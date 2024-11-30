We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Altijd zuinig | Inverter Linear compressor | Multi-Air Flow | Total no frost | Groter vriesvak
Altijd zuinig | Inverter Linear compressor | Multi-Air Flow | Total no frost | Groter vriesvak
Samenvatting
AFMETINGEN
Alle specificaties
TECHNISCHE KENMERKEN
-
Energieklasse (A+++ tot D schaal)
A++
-
Energieverbruik (Kwh Per Jaar)
240
-
Klimaatklasse
SN-T
-
Sterren
****
-
OPTIMALE PRESTATIE BIJ OMGEVINGSTEMPERATUREN °C
10-43
-
Inhoud Netto (Koel-/ Vriesgedeelte)
318 (225/93)
-
Afmetingen Bxhxd (Kg)
595x1900x650(77)
-
Afmetingen Verpakking Bxhxd (Mm/Kg)
661x2005x761(80)
-
Hoogte Tot En Met Bovenzijde Deur
1900
-
OPSLAG TIJD TIJDENS UITVAL (UUR)
16
-
Vries Capaciteit (Kg/24Uur)
9
-
Koelvloeistof
R600a
-
Geluidsniveau (Db)
37
KENMERKEN EXTERIEUR
-
Deurafwerking (Kastafwerking)
Shiny Steel
-
Handgreep
-
Display
I-MICOM (Intern LED Scherm)
-
WATER- EN IJSDISPENSER
Nee
-
CRUSHED ICE
Nee
-
SOFT TOUCH HOME BAR
Nee
-
WATERFILTER
Nee
KENMERKEN INTERIEUR
-
NO-PLUMBING
Nee
-
KOELSYSTEEM
Combinatie
-
LINEAR COMPRESSOR
Ja
-
GELIJKMATIG KOELEN; MULTI AIR FLOW-SYSTEEM (KOEL/VRIES)
Ja
-
Verlichting
LED
-
VACUUM FRESH
Nee
-
Moist balance crisper
Ja
-
DIGITALE SENSOREN
4
-
Express vriezer
Ja
-
BIOSHIELD (ANTIBACTERIELE DICHTING)
Ja
-
ALARM OPENSTAANDE DEUR
Ja
-
DEURDRAAIRICHTING OMKEERBAAR
Ja
-
KINDERSLOT
Nee
-
Accessoires
EIERREKJE(2)
-
BLIKKEN REK
Nee
-
LUCHT HYGIENE FILTER
Nee
-
VITA LIGHT
Nee
-
VITAMINE KIT
Nee
KOELGEDEELTE
-
LEGPLANKEN
3
-
LEGPLANK DECO
Nee
-
SNACK-/ KAASVAK
Nee
-
FLESSENREK
Nee
-
DEURVAK
3
-
ZUIVELVAK
Nee
-
FLESSEN RAIL
Nee
-
GROENTELADE OVERDEKT
Ja (Moist Balance Crisper)
-
LUCHTVOCHTIGHEID GECONTROLEERDE LADE
Ja (Moist Balance Crisper)
-
0 GRADE ZONE / VLEESLADE
Nee
VRIESGEDEELTE
-
Deurvak
Nee
-
Vriesplanken
2
-
Lades
3
-
Deur Gemonteerde Ijsmachine
Nee
-
Twist Ijsmaker
Nee
-
KLEINE OPBERGBAKJE
Ja
-
Normaal Ijsbakje
Ja
EXTRA GARANTIE*
-
10 Jaar Garantie Op Linear Compressor
Ja
INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
extensie
Reviews van andere gebruikers
Onze keuze
-
Handle-idingen & Software
Download producthandleidingen en de nieuwste software voor uw product.
-
Trouble-shoot
Vind nuttige instructievideo's voor uw product.
-
Garantie
Controleer hier uw productgarantie-informatie.
-
Onderdelen & Accessoires
Ontdek accessoires voor uw product.
-
Product registratie
Door uw product te registreren, ontvangt u sneller ondersteuning.
-
Product ondersteuning
Handleiding, probleemoplossing en garantie voor uw LG-product vinden.
-
Bestel ondersteuning
Veelgestelde vragen voor uw bestelling volgen en controleren.
-
Reparatie Verzoek
Handige online service voor het aanvragen van reparaties.
Neem contact met ons op
-
Gratis verzending, levertijd bedraagt 2-4 werkdagen
-
Altijd 2% memberkorting
-
8% welkomskorting voor nieuwe members
-
Betaal in 3 termijnen, 0% rente