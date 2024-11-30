We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
De meest slimme en snelste Nexus smartphone ooit gemaakt. Voorzien van het nieuwste Android OS, v5.0 (Lollipop), upgradable to v6.0 (Marshmallow)
Alle specificaties
BASIS SPECIFICATIES
-
Type telefoon
Touch screen
-
Besturingssysteem
Android OS, v5.0 (Lollipop), upgradable to v6.0 (Marshmallow)
-
Kleur
Zwart, Wit
-
Afmetingen: LxBxD (mm)
137.8 x 69.2 x 8.6
-
Gewicht (gram)
130
-
CPU
2.26 GHz Quad Core
-
CPU chipset type
Qualcomm Snapdragon 800
-
RAM
2 GB
-
SAT
0,486 W/kg
SCHERM
-
Resolutie
1920 x 1080
-
Grootte (inch)
4.95
-
Type
Full HD IPS
BATTERIJ
-
Capaciteit (mAh)
2300 mAh
-
Standby tijd
300 uur
-
Gesprekstijd *ideale condities
tot 17 uur
GEHEUGEN
-
Intern geheugen
16 GB
-
Extern geheugen
Niet uitbreidbaar
CAMERA
-
Camera achterkant (Mp)
8
-
Camera voorkant
Ja
-
Camera voorkant (Mp)
1.3
-
Videocamera
Ja, 1080p@30fps
-
Flitser
Ja
-
Functies
Optic image stabilizer, Digital Zoom, Auto Focus
NETWERK
-
4G Technologie
Ja
-
4G Frequentie
LTE 800 / 900 / 1800 / 2100 / 2600
-
3G Technologie
Ja
-
3G Frequentie
HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
-
2G Technologie
GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
CONNECTIVITEIT
-
Bluetooth
v4.0
-
NFC
Ja
-
Wi-Fi
802.11a/b/g/n
-
USB
Micro USB
-
HDMI
Ja, Slim Port
AUDIO/VIDEO
-
Headset jack
3.5 mm
-
Audio codec
AAC, AAC+, E-AAC+, MP3, WMA, MIDI, WAV, OGG, AMR
-
Video codec
DivX, WMV, MP4, H264/H263
