LG xboom Grab by will.i.am | Bluetooth Speaker | xboom Signature Sound with Ultimate Portability

GRAB.AEUSLBK
USP card: will.i.am Partnership
USP card: Dome tweeter
USP card: Military Standard
USP card: Convenient strap
front view
front-side view from right
top view
side view
front-side view from left
front-side view from bottom-left
usb port close-up
rear view
front view close-up
front view from bottom with handle untied
bottom view with handle untied
Belangrijkste functies

  • Dome tweeter unit by Peerless
  • AI Sound
  • AI Calibration
  • AI Lighting
  • Military Standard
  • IP67
Meer
Digital Trends 2025 award logo

xboom Grab

Digital Trends - Top Tech CES 2025

Best audio products of CES 2025

Red dot Winner 2025 Logo

xboom Grab

Red dot winner 2025 - Winner

iF Design award 2025 winner's logo

xboom Grab

iF Design Award - Winner

xboom Grab

xboom Grab

One Tech - Recommendado

Overall, the sound convinces with its power and dynamism

will.i.am in black outfit and sunglasses is holding xboom Grab to the front.

will.i.am in black outfit and sunglasses is holding xboom Grab to the front.

xboom signature sound tuned by will.i.am

Introducing new xboom Grab, created in collaboration with will.i.am. Experience sound crafted by the expert, embodied in a unique style.

xboom Grab short video

Feestverlichting

Verlichting op maat om je eigen feestje dat clubgevoel te geven.

'will.i.am as LG’s Experiential Architect for xboom Grab

LG appointed will.i.am to redefine xboom as a brand that elevates listening experience with completely new sound and style. A nine-time Grammy winner, will.i.am is undoubtedly a true icon of pop culture.

All “xboom by will.i.am” are professionally refined by will.i.am to deliver more balanced sound with warmer tone. With expertise in music and technology, will.i.am fine-tuned xboom Grab for energetic, dynamic sound in a compact design.

Sound UI

Unique sound UI crafted by will.i.am

Every sound that accompanies the operation of the new xboom - powering on/off, connecting via Bluetooth, and adjusting the volume, and more - has been exclusively developed by will.i.am. Experience the extraordinary sound UI, crafted with precision.

will.i.am is working in studio looking at a screen placed below a mic.

Dynamic sound from the dome tweeter expertly crafted by Peerless

Crafted with a 16mm dome tweeter from Peerless, a century-old high-end Danish audio unit manufacturer, for exceptional sound quality. Enjoy vibrant, dynamic signature sound perfect for outdoor play.

*The video is for demonstration purposes

will.i.am in black & white image with title copy aside.

will.i.am in black & white image with title copy aside.

Introducing FYI RAiDiO, a revolutionary AI-powered radio experience envisioned by LG xboom’s experimental architect, will.i.am. FYI RAiDiO, delivers a smarter and more immersive experience with music and news through a variety of AI personas and interest-based stations.

Discover AI Personas: Diverse DJs with Unique Cultural Backgrounds and Personalities

Experience the joy of choosing an AI DJ that matches your mood, the moment, or the atmosphere you love.

Each persona brings its own unique cultural perspective and personality, offering not just music and news, but also the fun of discovering different cultural nuances through their style and expression.

Curated news & nonstop music with elevated sound

Select a station based on your interests to enjoy curated news alongside unlimited music, all in a seamless, integrated experience. Hear it clearly with xboom signature sound, bringing every note and word to life.

*The screen is simulated for demonstration and may differ from actual use.

Instant access to news, music, and your AI DJ

One touch unlocks a world of audio. Dive into the latest news, explore hottest tracks, and chat with your intelligent AI DJ. No more endless scrolling – just what you want

*To use “My Button”, both the LG ThinQ and FYI apps must be installed on your smartphone.

1) Set up My Button in the LG ThinQ app.

2) Complete activation in the FYI app to begin using the feature.

AI sound for every genre

Choose manually from rhythm, melody, or voice-oriented modes based on your preference, or let AI set the most optimal mode for you. AI analyzes audio and adjusts the sound to suit the genre.

will.i.am is holding xboom Grab on his right hand.

AI Calibration

AI calibration for clear sound everywhere

AI calibrates audio based on the size and shape of the space you’re in. Delivers full, undistorted sound whether in a spacious area or a small room.

AI Lighting

AI lighting that matches music

AI detects genre of your music and delivers the optimal the lighting that syncs with sound. Choose from Ambient, Party, Voice mode to set the mood. Check the informative lighting for speaker’s status.

*The video is for demonstration purposes

xboom Grab is placed on rock covered with moss. On the above right side Military standard logo is placed.

Built to last, certified to meet the military standard

Designed for outdoor adventures. Tested to U.S. military standards and proven to pass all 7 durability tests. Built tough to withstand the varied conditions of any environment.

*Actual results or performance may vary depending on the use environment.

**Military Testing Details

- Test Standard: MIL-STD-810H

- Test Parameters: High temperature, rain, vibration, impact, salt water spray, sand dust, and flooding

- Certification Result: PASS

- Certification Date: December 18, 2024

xboom Grab is placed vertically.

Enjoy music everywhere with 20 hrs of playtime

Long battery life beyond what you’d expect from a compact speaker. Grab plays up to 20 hrs on a full charge.

*The listed playtime is based on internal testing at 50% volume, with Bluetooth and Voice Enhance mode on, and no lighting.

**Actual playtime may vary.

xboom Grab is placed in a hexagonal form and behind it there's a bunch of soil on the left and splash of water on the right.

IP67 water and dust resistant

Rated IP67 to withstand water and dust. Enjoy music everywhere, at a pool party or a beach bash.

*Actual results or performance may vary depending on the use environment.

**IP67 fully protects against dust and other similar particles and also fully protects against immersion up to 1m in depth for 30 minutes.

New xboom Grab, Strap on and carry it stylish

Designed to push boundaries and enhance comfort. Tube-shaped body is easy to grab and adds a unique touch to your style. Carry and hang your speaker easily with the convenient strap.

On the upper left side, xboom Grab is held with its strap on someone's wrist. On the upper right side, xboom Grab is placed on a bicycle's water bottle holder. On the bottom left, will.i.am in white outfit is holding xboom Grab with his right hand. On the bottom right, will.i.am in black outfit is holding xboom Grab with his right hand.

Powerful sound, styled in rugged black

4 different images of xboom Grab Black's outdoor using scenes showing its portability and adaptability to outdoor activities.

Dynamic sound wrapped in calm warm grey

4 different images of xboom Grab Gray's indoor using scenes showing its calm mood with color.

On a rainbow-colored circle xboom Stage 301, Bounce and Grab is placed in a clock-wise order. Next to the xboom Grab its Auracast button's image is placed in a circle.

Connect multiple speakers and amplify the vibe with Auracast™

Create a party link to pair devices and share it through Auracast™. Access instantly by simply pressing a dedicated button. Dive into immersive sound, amplified by connecting different speakers.

*Only Grab, Bounce, and Stage 301 models released in ’25 can be connected to each other.

**The representation is for illustrative purposes. Actual size may vary.

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Surround yourself with cinematic sound

Feel the soundscapes surround you by connecting two xboom Grab speakers to your LG CineBeam Q via Bluetooth. Get immersed in rich, dynamic audio that brings every scene closer to you.

*Speakers have to be the same model.

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Sound comes alive from the screen

Dive into multi-dimensional surround sound by connecting two xboom Grab speakers to your LG SmartMonitor via Bluetooth. Get immersed in rich, dynamic audio that make your content feel closer.

*Speakers have to be the same model.

My Button

Access various content by taping a button

Enjoy a wide range of xboom exclusive content, personalized through LG ThinQ app. Listen to diverse genres of music on LG Radio+, or unwind with curated healing therapy content for a peaceful break from busy routine. Apple Music synchronization and local music file playback make it easy to enjoy your tunes seamlessly.

A phone with an app image in it and a virtual app image are shown on each left and right side. Apple music's app images and logo are on the left side while LG ThinQ app images and logo are on the right side. At the botoom xboom Grab's top part is shown with its "my button" emphasized.

*Healing therapy and LG Radio+ content can be accessed after downloading them through ThinQ app.

Printen

Alle specificaties

INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING

MEER NALEVINGSINFORMATIE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
De veiligheidsinformatie voor accessoires is opgenomen bij de veiligheidsinformatie voor het product en wordt niet afzonderlijk verstrekt.
Ga voor meer informatie over hoe dit product met gegevens omgaat en uw rechten als gebruiker naar ″Gegevensdekking & Specificaties″ op LG Privacy

Reviews van andere gebruikers

Onze keuze

