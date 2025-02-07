We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
CES Innovation Awards®
受賞記念セール
世界最大の家電見本市であるCESにおいて、
今年もLG製品が24製品受賞したことを記念してセールを開催します。
2025年2月7日(金)～2月21日(金)23:59まで