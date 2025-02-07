Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

CES Innovation Awards® 受賞記念セール開催！

CES Innovation Awards®

受賞記念セール

世界最大の家電見本市であるCESにおいて、
今年もLG製品が24製品受賞したことを記念してセールを開催します。

 

2025年2月7日(金)～2月21日(金)23:59まで

LG公式オンラインショップ特典

【LG会員様限定】特別価格でのご提供

【全員対象】
特別価格にてご提供*1

【LG会員様限定】LG公式オンラインショップにてご購入の全製品の保証期間を5年まで延長

【LG会員様限定】
安心の最長5年保証*2

【LG会員様限定】送料無料 *遠隔地配送対象エリアについては配送の際、追加手数料が発生します。

【LG会員様限定】
送料無料*3

*1 本セール対象のテレビ製品は特別価格でご提供しているため、ウェルカムクーポン併用不可となります。

*2 「5年延長保証」の適用は、LG公式オンラインショップでのご購入後、製品登録をしていただくことが条件となります。 製品登録についてはこちらをご確認ください。

*3 LGの委託業者が配送を行います。遠隔地配送対象エリアについては配送の際、追加手数料が発生します。詳細はこちらをご確認ください。

 

 

LG会員様限定 LG公式オンラインショップでご購入の全製品の保証期間を5年まで延長

【LG会員様限定】

安心の最長5年保証*

LG公式オンラインショップで本ページ掲載製品をご購入いただき、

製品登録(無料)をしていただくことで、通常の保証期間を延長し、
5年保証として無償修理サービスを提供します。

*「安心の最長5年保証」の適用は、LG公式オンラインショップでのご購入後、製品登録をしていただくことが条件となります。 

さらに、65V型以上のテレビをご購入の場合、基本設置費が無料

*テレビの壁掛け工事はオプションの基本設置の対象外となります。　


LG公式オンラインショップで購入するメリット

ご注文全製品が送料無料、直販限定製品、長期保証など豊富なサービスや特典をご用意しています。

 

  1.

    送料無料

    LG.comでのご注文全品が送料無料*1

  2.

    メールマガジン

    LGの最新製品やプロモーションに関するニュースを、情報満載のメールマガジンでいち早くお届けします。*2

  1.

    【有機ELテレビ限定】

    コール予約サービス

    ご相談があれば、ご都合のよい日時(日曜日を除く)を前もってご指定ください。LGからお電話を差し上げます。

  2.

    【有機ELテレビ限定】

    ケアコールサービス

    お買い上げから約1か月後にLGからお電話を差し上げます。
    操作方法などお困りごとがあれば、お気軽にお申し付けください。*3

  3.

    　

    充実のサポート体制

    事前にご登録いただいた情報をもとに､スムーズなサポートをご提供いたします。

*1 LGの委託業者が配送を行います。遠隔地配送対象エリアについては配送の際、追加手数料が発生します。詳細はこちらをご確認ください。
*2 受信に同意をいただいた会員の方へお送りしています。LGの最新製品とプロモーションに関するニュースを、情報満載のニュースレターでいち早くお届けします。
*3 製品登録をしていただいた方が対象です。

LG会員になりませんか

LGでは会員向けにさまざまな特典をご用意しています。

ログイン 会員登録

限定セール

会員登録で、LG公式サイトでのお買い物がもっとお得に！

メールマガジン

LGの最新製品やプロモーションに関するニュースを、いち早くお届けします

送料無料

LG.comでのオーダーは配送料無料！

カスタマーサポート

注文の確認・製品の使い方・修理の受付など、お困りごと全般に対応させていただきます。

「よくあるご質問」は24時間自動応答のChatbotをご覧ください。

サポートページへ