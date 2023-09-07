About Cookies on This Site

Саундбар LG SC9S

Саундбар LG SC9S

Телевизор и саундбар LG SC9S, закрепленные на белой стене. Ниже на полу размещен черный беспроводной сабвуфер. За окном слева открывается вид на город с голубым небом.


Идеальное дополнение для телевизоров LG OLED серии С

Представляем саундбар LG SC9S— идеальное дополнение для вашего

телевизора LG OLED серии C. Наслаждайтесь захватывающим

звуком и безупречным дизайном.

Эффективная синергия
для совершенно новых впечатлений

Саундбар LG идеально подходит для телевизоров LG. Максимально эффективная синергия телевизора и саундбара поднимает впечатления от просмотра на совершенно новый уровень. Наслаждайтесь гармонией.

Видео доступно выше. Ниже показаны три изображения в градациях серого: кронштейн, подставка и закрепленный на стене телевизор.

Эксклюзивный кронштейн для LG OLED серии C

Эксклюзивный кронштейн позволяет разместить саундбар в правильном положении, обеспечивающем наилучший звук. Ваш элегантный саундбар обеспечивает оптимальный звук при установке как на подставке, так и на стене.

*Кронштейн совместим с телевизорами LG OLED C2/C3 55", 65", 77".

От саундбара и телевизора отходят синие звуковые волны разной формы.

WOW Orchestra создает потрясающий звук

Саундбар LG обеспечивает идеальный гармоничный звук с телевизором LG. Для максимального качества звука одновременно используется звук телевизора и саундбара LG. Почувствуйте все нюансы звука.

*Совместимые телевизоры: OLED Z3/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80.
**Обратите внимание, что услуга может быть недоступна в момент покупки. Для обновления требуется подключение к сети.

Экран настройки саундбара LG SC9S на телевизоре, закрепленном на стене. На стене прямо под телевизором расположен саундбар.

Простое управление благодаря
WOW Interface

Удобство в ваших руках. Управляйте саундбаром через телевизор LG с помощью одного пульта. Одним нажатием на кнопку пульта вы можете вывести на экран телевизора меню и настройки саундбара. Например, регулировку громкости, проверку состояния подключения и даже выбор режима звука.

*Совместимые телевизоры: OLED Z3/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80/75, NANO 80/75, UHD UR/UQ, FHD 63.
**Данная функция поддерживает проверку состояния саундбара и изменение настроек через экранное меню телевизора, соответствие уровня громкости (40- 100), управление режимом саундбара.
***Обратите внимание, что услуга может быть недоступна в момент покупки. Для обновления требуется подключение к сети.

От саундбара и телевизора отходят синие звуковые волны разных форм, заполняющие гостиную.

Кинематографичный звук

Благодаря саундбару LG с технологиями Dolby Atmos, DTS:X и IMAX Enhanced вы можете наслаждаться в собственной гостиной звуком, похожим на звук в кинотеатре. Погрузитесь в чистый, реалистичный и мощный звук, окружающий вас со всех сторон, и позволяющий почувствовать себя в центре ваших любимых фильмов.

*Dolby и Dolby Vision являются зарегистрированными товарными знаками Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.
**Логотип с двойной буквой D является товарным знаком Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

На тумбе расположен саундбар, от которого отходят звуковые волны в форме синих окружностей.

Саундбар Dolby Atmos с тремя направленными вверх каналами

Встречайте саундбар с тремя направленными вверх каналами. Благодаря этому решению саундбар LG SC9S обеспечивает более широкую и богатую звуковую палитру. Наслаждайтесь звуком с эффектом полного погружения, находясь у себя дома.

Синие куполообразные трехслойные звуковые волны покрывают саундбар и телевизор, закрепленные на стене в гостиной.

Трехуровневый пространственный звук формирует
виртуальный звуковой купол

Саундбар LG SC9S выводит удовольствие от развлечений на новый уровень. В вашем саундбаре используется трехуровневый пространственный звук, обеспечивающий точность нюансов и полное погружение. Используя 3D-технологию HRTF (функция передачи в зависимости от динамика), ваш саундбар создает виртуальный среднечастотный уровень. Это означает, что слои звука создают объемный звук такого качества, которое можно услышать только в кинотеатре.

*Трехуровневый пространственный звук доступен в режимах саундбара CINEMA / AI Sound Pro.
**Среднечастотный уровень создается с использованием канала динамика саундбара. Звук передних и верхних передних динамиков синтезируется для создания звукового поля.
***Звуковое поле не может быть создано, если задний динамик отсутствует.

Саундбар размещен на тумбе. Ниже на полу находится беспроводной сабвуфер. От сабвуфера отходит синее графическое изображение, символизирующее звук.

Почувствуйте мощное звучание басов

Наслаждайтесь мощными и глубокими басами в любимых песнях и фильмах. Беспроводной сабвуфер с легкостью воспроизводит низкие ноты, а высокий уровень громкости и качество басов позволяют заполнить звуком даже большие помещения.

Потрясающее качество контента

Подключите саундбар LG SC9S к консоли или проигрывателю Blu-ray и погрузитесь в любимые игры, телешоу и фильмы. Ваш саундбар позволяет наслаждаться просмотром без задержек с наилучшим качеством изображения и звука.

На белом столе расположены саундбар и телевизор, а на экране телевизора показано 7 белых лошадей.

Передача сигнала в 4K
обеспечивает высокое качество

Саундбар обеспечивает сквозную передачу сигнала 4K. Саундбар передает данные без потери качества. Таким образом, вы можете наслаждаться потрясающим звуком и видео с минимальным количеством подключений.

Саундбар размещен на тумбе, а на телевизоре, подключенном к саундбару, демонстрируется игра одной из гоночных серий. В нижней правой части изображения показана игровая консоль, которую двумя руками держит игрок.

VRR/ALLM оптимизирует игровой процесс

Саундбар LG обеспечивает наилучший игровой опыт благодаря VRR/ALLM. Переменная частота обновления (VRR) до 120 Гц. Практически мгновенное время отклика дает вам преимущество в играх и позволяет получать реалистичные впечатления от просмотра. Автоматический режим настройки задержки (ALLM) обеспечивает плавный просмотр и интерактивность без задержек и прерываний.

* И телевизор, и звуковая панель должны поддерживать VRR/ALLM.
**Консоль должна поддерживать VRR. Частота прохождения сигнала через VRR ограничена 60 Гц.

Телевизор LG OLED серии C закреплен на стене, а под ним находится саундбар LG SC9S, закрепленный с помощью эксклюзивного кронштейна. Снизу находится сабвуфер. На телевизоре демонстрируется сцена концерта.

Наслаждайтесь потоковой передачей музыки в формате HD

Воспроизведение музыки на саундбаре. Саундбар совместим со Spotify и Tidal Connect. Саундбар LG поддерживает технологию MQA (Master Quality Authenticated), которая обеспечивает высокое качество звука при подключении через Wi-Fi.

*Требуется официальная запись MQA.

На стене закреплен саундбар, а прямо над ним — телевизор. Между ними двигаются звуковые волны, меняющие свой цвет с красного на синий.

Пользуйтесь любимой платформой

Саундбары LG совместимы с Google, Alexa и Apple Airplay2. Вы можете легко управлять саундбаром LG, используя вашу любимую платформу.

*Некоторые функции требуют подписки на сторонние сервисы.
**Google – товарный знак компании Google LLC.
*** Google Assistant доступен не для всех языков и стран.
****Amazon, Alexa и другие связанные логотипы являются торговыми марками Amazon.com, Inc. или ее филиалов.

Многоканальный звук, превосходящий ожидания

Саундбар LG SC9S поднимает качество звука на непревзойденный уровень. Двухканальный звук разделяется на несколько каналов, оптимизируя качество звука.

*Доступно в режимах AI Sound Pro, Cinema, Clear Voice Pro, Sports и Game.
**Выход 9.1.5 зависит от конфигурации канала.

Технология калибровки звука в помещении с помощью искусственного интеллекта и AI Room Calibration Pro Обеспечение оптимального звучания

Саундбар LG определяет наилучшие настройки звука исходя из его местоположения в пространстве. Обновленная технология AI Room Calibration обеспечивает оптимальное звучание саундбара. Сопоставляя эталонные частоты в расширенном диапазоне 400 Гц, саундбар может точно анализировать пространство и исправлять искажения звука.

*Умная калибровка пространства AI Room Calibration – это технология автоматической настройки звука, которая компенсирует окружающие саундбар условия с помощью алгоритмов, исправляющих его работу.

Технология LG AI Sound Pro оптимизирует звук
в зависимости от контента

Наслаждайтесь контентом, используя специальные звуковые режимы — AI Sound Pro. Технология анализирует контент и подбирает оптимальные параметры звука в зависимости от контента, который вы смотрите: фильмы, новости или музыкальные программы.

Показаны три изображения со сценами из жизни. Сверху вниз: три мужчины наслаждаются видеозаписью концерта в гостиной. На стене размещен телевизор LG с изображением сцены в студии звукозаписи, а на телевизоре LG на стене показаны кадры с танцами в стиле «брейк-данс» по диагонали.
В этом видео показано, как устанавливать подставку SC9S с LG OLED C2/C3. Нажмите, чтобы просмотреть.

Снимок зеленого леса с высоты полета

С надеждой на лучшее завтра.

С надеждой на лучший завтрашний день

Все наши процессы, от производства до отгрузки, полностью соответствуют требованиям сертификации. Упаковка изготовлена из переработанного картона в объеме, необходимом только для безопасной доставки.

Серые кубики разной высоты расставлены случайным образом.

Изготовлено из переработанного пластика

UL подтвердила соответствие саундбаров LG требованиям ECV (подтверждение экологических требований), поскольку некоторые части корпуса саундбара изготовлены с использованием переработанного пластика. При производстве переносных саундбаров мы применяем взвешенный подход.

*Приведенное выше изображение является иллюстрацией.

В правой части изображения показана открытая коробка саундбара, в которой виден пенопластовый наполнитель EPS.

Упаковка из переработанной целлюлозы

Звуковая панель LG сертифицирована SGS, поскольку для внутренней упаковки вместо пенополистирола (пенопласта) и пластиковых пакетов используется переработанная формованная целлюлоза.

*SGS — международная швейцарская компания, предоставляющая услуги по инспекции, проверке, тестированию и сертификации.
**Представленное выше изображение показано только для справки. Фактическое изображение продукта может отличаться.

Печать

Характеристики

Количество каналов

3.1.3

Выходная мощность

400 W

Dolby Atmos

Да

DTS:X

Да

Главный

975 x 63 x 125 mm

Сабвуфер

221 x 390 x 313 mm

Все характеристики

АКСЕССУАР

Кабель HDMI

Да

Дистанционное управление

Да

Кронштейн TV Synergy

Да

Гарантийный талон

Да

АУДИОФОРМАТ

AAC

Да

AAC+

Да

Dolby Atmos

Да

Dolby Digital

Да

DTS Digital Surround

Да

DTS:X

Да

IMAX Enhanced

Да

MQA

Да

СОВМЕСТИМОСТЬ

Bluetooth кодек - SBC/AAC

Да

Версия Bluetooth

5.0

HDMI вход

1

HDMI выход

1

Оптический

1

Беспроводной тыловой готов

Да

Wi-Fi

Да

ТЕХНОЛОГИИ ДЛЯ УДОБСТВА

Управление через смартфон - Android/iOS

Да

Настройка звука под комнату (AI Room Calibration Pro), приложение

Да

Управление саундбаром

Да

TV Sound Mode Share

Да

WOW Orchestra

Да

РАЗМЕРЫ (ШХВХГ)

Главный

975 x 63 x 125 mm

Сабвуфер

221 x 390 x 313 mm

ОБЩИЕ СВЕДЕНИЯ

Количество каналов

3.1.3

Количество динамиков

9 EA

Выходная мощность

400 W

ПОДДЕРЖКА HDMI

Реверсивный звуковой канал ARC

Да

120 Гц

Да

Реверсивный звуковой канал e-ARC

Да

CEC (Simplink)

Да

Dolby Vision

Да

HDR10

Да

Pass-through

Да

Pass-through (4K)

Да

VRR / ALLM

Да

HI-RESOLUTION AUDIO

Выборка

24 бит/ 96 кГц

Повышающий бит / Повышающая дискретизация

24 бит/ 96 кГц

МОЩНОСТЬ

Энергопотребление (основное устройство)

37 W

Энергопотребление (сабвуфер)

38 W

Энергопотребление в режиме ожидания (основное устройство)

0.5 W ↓

Энергопотребление в режиме ожидания (сабвуфер)

0.5 W ↓

ЗВУКОВОЙ ЭФФЕКТ

Автоматическая подстройка под контент (AI Sound Pro)

Да

Усиление баса Bass Blast / Bass Blast +

Да

Кино

Да

Clear Voice Pro

Да

Игра

Да

Музыка

Да

Спорт

Да

Стандарт

Да

ВЕС

Вес брутто

22.7 kg

Главный

4.1 kg

Сабвуфер

7.8 kg

Саундбар LG SC9S