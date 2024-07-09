Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
DESIGN

ICONS ON DISPLAY

See the future here first

Forget past television conventions. In the world of LG OLED,
discover designs once deemed impossible.
From rollable displays to sleek TVs so slim, they look like part of your wallpaper.
Seeing truly is believing.

REFINED DESIGN

The showstopping
silhouette blends into your wall
and complements
your space

SLIMMER BEZELS

Immersion
beyond boundaries

Borders so minuscule they're
practically undetectable.
At just 6mm*¹, there's nothing to
block your view. Just sleek design
and complete, uninterrupted
immersion. *Bezel size may vary according to model.
GALLERY DESIGN AND FLAT BACK

Blends into your wall

With a flat back2, the ultra-thin display sits flush-to-the-wall like it's been painted on. No protruding angles, no distractions. Whether displaying art or enjoying entertainment, the television looks like a natural part of the space.
REDEFINING SPACE

For a space that inspires,
choose the sleek and understated
LG OLED

GALLERY MODE

Curate your art display

After entertainment comes elegance. When your favorite shows finish, turn on Gallery Mode to showcase the works of reclaimed artists.
Colors, details, and textures are surreally like the real thing. Beyond a display, it becomes a smart part of your home lifestyle.
See how each
model compares
Display
  • OLED 8K
    120HZ

    Refresh Rate

    88(223cm) 77(195cm)
  • OLED evo 4K

    With Brightness
    Bosster Max

    120HZ

    Refresh Rate

    65(164cm) 55(139cm)
  • OLED evo 4K

    With Brightness
    Bosster

    120HZ

    Refresh Rate

    83(210cm) 77(195cm) 65(164cm) 55(139cm) 48(121cm) 42(106cm)
  • OLED 4K
    120HZ

    Refresh Rate

    65(164cm) 55(139cm)
  • OLED 4K
    60HZ

    Refresh Rate

    65(164cm) 55(139cm) 48(121cm)

*48/42C2 are not included in the results of Brightness Booster testing.

*In year 1: warranty covers panel, parts, and labour costs.

Years 2-5: warranty covers panels only; labour will be charged.

*5-year panel warranty covers models 88Z2, 77Z2, 83G2, 77G2, 65G2 and 55G2.

Processor
Design
  • Floor
    Stand design

    88"

    Gallery Design
    wall mount

    77"

  • Seamless bezel
    Gallery Design
    wall mount
    Lighter weight

    Composite Fiber Material

  • Seamless bezel
    Lighter weight

    Composite Fiber Material

  • Narrow bezel
  • Narrow bezel
Picture
Quality
  • PRO

    Dynamic Tone Mapping

    with Precision Detail

  • PRO

    Dynamic Tone Mapping

    with Precision Detail

  • PRO

    Dynamic Tone Mapping

    with Precision Detail

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

*HDR 10 Pro is supported on all 2022 OLED products.

*100% color fidelity is supported by all 2022 OLED TV models. 100% color volume is supported by all 2022 OLED TV models except the OLED evo ART90.

*AI Picture Pro is supported on all 2022 OLED products.

*Dolby Vision Precision Detail will be available as part of the Dolby Vision IQ update to be released in July 2022. The exact timing may vary by country.

Sound
Quality
  • 4.2 Ch. / 80W

    88"

    4.2 Ch. / 60W

    77"

    7.1.2

    Virtual Surround

  • 4.2 Ch. / 60W
    7.1.2

    Virtual Surround

  • 2.2 Ch. / 40W
    2.0 Ch. / 20W

    42"

    7.1.2

    Virtual Surround

  • 2.0 Ch. / 20W
    5.1.2

    Virtual Surround

  • 2.0 Ch. / 20W
    5.1.2

    Virtual Surround

*AI Sound Pro is supported on all 2022 OLED products.

AI / Smart
  • Airplay 2

    Always

    Ready
  • Airplay 2

    Always

    Ready
  • Airplay 2

    Always

    Ready
  • Airplay 2
  • Airplay 2

*Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, and Airplay 2 are supported on all 2022 OLED products, but the service availability may vary by region.

Game
  • VRR
  • VRR
  • VRR
  • VRR

*HGiG, ALLM, eARC are supported on all of OLED products.

Connectivity

  • WIFI 6

    HDMI 2.1 - 4ea

  • WIFI 6

    HDMI 2.1 - 4ea

  • WIFI 5

    HDMI 2.1 - 4ea

  • WIFI 5

    HDMI 2.0 - 2ea
    HDMI 2.1 - 2ea

  • WIFI 5

    HDMI 2.0 - 3ea

  • OVERVIEW

  • DISPLAY

  • CINEMA

  • GAME

  • DESIGN

  • SUSTAINABILITY

  1. Ultra-thin bezels featured on the LG OLED G2 and C2 series.
  2. Flat Back and Gallery Design exclusive to the LG OLED G2 series and 77" Z Series.
  3. A TV stand is NOT included with LG OLED Gallery Design TVs: G2 series and 77Z2. As these models are designed to be wall-mounted, it includes a slim mount bracket. The TV stand can be purchased separately.
  4. Gallery stand can be used with 65" and 55" models of LG OLED G2, C2, B2, and A2 only.
  5. Floor Stand is supported by 48C2, 42C2, and 48A2.
  6. Swivel Stand tilts about 4 degrees when installed.
  7. Gallery Stand, Floor Stand, and Swivel Stand all sold separately.