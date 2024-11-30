We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Soundbar with Dolby Atmos® 9.1.5 Channel - DS95QR
Belangrijkste specs
-
Aantal kanalen
9.1.5
-
Output Power
810 W
-
Dolby Atmos
Ja
-
DTS:X
Ja
-
IMAX Enhanced
Ja
-
WOW Orchestra
Ja
-
Main
1 200 x 63 x 135 mm
-
Rear Speaker
159 x 223 x 142 mm
-
Subwoofer
201,7 x 407,0 x 403,0 mm
Alle specificaties
SOUND EFFECT
-
AI Sound Pro
Ja
-
Standard
Ja
-
Music
Ja
-
Cinema
Ja
-
Clear Voice Pro
Ja
-
Sports
Ja
-
Game
Ja
-
Bass Blast / Bass Blast +
Ja
HI-RESOLUTION AUDIO
-
Sampling
24bit/96kHz
-
Upbit / Upsampling
24bit/96kHz
CONNECTIVITEIT
-
HDMI In
2
-
HDMI Uit
1
-
Bluetooth Versie
5
-
Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC
Ja
-
Wi-Fi
Ja
-
Wireless Rear Ready
Ja
-
USB
1
-
Werkt met Alexa
Ja
-
Spotify Connect
Ja
-
Tidal Connect
Ja
-
AirPlay 2
Ja
-
Werkt met Google Assistant
Ja
-
Chromecast
Ja
-
Optisch
1
HDMI SUPPORTED
-
Pass-through
Ja
-
Pass-through (4K)
Ja
-
VRR / ALLM
Ja
-
120Hz
Ja
-
HDR10
Ja
-
Dolby Vision
Ja
-
Audio Return Channel (ARC)
Ja
-
Audio Return Channel (e-ARC)
Ja
-
CEC (Simplink)
Ja
GENERAL
-
Aantal kanalen
9.1.5
-
Aantal Speakers
17 EA
-
Output Power
810 W
AUDIO FORMAT
-
Dolby Atmos
Ja
-
Dolby Digital
Ja
-
DTS Digital Surround
Ja
-
DTS:X
Ja
-
IMAX Enhanced
Ja
-
AAC
Ja
-
AAC+
Ja
-
MQA
Ja
GEMAK
-
Remote App - iOS/Android OS
Ja
-
AI Room Calibration Pro (App)
Ja
-
Soundbar Mode Control
Ja
-
TV Sound Mode Share
Ja
-
WOW Orchestra
Ja
DIMENSIES (WXHXD)
-
Main
1 200 x 63 x 135 mm
-
Rear Speaker
159 x 223 x 142 mm
-
Subwoofer
201,7 x 407,0 x 403,0 mm
GEWICHT
-
Main
5,03 kg
-
Rear Speaker (2EA)
4,08 kg
-
Subwoofer
10,0 kg
-
Bruto Gewicht
25,3 kg
ACCESSOIRE
-
Garantiebewijs
Ja
-
Optische Kabel
Ja
-
HDMI kabel
Ja
-
Muurbeugel
Ja
-
Remote Control
Ja
POWER
-
Power Off Consumption (Main)
0,5 W ↓
-
Power Consumption (Main)
78 W
-
Power Off Consumption (Rear Speaker)
0,5 W ↓
-
Power Consumption (Rear Speaker)
33 W
-
Power Off Consumption (Subwoofer)
0,5 W ↓
-
Power Consumption (subwoofer)
40 W
INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING
-
extensie
-
extensie
Reviews van andere gebruikers
Onze keuze
-
Neem contact met ons op
-
