NatureFRESH™ door DoorCooling⁺™

Verschillende soorten voedsel revitaliseren

LINEARCooling™ & DoorCooling⁺™3

LINEARCooling™ & DoorCooling⁺™

LINEARCooling™ beperkt temperatuurschommelingen tot slechts ±0.5℃. DoorCooling⁺™ zorgt voor een meer stabiele binnentemperatuur en koelt 32%* sneller dan conventionele koelsystemen.

FRESHConverter™ & FRESHBalancer™3

FRESHConverter™ & FRESHBalancer™

FRESHConverter™ behoudt de optimale conditie van uw vlees, vis en groenten. FRESHBalancer™ optimaliseert de luchtvochtigheid voor fruit en groenten.

*Gebaseerd op UL-testresultaten met behulp van de interne testmethode van LG door vergelijking van de tijd die voor de temperatuur van de bovenste deurkorf om van 24,8° C naar 8° C te vallen tussen Non-DoorCooling+-model (GBB60NSZHE) en DoorCooling+-model (GBB72NSDFN) van LGE.

Wijnrek & express cool

Het premium wijnrek is ontworpen om tot 5 wijnflessen te bewaren. Express cool zorgt ervoor dat de koelkast 29% sneller koel is.

Pas je opslagruimte aan

Meer capaciteit

Meer opslagruimte met de dunnere wandisolatietechnologie.

2-staps opvouwbare plank & Zero Clearance3

2-staps opvouwbare plank & Zero Clearance

De 2-staps opvouwbare plank past zich aan om elk type voedsel te doen passen. Laden schuiven volledig uit met een in 90° geopende deur.

Controleer je koelkast waar je ook bent1

Controleer je koelkast waar je ook bent

Bedien de belangrijkste functies door de SmartThinQ™ -app op je smartphone te gebruiken en belangrijke meldingen overal te ontvangen.

