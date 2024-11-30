We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Soundbar | 2.1Ch (300W) | Wireless Subwoofer | Bluetooth | DTS Digtal surround
Soundbar | 2.1Ch (300W) | Wireless Subwoofer | Bluetooth | DTS Digtal surround
Alle specificaties
ALGEMENE KENMERKEN
-
Producttype
Soundbar
-
Afmetingen Soundbar (B x H x D)
890 x 53 x 85
-
Afmetingen Subwoofer (B x H x D)
171 x 320 x 252
-
Kleur
Zwart
-
Matching TV
43" en groter
AUDIO
-
Dolby Digital
Ja
-
LPCM
Ja
-
DTS Digital Surround
Ja
-
Channel
2.1ch
-
Vermogen
300W
-
Subwoofer
Ja, 180W (wireless)
-
ACS
Ja
-
Digital Surround
Ja
-
MP3 optimizer
Ja
AANSLUITINGEN
-
TV sound sync
Ja (LG TV)
-
HDMI (HDCP 2.2)
Nee
-
USB
Ja
-
Portable in
Ja
-
Audio Optisch
Ja
MULTIMEDIA
-
WiFi
Nee
-
Bluetooth
Ja
-
Simplink
Ja
-
External HDD Playback
Nee
AUDIO STREAMING SERVICE
-
Google cast
Nee
-
Spotify connect
Nee
-
Embbedded Service
Nee
AV FORMAAT
-
LPCM
Ja
-
Dolby Atmos
Nee
-
Dolby TrueHD
Nee
-
Dolby Digital Plus
Nee
-
Dolby Digital
Ja
-
Dolby Digital EX
Nee
-
Dolby Pro Logic
Nee
-
Dolby Pro Logic II
Nee
-
Dolby Pro Logic IIx
Nee
-
DTS Digital Surround
Ja
-
DTS-HD Master Audio
Nee
-
DTS-HD High Resolution
Nee
-
DTS-Neo 6
Nee
-
DTS-ES
Nee
-
DTS 96/24
Nee
-
FLAC
Ja
-
OGG
Ja
-
WAV
Ja
-
ALAC
Ja
-
MP3
Ja
-
WMA
Ja
-
MPEG2 AAC
Nee
-
AAC(MPEG4)
Nee
-
AAC+
Nee
-
AIFF
Nee
ENERGIEVERBRUIKT
-
Soundbar - Type
Adaptor (25V, 1.52A)
-
Soundbar - Ervergieverbruik stand-by
0.5W ↓
-
Soundbar - Energieverbruik aan
22W
-
Subwoofer - Type
100~240V, 50/60Hz
-
Subwoofer - Ervergieverbruik stand-by
0.5W ↓
-
Subwoofer - Energieverbruik aan
33W
INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING
-
extensie
-
extensie
Reviews van andere gebruikers
Onze keuze
-
Handle-idingen & Software
Download producthandleidingen en de nieuwste software voor uw product.
-
Trouble-shoot
Vind nuttige instructievideo's voor uw product.
-
Garantie
Controleer hier uw productgarantie-informatie.
-
Onderdelen & Accessoires
Ontdek accessoires voor uw product.
-
Product registratie
Door uw product te registreren, ontvangt u sneller ondersteuning.
-
Product ondersteuning
Handleiding, probleemoplossing en garantie voor uw LG-product vinden.
-
Bestel ondersteuning
Veelgestelde vragen voor uw bestelling volgen en controleren.
-
Reparatie Verzoek
Handige online service voor het aanvragen van reparaties.
Neem contact met ons op
-
Gratis verzending, levertijd bedraagt 2-4 werkdagen
-
Altijd 2% memberkorting
-
8% welkomskorting voor nieuwe members
-
Betaal in 3 termijnen, 0% rente