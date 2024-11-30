We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
635L inhoud | Water- & ijsdispenser | Total No Frost | Inverter Linear Compressor
Samenvatting
AFMETINGEN
Belangrijkste specs
-
Totaal inhoud (L)
635
-
Productafmetingen (BxHxD, mm)
913 x 1 790 x 735
-
Energieverbruik (kWh/jaar)
350
-
Energielabel
E
-
Compressor type
Linear Inverter Compressor
-
InstaView
x
-
Door-in-Door
x
-
Loodgieterswerk
√ (Verbinding nodig)
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
x
-
Afwerking (deur)
Shiny Steel
Alle specificaties
BASIS SPECIFICATIE
-
Type product
Amerikaanse koelkast
-
Energielabel
E
CAPACITEIT
-
Totaal inhoud (L)
635
-
Inhoud diepvriezer (L)
219
-
Inhoud koelkast (L)
416
BEDIENING & DISPLAY
-
Intern LED-scherm
√
-
Express Freeze
√
-
Extern LED-scherm
x
AFMETINGEN & GEWICHT
-
Verpakkingsgewicht (kg)
121
-
Productgewicht (kg)
111
-
Hoogte tot bovenkant scharnier of deurdop deco (mm)
1 790
-
Hoogte tot bovenkant behuizing (mm)
1 750
-
Diepte met handvat (mm)
735
-
Diepte zonder deur (mm)
620
-
Productafmetingen (BxHxD, mm)
913 x 1 790 x 735
KENMERKEN
-
DoorCooling+
x
-
Door-in-Door
x
-
LINEAR Cooling
√
-
InstaView
x
IJS- EN WATERSYSTEEM
-
Loodgieterswerk
√ (Verbinding nodig)
-
IJs- en watersysteem
√
MATERIAAL & AFWERKING
-
Afwerking (deur)
Shiny Steel
-
Vlak metaal (Metal Fresh)
x
-
Type handvat
Horizontal
PRESTATIES
-
Compressor type
Linear Inverter Compressor
-
Energieverbruik (kWh/jaar)
350
-
Klimaatklasse
T
-
Geluidsvermogen (dB)
36
-
Geluidsvermogen (gradering)
C
KOELKAST GEDEELTE
-
Deurmand_transparant
√ (4)
-
Koelkastlicht
LED
-
Schap_Gehard glas
√ (4)
-
Groentecompartiment
√ (2)
-
Flessenrek (wijn)
x
-
Multi-Air Flow
√
-
Pure N Fresh
x
-
Fresh Converter
x
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Smart Diagnosis
√
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
x
VRIEZER GEDEELTE
-
Deurmand_transparant
√ (2)
-
Diepvrieslicht
LED
-
Schap_Gehard glas
√ (5)
-
Lade_vriezer
√ (1)
INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING
-
extensie
-
-
extensie
