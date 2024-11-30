Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
LG Experience
A hand to knock on LG InstaView Door-in-door

Up & Coming

Knock knock, keep it cool! De gloednieuwe LG InstaView Door-in-Door™

De LG InstaView Door-in-Door™-koelkast bespaart je de moeite: je hoeft niet langer deuren te openen om even binnen te kijken. Klik gewoon twee keer om de binnenkant te bekijken!

A modern home includes many different connected devices.

Up & Coming

Maak je huis slimmer met verbonden apparaten

Ontdek hoe slimme verbonden apparaten je leven kunnen vereenvoudigen en met een druk op de knop de perfecte sfeer in je huis kunnen scheppen.

LG's IFA 2022 banners marking the exhibit entrance

Up & Coming

IFA 2022: een ‘nieuw ingebeeld leven’ met innovatie van LG

Als je op zoek bent naar de nieuwste, meest innoverende producten van LG, dan had je op IFA 2022 moeten zijn. Neem een kijkje naar enkele van onze favoriete hoogtepunten.

Two chefs prepare a meal in front of a wall of smart fridges

Up & Coming

IFA 2022: toptechnologie in de keuken

Haal de stress uit het koken en bewaren van voedsel door de nieuwste technologie in de keuken te integreren met behulp van de allerbeste slimme apparaten.

Een paar zwarte oordopjes lag op een bureau met een bijpassende oplader in de buurt

Up & Coming

Doe mee met de draadloze revolutie met de LG TONE Free oordopjes

Leer hoe de LG TONE Free-oordopjes uitzonderlijk geluid combineren met ongelooflijke functionaliteit en ontdek een nieuwe wereld van draadloos geluid.

A woman relaxing in an armchair and admiring the view from her home

Up & Coming

'Life's Good from home' met de slimme huishoudelijke apparaten van LG die compatibel met ThinQ zijn

Met het assortiment slimme huishoudelijke apparaten van LG en de ThinQ-app wordt het leven in huis eenvoudiger gemaakt.

LG's soundbars are on show at CES 2020, and with elevated AI functionality, they make sure the sound in your room creates a whole new entertainment experience | More at LG MAGAZINE

Up & Coming

De beste soundbars voor tv-programma's, films en muziek bij CES

Kom te weten waarom je geen omvangrijke stereoluidsprekers meer nodig hebt; soundbars van LG bieden onovertroffen audio waarmee je nog dichter op de actie op het scherm zit

Essentials

Technologie die je dagelijkse leven verbetert

tv.png

TV

Ontdek
audio.png

Audio

Ontdek
tone-free.png

Oordopjes

Ontdek
instaview.png

Koelen

Ontdek
washing-machine.png

Wassen

Ontdek
styler.png

Stylen

Ontdek
laptops.png

LG gram

Ontdek
monitors.png

Monitoren

Ontdek
beamers.png

Beamers

Ontdek
Betalen met in3
Koop nu en betaal in 3 delen, 0% rente
Shoppen en betalen met in3:
  • Stap 1
    Wanneer je shopt op LG.com/nl/ voeg je producten toe aan de winkelwagen en als jouw bestelling in aanmerking komt voor in3 (in 3 rentevrije delen betalen), zie je de betaaloptie in3 op de afrekenpagina.
  • Stap 2
    Bij het afrekenen kies je voor de in3-betaaloptie, vul de gevraagde gegevens in en in3 laat je direct weten of je bent goedgekeurd.
  • Stap 3
    Betaal direct de eerste termijn via iDEAL. Je ontvangt daarna een e-mailbevestiging en herinneringen wanneer het tijd is om de volgende termijnbetaling te doen.
Zo werkt het

Betaal jouw bestelling in 3 gelijke delen. De eerste termijn betaal je vandaag via iDEAL. Elke 30 dagen betaal je de volgende termijn en hiervoor ontvang je vanuit in3 een herinnering. Je betaalt geen rente,
je krijgt geen BKR-registratie en er zijn geen extra kosten als je op tijd betaalt. In3 is mogelijk bij bestelbedragen vanaf € 100 tot en met € 5000. Bekijk de betaalvoorwaarden van in3

Over in3

LG Electronics werkt samen met in3 zodat onze klanten in 3 gelijke delen kunnen betalen op LG.com/NL. Zonder rente en zonder BKR-registratie.
Lees meer

FAQ

Bezoek de website van in3 voor meer informatie over het gebruik van in3.
Lees meer

 