs.

Find similar OLED-evo models on lg.com/in/tv-soundbars/qned/ .

Top LG QNED TV Model

75QNED88T6A - LG 75 (190 cm) QNED AI QNED88T 4K Smart TV 2024

Key Features:

❖ Alpha 8 AI Processor 4K - The advanced processor ensures faster 1.5X AI performance and 1.8X faster processing speeds. Read more AI features below:

➢ AI Picture pro & Sound pro

➢ AI Brightness Control

➢ AI Acoustic tuning

❖ Dolby Vision & Atmos - Your TV viewing transforms into a cinematic experience with dramatic imaging of Dolby Vision and the immersive sound of Dolby Atmos.

❖ QNED Display - Combining the power of Nanocel Mini Led + Quantum Dot, so you can have an immersive experience.

❖ Upgradable TV Operating System - Enjoy an upgraded TV viewing experience with an upgradable TV OS with a 5-year Guaranteed New Smart Platform Experience.

❖ Powerful GamePlay - Gamers assemble! This new-age entertainment device with VRR & AMD FreeSync & 120 Hz Refresh Rate is here to blow your mind.

Find similar QNED models on lg.com/in/tv-soundbars/qned/ .

Conclusion: A Worthy Investment for Your Home

If you’re looking to upgrade your home entertainment setup, LG’s OLED Evo and QNED AI TVs are the pinnacle of modern TV technology. LG's Next-Gen AI TVs, featuring OLED Evo and QNED technology, offer an unrivalled entertainment experience. LG’s OLED Evo or QNED AI TV is more than just buying a television—it’s enhancing your everyday life with immersive, intelligent entertainment.