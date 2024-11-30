We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Soundbar | 2.1Ch (160W) | Bluethooth | Audio Streaming Service
Soundbar | 2.1Ch (160W) | Bluethooth | Audio Streaming Service
Alle specificaties
ALGEMENE KENMERKEN
-
Producttype
Soundbar
-
Afmetingen Soundbar (B x H x D)
660 X 55 X 99
-
Afmetingen Subwoofer (B x H x D)
170 X 300 X 204
-
Kleur
Zwart
AUDIO
-
Dolby Atmos
Nee
-
4K sound
Nee
-
4K Content compatible
Nee
-
Sound Up converter
Nee
-
Channel
2.1ch
-
Vermogen
160W
-
Subwoofer
Ja, 100W (wireless)
-
ACS
Nee
-
Virtual Surround
Nee
-
MP3 optimizer
Ja
-
Natural / Auto EQ
Ja
AANSLUITINGEN
-
TV sound sync
Ja
-
HDMI (HDCP 2.2)
Nee
-
USB
Ja
-
Portable in
Ja
-
Audio Optisch
Ja
-
NFC
Ja
MULTIMEDIA
-
WiFi
Nee
-
Bluetooth
Ja
-
Simplink
Nee
-
External HDD Playback
Nee
AUDIO STREAMING SERVICE
-
Google cast
Nee
-
Spotify connect
Nee
-
Embbedded Service
Nee
AV FORMAAT
-
LPCM
Ja
-
Dolby Atmos
Nee
-
Dolby TrueHD
Nee
-
Dolby Digital Plus
Nee
-
Dolby digital
Ja
-
Dolby Digital EX
Nee
-
Dolby Pro Logic
Nee
-
Dolby Pro Logic II
Nee
-
Dolby Pro Logic IIx
Nee
-
DTS Digital Surround
Nee
-
DTS-HD Master Audio
Nee
-
DTS-HD High Resolution
Nee
-
DTS-Neo 6
Nee
-
DTS-ES
Nee
-
DTS 96/24
Nee
-
FLAC
Nee
-
OGG
Nee
-
WAV
Nee
-
ALAC
Nee
-
MP3
Ja
-
WMA
Ja
-
MPEG2 AAC
Nee
-
AAC(MPEG4)
Nee
-
AAC+
Nee
-
AIFF
Nee
INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING
-
extensie
-
extensie
Reviews van andere gebruikers
Onze keuze
-
Handle-idingen & Software
Download producthandleidingen en de nieuwste software voor uw product.
-
Trouble-shoot
Vind nuttige instructievideo's voor uw product.
-
Garantie
Controleer hier uw productgarantie-informatie.
-
Onderdelen & Accessoires
Ontdek accessoires voor uw product.
-
Product registratie
Door uw product te registreren, ontvangt u sneller ondersteuning.
-
Product ondersteuning
Handleiding, probleemoplossing en garantie voor uw LG-product vinden.
-
Bestel ondersteuning
Veelgestelde vragen voor uw bestelling volgen en controleren.
-
Reparatie Verzoek
Handige online service voor het aanvragen van reparaties.
Neem contact met ons op
-
Gratis verzending, levertijd bedraagt 2-4 werkdagen
-
Altijd 2% memberkorting
-
8% welkomskorting voor nieuwe members
-
Betaal in 3 termijnen, 0% rente