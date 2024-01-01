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20L Magnetron Wit | 700 W | Easy Bedieningsknop | 25,5 cm draaiplateau | LG NL

20L Magnetron Wit | 700 W | Easy Bedieningsknop | 25,5 cm draaiplateau | LG NL

MS2082H
Vooraanzicht van 20L Magnetron Wit | 700 W | Easy Bedieningsknop | 25,5 cm draaiplateau | LG NL MS2082H
LG 20L Magnetron Wit | 700 W | Easy Bedieningsknop | 25,5 cm draaiplateau | LG NL, MS2082H
LG 20L Magnetron Wit | 700 W | Easy Bedieningsknop | 25,5 cm draaiplateau | LG NL, MS2082H
LG 20L Magnetron Wit | 700 W | Easy Bedieningsknop | 25,5 cm draaiplateau | LG NL, MS2082H
LG 20L Magnetron Wit | 700 W | Easy Bedieningsknop | 25,5 cm draaiplateau | LG NL, MS2082H
LG 20L Magnetron Wit | 700 W | Easy Bedieningsknop | 25,5 cm draaiplateau | LG NL, MS2082H
LG 20L Magnetron Wit | 700 W | Easy Bedieningsknop | 25,5 cm draaiplateau | LG NL, MS2082H
LG 20L Magnetron Wit | 700 W | Easy Bedieningsknop | 25,5 cm draaiplateau | LG NL, MS2082H
LG 20L Magnetron Wit | 700 W | Easy Bedieningsknop | 25,5 cm draaiplateau | LG NL, MS2082H
LG 20L Magnetron Wit | 700 W | Easy Bedieningsknop | 25,5 cm draaiplateau | LG NL, MS2082H
Vooraanzicht van 20L Magnetron Wit | 700 W | Easy Bedieningsknop | 25,5 cm draaiplateau | LG NL MS2082H
LG 20L Magnetron Wit | 700 W | Easy Bedieningsknop | 25,5 cm draaiplateau | LG NL, MS2082H
LG 20L Magnetron Wit | 700 W | Easy Bedieningsknop | 25,5 cm draaiplateau | LG NL, MS2082H
LG 20L Magnetron Wit | 700 W | Easy Bedieningsknop | 25,5 cm draaiplateau | LG NL, MS2082H
LG 20L Magnetron Wit | 700 W | Easy Bedieningsknop | 25,5 cm draaiplateau | LG NL, MS2082H
LG 20L Magnetron Wit | 700 W | Easy Bedieningsknop | 25,5 cm draaiplateau | LG NL, MS2082H
LG 20L Magnetron Wit | 700 W | Easy Bedieningsknop | 25,5 cm draaiplateau | LG NL, MS2082H
LG 20L Magnetron Wit | 700 W | Easy Bedieningsknop | 25,5 cm draaiplateau | LG NL, MS2082H
LG 20L Magnetron Wit | 700 W | Easy Bedieningsknop | 25,5 cm draaiplateau | LG NL, MS2082H
LG 20L Magnetron Wit | 700 W | Easy Bedieningsknop | 25,5 cm draaiplateau | LG NL, MS2082H

Belangrijkste functies

  • Eenvoudige mechanische bediening met draaiknoppen voor vermogen en tijd.
  • 5 vermogensstanden voor koken, opwarmen en ontdooien.
  • Speciale ontdooifunctie voor gelijkmatig ontdooien zonder aangegaarde randen.
  • 20 liter inhoud voor dagelijks gebruik en compacte keukens.
  • Praktisch en gebruiksvriendelijk ontwerp voor snel en gemakkelijk koken.
Meer

*Productafbeeldingen dienen uitsluitend ter illustratie en kunnen afwijken van het daadwerkelijke product.

Feature card van 20L Magnetron

Feature card van 20L Magnetron

Elegante Glasfront

Modern design en eenvoudig te reinigen

De gladde glazen afwerking geeft de magnetron een stijlvolle uitstraling en is eenvoudig schoon te maken.

*Productafbeeldingen dienen uitsluitend ter illustratie en kunnen afwijken van het daadwerkelijke product.

20L Magnetron

Intuïtieve dubbele draaiknoppen

Eenvoudige instelling van vermogen en tijd

Met twee praktische draaiknoppen stel je snel en eenvoudig het vermogen en de bereidingstijd in. Kies uit drie vermogensstanden en gebruik de timer voor gelijkmatige resultaten bij elke bereiding.

*Productafbeeldingen dienen uitsluitend ter illustratie en kunnen afwijken van het daadwerkelijke product.

20L Magnetron

Clean Touch Push

Schoonmaken zonder moeite

Het overzichtelijke bedieningspaneel voorkomt vuilophoping en maakt het reinigen van het oppervlak extra eenvoudig.

*Productafbeeldingen dienen uitsluitend ter illustratie en kunnen afwijken van het daadwerkelijke product.

Heldere LED‑verlichting

Verbeterde verlichting voor goed zicht

De LED‑verlichting verlicht de binnenruimte helder zodat je de voortgang van het gerecht eenvoudig kunt controleren, zonder de deur te openen.

*Productafbeeldingen dienen uitsluitend ter illustratie en kunnen afwijken van het daadwerkelijke product.

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Alle specificaties

Reviews van andere gebruikers

Veelgestelde vragen

Q.

Wat is Smart Inverter technologie?

A.

Smart Inverter technologie zorgt voor een gelijkmatige en nauwkeurige verwarming. In plaats van steeds aan en uit te schakelen, past de magnetron het vermogen continu aan. Hierdoor wordt eten gelijkmatiger verwarmd en blijft de structuur beter behouden. Dit is vooral merkbaar bij het ontdooien en opwarmen van maaltijden.

Q.

Kan ik met deze magnetron gezonder bakken en grillen?

A.

Ja, dat kan. Dankzij Infrared Heating en de combinatie van magnetron en grill kun je gerechten bereiden met minder olie of vet. Voedsel wordt sneller en gelijkmatiger verhit, waardoor voedingsstoffen beter behouden blijven en gerechten niet onnodig uitdrogen.

Q.

Wat doet het houtskool verhittingselement en wat is het voordeel?

A.

Het houtskool verhittingselement helpt bij het behouden van smaak en textuur van gerechten. Het zorgt voor een stabiele en gelijkmatige hitte tijdens het grillen en bakken, waardoor vlees en groenten sappiger blijven en beter garen.

Q.

Hoe werkt stomen met de SteamChef functie?

A.

Met SteamChef kun je gerechten bereiden met stoom door water toe te voegen in de speciale stoomaccessoire. Dit is ideaal voor groenten, vis en rijst. Stomen helpt om vitamines, smaak en structuur beter te behouden dan traditioneel koken.

Q.

Is de inhoud van 39 liter geschikt voor grote gerechten?

A.

Ja, de ruime inhoud van 39 liter maakt deze magnetron geschikt voor grotere ovenschalen, hele kippen of meerdere porties tegelijk. Dit is handig voor gezinnen of wanneer je voor meerdere mensen kookt.

Onze keuze

Lokaal zoeken

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Betalen met in3
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Shoppen en betalen met in3:
  • Stap 1
    Wanneer je shopt op LG.com/nl/ voeg je producten toe aan de winkelwagen en als jouw bestelling in aanmerking komt voor in3 (in 3 rentevrije delen betalen), zie je de betaaloptie in3 op de afrekenpagina.
  • Stap 2
    Bij het afrekenen kies je voor de in3-betaaloptie, vul de gevraagde gegevens in en in3 laat je direct weten of je bent goedgekeurd.
  • Stap 3
    Betaal direct de eerste termijn via iDEAL. Je ontvangt daarna een e-mailbevestiging en herinneringen wanneer het tijd is om de volgende termijnbetaling te doen.
Zo werkt het

Betaal jouw bestelling in 3 gelijke delen. De eerste termijn betaal je vandaag via iDEAL. Elke 30 dagen betaal je de volgende termijn en hiervoor ontvang je vanuit in3 een herinnering. Je betaalt geen rente,
je krijgt geen BKR-registratie en er zijn geen extra kosten als je op tijd betaalt. In3 is mogelijk bij bestelbedragen vanaf € 100 tot en met € 5000. Bekijk de betaalvoorwaarden van in3

Over in3

LG Electronics werkt samen met in3 zodat onze klanten in 3 gelijke delen kunnen betalen op LG.com/NL. Zonder rente en zonder BKR-registratie.
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