LG Soundbar with Dolby Atmos® 9.1.5 Channel - DS95QR

LG Soundbar with Dolby Atmos® 9.1.5 Channel - DS95QR

Vooraanzicht met subwoofer en achterluidspreker
Belangrijkste specs

  • Aantal kanalen

    9.1.5

  • Output Power

    810 W

  • Dolby Atmos

    Ja

  • DTS:X

    Ja

  • IMAX Enhanced

    Ja

  • WOW Orchestra

    Ja

  • Main

    1 200 x 63 x 135 mm

  • Rear Speaker

    159 x 223 x 142 mm

  • Subwoofer

    201,7 x 407,0 x 403,0 mm

Alle specificaties

SOUND EFFECT

  • AI Sound Pro

    Ja

  • Standard

    Ja

  • Music

    Ja

  • Cinema

    Ja

  • Clear Voice Pro

    Ja

  • Sports

    Ja

  • Game

    Ja

  • Bass Blast / Bass Blast +

    Ja

HI-RESOLUTION AUDIO

  • Sampling

    24bit/96kHz

  • Upbit / Upsampling

    24bit/96kHz

CONNECTIVITEIT

  • HDMI In

    2

  • HDMI Uit

    1

  • Bluetooth Versie

    5

  • Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC

    Ja

  • Wi-Fi

    Ja

  • Wireless Rear Ready

    Ja

  • USB

    1

  • Werkt met Alexa

    Ja

  • Spotify Connect

    Ja

  • Tidal Connect

    Ja

  • AirPlay 2

    Ja

  • Werkt met Google Assistant

    Ja

  • Chromecast

    Ja

  • Optisch

    1

HDMI SUPPORTED

  • Pass-through

    Ja

  • Pass-through (4K)

    Ja

  • VRR / ALLM

    Ja

  • 120Hz

    Ja

  • HDR10

    Ja

  • Dolby Vision

    Ja

  • Audio Return Channel (ARC)

    Ja

  • Audio Return Channel (e-ARC)

    Ja

  • CEC (Simplink)

    Ja

GENERAL

  • Aantal kanalen

    9.1.5

  • Aantal Speakers

    17 EA

  • Output Power

    810 W

AUDIO FORMAT

  • Dolby Atmos

    Ja

  • Dolby Digital

    Ja

  • DTS Digital Surround

    Ja

  • DTS:X

    Ja

  • IMAX Enhanced

    Ja

  • AAC

    Ja

  • AAC+

    Ja

  • MQA

    Ja

GEMAK

  • Remote App - iOS/Android OS

    Ja

  • AI Room Calibration Pro (App)

    Ja

  • Soundbar Mode Control

    Ja

  • TV Sound Mode Share

    Ja

  • WOW Orchestra

    Ja

DIMENSIES (WXHXD)

  • Main

    1 200 x 63 x 135 mm

  • Rear Speaker

    159 x 223 x 142 mm

  • Subwoofer

    201,7 x 407,0 x 403,0 mm

GEWICHT

  • Main

    5,03 kg

  • Rear Speaker (2EA)

    4,08 kg

  • Subwoofer

    10,0 kg

  • Bruto Gewicht

    25,3 kg

ACCESSOIRE

  • Garantiebewijs

    Ja

  • Optische Kabel

    Ja

  • HDMI kabel

    Ja

  • Muurbeugel

    Ja

  • Remote Control

    Ja

POWER

  • Power Off Consumption (Main)

    0,5 W ↓

  • Power Consumption (Main)

    78 W

  • Power Off Consumption (Rear Speaker)

    0,5 W ↓

  • Power Consumption (Rear Speaker)

    33 W

  • Power Off Consumption (Subwoofer)

    0,5 W ↓

  • Power Consumption (subwoofer)

    40 W

INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING

MEER NALEVINGSINFORMATIE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
De veiligheidsinformatie voor accessoires is opgenomen bij de veiligheidsinformatie voor het product en wordt niet afzonderlijk verstrekt.

Onze keuze

