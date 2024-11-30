We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG TONE Free DFP9 – Plug and Wireless Volledig Draadloos Bluetooth UVnano Oordopjes
Alle specificaties
ALGEMENE KENMERKEN
-
Producttype
Wireless earbud
-
Omschrijving
Sophisticated Design, wireless ergonomic weight-balanced earbuds
-
Kleur
Zwart
BATTERIJ
-
EarBuds
8 uur
-
Me Charging Case
24 uur
-
Fast Charging
ja (5min = 1 uur)
SOUND
-
Receiver
Dynamic Unit (8Ø)
-
Meridian
ja
-
Active Noice Cancellation
ja
-
Equalizer
Standard, Bass, Trebel
TELEFOONFUNCTIES
-
Aantal Microfoons
3
CONNECTIVITEIT
-
Bleuroot version
5.0
-
USB Type C
ja
-
Google Support
ja
-
Google Assistant
ja
-
Google AI knop
nee
-
Siri
ja
-
TV voice control
nee
-
Fast Pair
ja
EXTRAS
-
UV charging cradle
ja
-
Retractable Earbuds
nee
-
Wearing Detection
ja
-
Water/Splashproof
IPx4
-
Vibration Alert
nee
-
Ear Gels
3 paar
-
Wireless Charging
nee
-
Plug & Wireless (BT Transmit)
ja
-
Data Cable
USB Type-C
INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING
-
extensie
